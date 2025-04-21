Jackson State Wide Receivers Announce Entering The Transfer Portal After Spring Game
Nathan Rembert, a former standout at Mississippi Valley State and First Team All-SWAC wide receiver, has re-entered the transfer portal after a brief period with Jackson State.
"Monday, I will be in the transfer portal. Thank you, Jackson State. Please respect my decision," Rembert posted on social media.
On February 5, the JSU Tigers welcomed a talented wide receiver to "Thee Family" as a transfer student-athlete.
Less than three months after his initial transfer from the Delta Devils to Jackson State, Rembert is on the move again.
Rembert ranked among FCS receivers in 2024, finishing the season with 70 catches for 1,038 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 14.83 yards per reception and 86.5 receiving yards per game.
Coach TC Taylor will be without Rico Powers Jr. this season, as he is again entering the NCAA transfer portal after considering leaving JSU for the past two seasons. He will be transferring as a graduate student.
After the Tigers defeated Bethune-Cookman in Week 9, Coach TC Taylor announced that Powers Jr. had a season-ending injury. He caught four passes for nine yards while playing in three games.
Jackson State has recruited a strong group of receivers for the 2025 season. Although Powers and Rembert are no longer on the team, the absence of veteran leadership in the locker room is not expected to hinder the national champions, who hope to repeat.
KEY: Women's Basketball Coach | Millette Green | Virginia State | HBCU Basketball | HBCU Women's Basketball