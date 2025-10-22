Michael Vick Confirms Staff Changes, Reaffirms Spartans' Focus Ahead Of MEAC Opener
Spartans' head Coach Michael Vick met with the media following Norfolk State's (1-6) bye week, addressing the team's mindset, recent coaching staff changes, and renewed focus heading into Saturday's homecoming game against South Carolina State (4-3) at Dick Price Stadium.
Coach Vick opened the press conference with optimism after what he described as a much-needed reset.
"It’s good to be back," Vick said. "We got an opportunity to right the ship. The bye week came at the right time — a chance to reset, refocus, and move forward. Everything starts for us on Saturday."
HBCU Legends reached out to the NSU Athletic Department to confirm the rumors regarding changes within the team's coaching staff. However, no one would confirm or deny any personnel moves.
Vick confirmed during Tuesday's media session that changes had been made to his defensive staff. However, he did not provide any further details.
"There were just changes," Coach Vick said. "My job as head coach is to put our players in the best situation possible. If that means making adjustments, that’s what I'll do."
NORFOLK STATE'S MEAC TEAM STATS
- Offense (Scoring) – Norfolk State averaged 20.0 points per game (140 points over 7 games), placing 5th out of 6 teams in the MEAC.
- Defense (Scoring) – They allowed 34.1 points per game, ranking 6th in the conference.
- Rushing Offense – Averaged 143.9 yards per game, ranking 4th in the league.
- Passing Offense – Averaged 211.7 yards per game, ranking 3rd in the MEAC.
- Passing Defense – Opponents averaged 229.4 passing yards per game against them, placing Norfolk State last (6th) in pass defense among the MEAC.
As the Spartans prepare for their first MEAC battle against the 2024 conference champions, Vick emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards and accountability within the football program.
"What I expect is far more than what we've been getting,” he added. "I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I have to make the right decisions and do what's best for this team."
Winning just one game in Vick's first seven has been a surprising outcome for him, alums, and fans, but there's still plenty of football ahead. Despite the slow start, Vick expressed confidence in his players' commitment and potential to win the upcoming conference clashes.
"We've got a lot to play for," he stated. "If we go win a championship, nobody's going to talk about the last five games. Football comes with ups and downs, and we’ve got to roll with the punches."
Coach Vick credited his players for staying resilient and believing in the direction he and his staff have laid forth amid the coaching changes.
"My players are going to follow me in everything I do. They thrive off my energy." Later, he shared, "I take full responsibility for everything that happens — I never thought I'd have to make certain changes midseason, but experience is the best teacher. I'm learning every day and enjoying every minute of it."
Norfolk State's coaching staff has turned its attention to developing a strong game plan to defeat South Carolina State this Saturday.
"Now that we're in conference play, this is where our season lies," Vick expressed. "It's anybody's ball game. We've faced tough competition, and this week is about mistake-free football... It's going to be a good test for us."
The kickoff for the Norfolk State Spartans hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs will be at 2 PM ET from Dick Price Stadium on Saturday afternoon for Homecoming 2025.
HBCU FOOTBALL
What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!