Mid-South Conference Forms Broadcasting Alliance With Urban Edge Network
The Mid-South Conference (MSC) is thrilled to announce an exciting new streaming partnership with Urban Edge Network (UEN) to showcase the thrilling championship events of the conference.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the visibility of MSAC sports through innovative streaming solutions.
"This partnership isn't just a step forward; it's a leap into the future of sports broadcasting," Urban Edge Network CRO Hardy Pelt said. "By amplifying the Mid South Athletic Conference's championships on UEN’s platforms, we’re strategically positioning the NAIA to engage a broad audience like never before. Our commitment to providing content without pay walls ensures that fans, students, and alumni can easily access the heart-pounding excitement of MSC events at no cost."
Mid-South Conference Interim Commissioner Chris Wells said of the new deal, "This is a significant agreement that will enhance our championships by expanding our digital footprint on a national and global scale. Our fans and alumni are familiar with the championship-caliber teams and student-athletes that compete in the Mid-South Conference. Now, with the help of the Urban Edge Network, everyone can witness the top-notch competition that makes our conference one of the best in the NAIA. I would like to thank Hardy Pelt and his incredibly talented team as we embark on this partnership that will only advance the Mid-South Conference brand. "
The Mid-South Conference holds a competitive array of championships, including:
- Men's Basketball Championship
- Women's Basketball Championship
- Volleyball Championship
- Men's and Women's Soccer Championships
- Baseball Championship
- Softball Championship
- Cross Country Championships
- Track and Field Championships
Current members of the Mid-South Conference include:
- Bethel University
- Campbellsville University
- Cumberland University
- University of the Cumberlands
- Freed-Hardeman University
- Georgetown College
- Lindsey Wilson University
About Urban Edge Network (UEN)
Urban Edge Network is a premier content platform and advertising network dedicated to amplifying the voices of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), NAIA schools, and the NBA G League. UEN delivers over 2,000 live sports events and curated cultural content through digital, CTV, OTT, and social media channels, reaching millions of engaged viewers.
About Mid-South Conference (MSC)
The Mid-South Conference (MSC), founded in 1987, is a college athletic conference affiliated with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Member institutions are
located in Kentucky and Tennessee.