Coaches vs. Racism Announces 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic

HOUSTON, TX - Coaches Vs. Racism (CVR) is a national nonprofit leading the charge to end systemic racism through sports announced its second annual HBCU Roundball Classic.

For the second year in a row, CVR is hosting a series of high-profile college basketball match-ups between Division I schools and HBCUs as part of its mission in action. This year, the HBCU Roundball Classic features three games and will take place in Houston, Texas.

The match-ups include:

University of Houston vs. North Carolina A&T @7:00 PM CT on Tues, Dec 13

Prairie View A&M vs University of Montana @11:50 AM CT on Sat, Dec 17

Texas Tech vs. Jackson State @3:00 PM CT on Sat Dec 17

The HBCU Roundball Classic kicks off on Tuesday, December 13 with the University of Houston Cougars coached by Kelvin Sampson vs. the North Carolina A&T Aggies coached by Phil Shumpert at 7:00 p.m. CT. The action continues with a double-header on Saturday, December 17 featuring the Prairie View A&M Panthers coached by Byron Smith vs the University of Montana Grizzlies coached by Travis Decuire at 11:50 a.m. CT followed by the Texas Tech Red Raiders coached by Mark Adams vs. the Jackson State Tigers coached by Mo Williams at 3:00 p.m. CT.

All high-profile games will be held on neutral territory at the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse. Tickets are slated to go on sale October 17, 2022. For the latest information, go to coachesvsracism.org.

Dec 22, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers head coach Byron Smith reacts to game play against the Wichita State Shockers during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to play Jackson State and support a great cause. Basketball is much more than a game and this event will be a great opportunity for our program to be a part of something that is bigger than just who wins,” said Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach Mark Adams. “There is no tolerance for racism and we hope this game will help continue the discussion. We’re also looking forward to playing in Houston where Texas Tech has an incredible fanbase. It’ll be a great environment and trip for our team.”

“The Prairie View A&M Men's Basketball Program is really excited about participating for the second consecutive year in the Coaches Vs. Racism event,” said Prairie View A&M Head Basketball Coach Byron Smith. “The HBCU Roundball Classic is a worthy and essential event to continue to raise and maintain the awareness that is needed in the fight to end systemic racism.”

As part of its mission, CVR mobilizes coaches in the pro ranks as well as collegiate and amateur levels across the country to create an action-filled, educational and grassroots approach to inspire cultural and societal change in the world of sports. CVR has teamed with several Division I schools, college coaches, HBCU schools, and professional sports teams to promote awareness of Social Injustice, Economic Divide, Equality, Reform, and Systemic Racism (SEERS).

Together, the groups aim to create a positive sports environment for all players by using education, conversation and community to build equality and understanding. The non-profit also works with coaches to ensure all players have access to the tools and resources necessary to develop student athletes to their full potential and level the playing field.

“Coaches Vs. Racism was built to shine a spotlight on systemic racism and bridge the racial divide through sports,” said Mr. Darryl Woods, Executive Director of Coaches Vs. Racism. “The HBCU Roundball Classic is the culmination of these efforts, showcasing six high level basketball teams while also creating a platform for meaningful discussions around important topics like reform, equality, social justice and more.”

Additional sponsors and partners will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest information, go to www.coachesvsracism.org and follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram.

About Coaches vs. Racism

Launched in 2020, Coaches Vs. Racism is a national non-profit organization developed to address societal issues impacting sports. The organization unites coaches in the pro ranks as well as collegiate and amateur levels across the country from a variety of sports to confront Social Injustice, Economic Divide, Equality, Reform, and Systemic Racism (SEERS). CVR is committed to youth empowerment and the emotional wellness of athletes. It is dedicated to providing the necessary tools to assist all individuals in fulfilling their potential.

For more information about Coaches Vs. Racism and upcoming events visit coachesvsracism.org. Follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram or by using #CoachesVsRacism.