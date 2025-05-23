Legendary Coach Who Mentored NFL QBs Michael Vick And Aaron Brooks Dies At 73
Legendary Hampton Roads coach Tommy Reamon died at age 73 on Thursday, May 22. Reamon coached at six high schools for 35 seasons in the area, most recently at Denbigh High, where he resigned in December after two seasons. He suffered a stroke in March 2025.
His most successful coaching stint was at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, where he won the D6 Eastern Regional Playoff final while leading the Eagles to a 12-1 record.
Reamon coached former NFL quarterbacks Michael Vick (Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh), Aaron Brooks (Green Bay, New Orleans, Oakland), and several others who had successful collegiate careers.
The Newport News native was selected out of Missouri as the 223rd overall draft pick in the ninth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1974 NFL Draft.
Instead of entering the NFL, he chose to play in the WFL for the Florida Blazers, where they won the championship, and he was on the All-WFL Team and won the 1974 Tri-MVP. He left the Blazers to play for the Jacksonville Express in 1975.
Reamon eventually played a season for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1976 and in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1977.
He also encouraged Michael Vick to accept the opportunity to be the head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans football team.
Coach Vick and Norfolk State released a statement on the passing of Coach Reamon - "The Norfolk State University athletic department is saddened to hear of the passing of local legend Tommy Reamon. Coach Reamon was a one-of-a-kind figure who impacted countless members of the Hampton Roads community — including our head football coach, Michael Vick. He will be deeply missed."
A little-known fact is that Reamon was bit by the acting bug with roles in Knick Nolte's North Dallas Forty, Charlie Angels TV series, Quincy, and the Fall Guy.
Reamon leaves a profound coaching, recruiting, and personnel development legacy in the Hampton Roads area.