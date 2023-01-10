James Houston IV: AP DROY Candidate says 'Believe in Yourself, Grind Like No Tomorrow'

HOUSTON, Tx — James Houston IV's patience, faith, confidence, and family helped him during the weeks before taking the NFL by storm and setting league records.

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) laughs while talking to a teammate on the bench during pre-game warmups before their game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

Most former collegiate star players have early reality checks as NFL rookies. Each year, hundreds transition from hearing thousands of cheering fans to having a daily scolding from a pro coach as they battle to make the league. James Houston quickly learned the NFL's harsh truth and was humbled when the Detroit Lions completed its initial 53-man roster without the former Jackson State star.

"It was pretty rough," James Houston IV shared during our interview. "I have never been cut from anything in my life. Especially coming from a team that drafted me a month before. It was kind of saying they wanted me to, and then now you don't want me. It's like getting dumped by your girlfriend... Seeing the GM and head coach telling me that 'we're going to have to let you go' was just rough."

James Houston IV; Credit:© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston persevered through the humbling experience, signed to the Lions' practice squad, and patiently waited for 12 weeks. Suddenly, Dan Campbell elevated Houston from the practice unit for a Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Buffalo Bill.

James felt his "faith in God, prayer, and family structure" prepared him for his debut in front of millions of NFL fans as Sonja Houston, his mother, celebrated her birthday. He was ready.

"They're my rock, man. They have been with me every step of the way. They have seen me through my lowest and my highest, and they are never going to leave me. Just having them talk to me and know they're there with me in whatever I go through or whatever I choose to do. That always gives me confidence."

"The Problem" exuded confidence, talent, skill, and tenacity as he tied a league record with two sacks in his first career game on Josh Allen. From there, Houston established several NFL marks in six games. None are more remarkable than his eight sacks in seven contests, a feat that could stand for many years.

James Houston IV's rookie season may have started without fanfare, but it gloriously ended on the "semi-frozen tundra" of Lambeau Field. While he missed a few assignments and registered a penalty, Houston rebounded to halt a drive by taking down the reigning league MVP, Aaron Rodgers. Detroit would end the Packers' season with a 17-10 victory in what could have been Rodgers' final game in Green Bay.

James Houston IV will forever have his place in the annals of NFL history. James concluded his phenomenal record-setting rookie campaign, being one of the four HBCU players drafted in 2022.

Last season's scouting dossiers published on the four HBCU players — Houston, Durant, Williams, and Carter — drafted in 2022 proved inaccurate. Equally important was his performance. Hopefully, the minds of executives and experts may be ready to embrace more HBCU talent after witnessing Houston wreaking havoc on NFL quarterbacks in just seven games.

Houston had this advice for HBCU student-athletes preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft and playing in the year-end all-star bowl games. "Believe in yourself. Grind. Never take that you are lesser than somebody because of where you went or anything like that. Because when you step on that football field, it's all football. No matter where you came from, no matter your color. Just grind like it's not going to be another tomorrow."

James is a candidate for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and a possible alternate for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

