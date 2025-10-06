Jackson State vs. Alabama State: TC Taylor Breaks Down The Epic SWAC East Showdown
No. 1 Jackson State hopes No. 2 Alabama State will leave Veterans Memorial Stadium a game down in the SWAC Eastern division race after their Week 7 matchup. Saturday's game will be a historic clash of HBCU Titans.
"Anytime Jackson State and Alabama State come together in a game, you know, it's going to be a physical, physical, physical football game," JSU head coach TC Taylor said to Dr. Kenyatta Cavil at his Week 7 media availability. "Whether we're on the road or we're right here in the vet, those games are very physical. I've been stressing that to our football team."
The SWAC East has produced the last four conference representatives at the Celebration Bowl. This season is Alabama State's most substantial claim to have a Hornets football team in the annual season-ending bowl game.
"We clinched on their field last year with that East Division title. So they're looking for a little get back right now," Taylor commented.
With ASU quarterback Andrew Body under center, Coach TC Taylor understands the challenges the dynamic player and the Hornets' offense pose for the Tigers. Right now, Body leads the conference in total offense and all-purpose yards with 520 rushing yards (104.0 YPG) and 1,380 passing yards, averaging 380.0 total yards per contest.
Taylor spoke cautiously about Body, saying, "They're a little different this year. Last year, Andrew Body wasn't on the field, but he'll be on the field this weekend. They can score points." He repeated, "They can score points."
Bama State has the No. 1 scoring offense in the league with an output of 40.6 points per game. However, Jackson State fields the conference's No. 1 total offense, averaging 506.4 yards per game.
"They're still playing solid defense over there, which is expected from an Eddie Rob led team. So we got to be ready to go. This is a big game for us, but it's also the next game for us," Taylor acknowledged.
Jackson State has the top-ranked defensive unit in the SWAC, holding teams to just 17.8 points, while Alabama State is No. 4 with the Hornets yielding 23.4 points per contest.
Coach Taylor is preparing for the Tigers not to rely on a chance to fall to a dangerous conference opponent like Bama State. They must focus on winning at home and controlling their fate.
"We talk about it here all the time. Just taking each and every conference game, taking it very serious. Because we don't want to be in a situation towards the end of the season where we're hoping and praying somebody else can help us out a little bit. Our destiny is still in our full control," Taylor noted.
Jackson rose three spots in the AFCA Division I FCS poll from No. 17 to No. 14. Alabama State received votes, but could not crack the Top 25 in this week's poll rankings.
It's something that hasn't gone unnoticed by Taylor: "You talk about about a game like this on ESPNU this weekend. So it's going to be a lot of eyes watching this, the top two teams in some polls in HBCU, two well coached programs. So it's an opportunity to go out and show that we're playing good ball, not only in HBCU, but for FCS game too, as well."
Coach Taylor makes an excellent point. The second-place SWAC East team, should they finish the season with a positive record, could represent the conference in the upcoming 2025 NCAA FCS Playoffs.
Taylor concluded, "It's important that we come out and play a clean football game and put a good brand on ESPNU this weekend."