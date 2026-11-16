Kentucky State: Felton Huggins Jr. Says National Title Goal 'Still Intact' Ahead of Historic NCAA Playoff Game

FRANKFORT, KY - Kentucky State head football coach Felton Huggins Jr. is by no means backing down on the national championship dream.

Even with the gut-wrenching 52-45 OT loss to Benedict on Saturday in the SIAC championship game, Huggins feels the Thorobreds still have a chance to achieve their primary objective of the 2026 season.

“Another goal was to win a national championship, and that goal is still intact,” Huggins told HBCU Legends. “We’re the No. 3 seed for a reason.”

Kentucky State (8-3) is the No. 3 seed in Super Region 2 of the NCAA Division II Football Championship and will host Carson-Newman (9-2) on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Alumni Stadium in Frankfort, Ky.

This will be the first NCAA Division II playoff game in Kentucky State football history. It's another milestone for a program that has reached the postseason in back-to-back years under Huggins.

“We played a really hard schedule and some really tough opponents, and we battled them all, and we proved that we belong in the playoffs.”

Kentucky State Earns Its Highest NCAA Playoff Seed

Kentucky State made its first appearance in the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2025 (they were the No. 6 seed) and were defeated by Newberry 45-24 in the first round.

One year later the Thorobreds are the No. 3 seed and will be hosting an NCAA tournament opponent in Frankfort for the first time.

Huggins confirmed that the No.3 seed is the highest post season seed in school history.

Now in his fourth season, Huggins has built Kentucky State into a team that can compete for conference titles and NCAA tournament spots.

He said his coaching staff has spent the whole season emphasizing how important it is to bring postseason football to Alumni Stadium.

“We got our first chip at doing that, and that’s this first-round game against Carson-Newman,” Huggins said.

Carson-Newman’s Triple-Option Offense Presents a Challenge

The Thorobreds will face a Carson-Newman program that shared the South Atlantic Conference championship and earned a postseason berth under first-year head coach Tyler Almond.

The Eagles use a triple-option offense that focuses on running the ball and forces opposing defenses to stay disciplined in their assignments.

Huggins said his coaching staff received Carson-Newman game film approximately 20 to 30 minutes after the NCAA announced the playoff bracket Sunday.

“They want to run the ball and they run the ball very well,” Huggins said. “I think they’re the No. 3 team in the nation in running the ball.”

Huggins also described Carson-Newman as a tough defensive team that doesn't often depend on passing.

“We feel real good about how we match up with them,” Huggins said. “But they’re a really good ball club, hands down.”

This game will test how well Kentucky State can bounce back both physically and mentally after one of their toughest losses of the season.

Huggins Accepts Responsibility for SIAC Championship Collapse: ‘That Loss Is on Me’

Kentucky State appeared poised to claim the SIAC championship Saturday after building a commanding 38-14 lead over Benedict in the third quarter.

However, the Tigers rallied from the 24-point deficit to force overtime and eventually win 52-45 in Columbia, S.C.

The most controversial sequence unfolded during the final minute of regulation.

With the game tied at 45, Kentucky State recovered a muffed Benedict punt at the Tigers’ 17-yard line with 1:09 remaining.

A rushing play and a Benedict penalty advanced the ball to the 4-yard line, giving the Thorobreds first-and-goal.

But Kentucky State, which had no timeouts remaining, lost two yards on the next play and subsequently committed a delay-of-game penalty. The clock expired before the team could attempt a potential game-winning field goal.

Benedict quarterback Glenn Foreman III connected with Demetris McKelvey for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime.

Kentucky State’s ensuing possession ended with four consecutive incomplete passes after a Benedict pass interference penalty gave the Thorobreds first-and-goal at the 10.

When HBCU Legends asked Huggins about the final moments of regulation, the coach accepted full responsibility rather than blaming his players or assistants.

“That loss is on me 100%,” Huggins said. “I chose to be in the seat, and we dropped the ball on some communication. But at the end of the day, it’s still on me.”

Huggins also warned against blaming the whole championship game on just one late-game moment.

“Everybody thinks that a game is won or lost in one play, and it isn’t,” Huggins said. “When we get people to deep water, we can’t let them get home. We let Benedict make it back to shore.”

