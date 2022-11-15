Mark vs. Jessie: The Evans Brothers' Last Collegiate Battle

HOUSTON, TX — It's not rare that two Houston-area high school football stars would meet and battle in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Then again, it is unique that two C.E. King products would be brothers and go blow-by-blow this past Saturday in their final collegiate matchup with hopes of one day meeting again as professionals.

Who are these athletes? They are the Evans brothers — Mark Evans II and Jessie Evans.

THE EVANS BROTHERS

Mark Evans II is a senior left tackle and NFL-rated prospect from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. His brother is the dynamic sophomore linebacker Jessie Evans who hails from Prairie View A&M.

These big men have big smiles and big hearts; however, on the football field, they're ferocious nonsense players who come to compete on every play.

Mark Evans II and Jessie Evans; Courtesy, Mark Evans II

Mark Evans II has been honored with numerous SWAC and HBCU accolades since arriving in Pine Bluff. He also was one of the first SWAC players to sign NIL deals. Evans expects a busy postseason while preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, Saturday's meeting against Jessie was special for Mark.

Before the season, he told me that he "wasn't going to allow him [Jessie] to beat me like that one time last year" and get to the Golden Lions' quarterback Skyler Perry.

LAST SATURDAY'S MATCHUP

Jessie Evans noted, "It was a fun experience. We've been competing in everything since we were kids, so this game meant the most to us. Actually, being on the field and trying to knock each other's heads off like we don't know each other for bragging rights was amazing."

This year, Jessie recorded five tackles and a TFL, but his big brother didn't allow him to get touch the UAPB signal-caller with zero sacks and pressures.

Mark Evans II and Jessie Evans; Courtesy Mark Evans II

"I honestly couldn't think of a better way to play my last game at Golden Lion Stadium," Mark Evans II remarked. "It was senior night, so he also got the chance to walk with me. It was extremely fun to go out and line up against him. He is a high-energy guy who brought it every play. It was dope to get the chance to prepare for my brother. I'm sitting there watching film like "Wow, this is really my brother." He's grown a lot as a player, and I'm extremely proud of the strides he's taking. It was special for the family as well, most importantly our Momma. We really appreciate her, so for her to witness something like that is priceless. We battled the whole game, things got chippy at times, but that's what brothers do. It's all love, though. It was awesome to be a part of something you don't see every day. I'm rooting for him every step of the way, and hopefully, that's not the last time we match up."

By the way, Prairie View won 55-24.

It probably won't be the final meeting for the Evans brothers. Mark, 6-4 and 295 lbs, has the prototypical NFL body for an offensive tackle or guard. He uses his mind and strength. Evans completed his undergraduate program last season and is working on his master's degree. NFL scouts compare his potential to former Golden Lions and NFL star Terron Armstead, as well as Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Roaf, who Mark Evans II won the Willie Roaf Award for being the top lineman in Arkansas this summer.

WHAT'S NEXT?

What's next for the Evans brothers?

Jessie Evans and Prairie View travel to Itta Bena, MS, for a Nov. 19 date with Mississippi Valley State. Should they defeat the Delta Devils, the Panthers will face Jackson State in the 2023 SWAC Championship game on Dec. 3 in Jackson, MS, at The Vet.

Mark will play his final college contest as UAPB travels for a meeting versus Alabama State on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Then the offensive lineman will be ready to meet, greet, and audition for NFL scouts and executives. He's has officially accepted an offer to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl, but more invitations could start rolling in for Evans in the next few weeks.

Hopefully, they'll meet again on the gridiron and continue lifting the banner in the pros as past HBCU legends.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles: