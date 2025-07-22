MEAC Preseason Voters Give South Carolina State A Narrow Edge Over NCCU
Today, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) unveiled its 2025 Predicted Order of Finish for the upcoming HBCU football season. The league's head coaches and sports information directors nearly voted head coach Chennis Berry and the South Carolina State Bulldogs as the favorites to repeat as MEAC Champions.
The garnet and blue crew from Orangeburg, South Carolina, received five first-place votes, giving it 63 overall points for the No. 1 spot.
In Berry's first season after taking over for the retiring coaching legend Buddy Pough, he guided SCS to become the conference representatives at the 2024 Celebration Bowl.
According to the two-point voting difference, the conference crown is up for grabs once again. Trei Oliver and the North Carolina Central Eagles are nipping at the Bulldogs' heels with four first-place votes and 61 points.
Surprisingly, teams with rookie head coaches, Norfolk State (Michael Vick) and Delaware State (DeSean Jackson), alongside Howard (Larry Scott), all received one first-place vote. However, Damon Wilson's Morgan State Bears, who landed in third place, received zero first-place votes.
Morgan State's running back Jason Collins Jr. and defensive star Erick Hunter were voted as the conference's preseason offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.
The road to Atlanta will be highly contentious in the MEAC, where football programs are rising and parity in talent exists across the board.
2025 MEAC Football Predicted Order of Finish
- South Carolina State (5 first-place votes) — 63 points
- North Carolina Central (4 first-place votes) — 61 points
- Morgan State — 39 points
- Norfolk State (1 first-place vote) — 36 points
- Howard (1 first-place vote) — 33 points
- Delaware State (1 first-place vote) — 20 points
The 2025 MEAC football preseason forecast anticipates a competitive season, with each school vying for a conference title. MEAC fans can look forward to another year of exciting football action.