Despite the defeat, Huggins remained encouraged by his players’ effort and determination.

He called Kentucky State “a resilient bunch” and thinks the tough championship loss can motivate them as they head into the NCAA playoffs.

“The setback is the opportunity for the redemption,” he said.

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Four SIAC Teams Have an Opportunity to ‘Make Noise’ in the NCAA Playoffs

The 2026 NCAA Division II playoff bracket marks a historic achievement for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

For the first time, the SIAC placed four teams in the 32-team national championship field.

Benedict, Kentucky State, Central State, and Edward Waters will represent the conference in Super Region 2.

Each of the four teams has a different first-round opponent, giving every program a chance to move forward.

Huggins said he has heard predictions that all four SIAC representatives will be eliminated in the opening round.

He believes the conference is ready to prove those predictions wrong.

“We’re going in there to make noise,” Huggins said. “We don’t like just feel-good stories. We want to go out here and go win.”

Should Kentucky State defeat Carson-Newman, the Thorobreds will face the winner of the Edward Waters-Valdosta State matchup in the second round on Nov. 28.

Huggins finds that possibility interesting.

Edward Waters defeated Kentucky State 61-42 on Oct. 3 in Jacksonville, Fla., handing the Thorobreds one of their three losses.

A rematch would allow Kentucky State to avenge that defeat.

“I’m pulling for Edward Waters,” Huggins said.

His support goes beyond just wanting a rematch. Huggins hopes the SIAC’s postseason success will show the conference can compete nationally.

He said advancing four SIAC programs into the second round “would be something monumental.”

However, Huggins understands that championship aspirations must begin with taking care of the opening-round opponent.

“You can’t win them all if you don’t win the first one,” Huggins said.

From Three Wins to Back-to-Back NCAA Playoff Appearances

Kentucky State’s spot in the NCAA playoffs shows how much progress Huggins has made since he took over the program in 2023.

During his first season, the Thorobreds won only three games.

Huggins recalled inheriting a program facing substantial challenges, including shortages of equipment, scholarships, and paid assistant coaches.

Kentucky State improved to five victories in 2024 before breaking through with a nine-win season and its first NCAA Division II playoff berth in 2025.

The Thorobreds have won eight games this season and have another chance to build on the program’s recent success.

“No one wanted this job,” Huggins said. “I had belief in myself to build this program up to where it is now today.”

This turnaround has led to Kentucky State’s first back-to-back NCAA playoff appearances and a chance to compete for a national championship at home.

Huggins Calls on Kentucky State Alumni to Fill Alumni Stadium

Huggins hopes Kentucky State’s first playoff game at Alumni Stadium will be a celebration for the university, former players, alums, and the Frankfort community.

He urged fans to pack the stadium on Saturday and give the team a strong home-field advantage against Carson-Newman.

The coach also credited alumnus Frank Taylor for his financial commitment to the football program, including support for a new scoreboard and weight room.

According to Huggins, Taylor traveled to Columbia and addressed the Thorobreds during their team dinner the night before the SIAC championship game.

The coach said the team’s recent success means a lot to former players who helped build Kentucky State’s football tradition.

“For me, the best thing about doing this and our program doing this is to see the joy in their eyes,” Huggins said.

He promised that fans attending Saturday’s playoff game will see “kids that play hard and play like their life depended on it.”

For Huggins and the Thorobreds, Saturday’s game is more than just another milestone.

It’s a chance to turn the disappointment of losing the SIAC championship into something greater.

And as Huggins made clear, Kentucky State’s goal of winning a national championship remains the same.

Carson-Newman at Kentucky State: NCAA Playoff Game Information

Matchup: Carson-Newman Eagles (9-2) at No. 3 Kentucky State Thorobreds (8-3)

Competition: NCAA Division II Football Championship

Round: First Round, Super Region 2

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Location: Alumni Stadium, Frankfort, KY.

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET expected, according to Huggins. Official confirmation pending.

Streaming: ESPN+ expected, according to Huggins. Official confirmation is still pending.

Second Round: Winner advances to face the Edward Waters-Valdosta State winner on Saturday, Nov. 28.