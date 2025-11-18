Langston University Parts Ways With Head Football Coach Quinton Morgan
Langston University announced that head football coach Quinton Morgan will not return for the 2026 season, ending a decade-long tenure leading the Lions football program, Director of Athletics Donnita Rogers confirmed.
“We would like to thank Coach Morgan for his service, dedication, and commitment to Langston University over the past 10 years as head coach,” Rogers said. “He has represented our athletic department and university with class while building a program respected across the NAIA.”
Morgan departs as the second-winningest coach in program history, trailing only legendary coach C.F. “Zip” Gayles (1930–1957). During his tenure, Morgan transformed Langston into a consistent conference contender and a respected force at the NAIA level.
The university will begin a national search immediately to identify its next head coach.
A Langston alumnus, Morgan completed his 10th season in 2025 after being promoted to head coach in December 2015. Before taking over the program, he spent nine years on staff in multiple roles, including defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. His tenure became known for discipline, community engagement, and a strong cultural foundation widely praised by players and staff.
Morgan compiled a 68–33 overall record and a 59–23 mark in conference play. His teams won three consecutive conference championships from 2017 to 2019 and made back-to-back appearances in the NAIA Football Championship Series Opening Round in 2017 and 2018. Langston regularly finished among the top teams in the Sooner Athletic Conference during his leadership.
His accolades include being named All-OSN Coach of the Year, while his defensive coordinator earned the Merv Johnson Integrity in College Coaching Award. The Lions were also finalists for Male Coach of the Year and Team of the Year at the 2018 HBCU Awards.
In 2024, Morgan reflected on the program’s culture, saying, “I’m grateful beyond words for the hard work, dedication, and heart our team showed today on the field. This program is about family—on and off the field—and building leaders who impact Langston and beyond.”
Former players and assistants have echoed that sentiment. One former staff member noted, “Coach Morgan sets the standard for what it means to be a Langston Lion—his leadership made us better men, not just better football players.”
Morgan is credited with developing multiple NAIA All-Americans, numerous All-Conference selections, and guiding the Lions to several top-10 national finishes during his time at the helm.