Texas Southern QB KJ Cooper Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
In this story:
HOUSTON - KJ Cooper, the starting quarterback for Texas Southern University, announced on Instagram that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The redshirt junior from El Paso, Texas, joined TSU two seasons ago after transferring from Minnesota State C&TC when head coach Cris Dishman took over the Tigers football program.
The coaching staff held Cooper out of the 2025 season finale against Alabama A&M. He finished the year playing in 10 games, completing 158 passes for 1,626 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also rushed 77 times for 292 yards and four scores.
Cooper leaves Texas Southern having appeared in 12 games. Last season, he played in two contests. His most notable outing came in the 39th Labor Day Classic, where he led the Tigers to their first win over Prairie View A&M after eight straight losses.
During the 2024 season, Cooper recorded 19 completions for 180 yards and one touchdown and added six carries for 52 yards.
JORDAN 'POP' DAVIS
Texas Southern may turn to redshirt sophomore Jordan Davis, who delivered a strong performance in the win over Alabama A&M. Davis completed 11 of 20 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown and rushed 13 times for 62 yards and another score as TSU defeated the Bulldogs 24-7.
Davis has appeared in 16 games since the 2023 season, throwing for 624 yards with 54 completions, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns in his TSU career.
A NEW TIGERS QB
Texas Southern also received a commitment from quarterback Jeremiah Harrell of Tupelo, Mississippi. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal-caller committed on National Signing Day after leaving Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Harrell completed 118 passes for 1,487 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions at NMCC, posting a quarterback efficiency rating of 120.8. His best outing came against Itawamba Community College, when he went 9 of 16 for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
Cooper helped Texas Southern reach its first winning season in more than 25 years, finishing 6-5. Dishman and his staff continue to build the roster, especially after the departures of senior defensive leaders DL Michael Akins and LB Isaiah Bogerty who plans to transfer.
Dishman will enter his third season of a four-year, $313,000 contract. Meanwhile, crosstown rival Prairie View A&M claimed the SWAC Championship and is headed to the 2025 Celebration Bowl under first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson. TSU hopes 2026 will be the season it breaks through for a SWAC title and an HBCU national championship berth.
