Miles College vs. Morehouse College halftime report.

Morehouse had a one-point lead of 14-13 at halftime against Miles College.

SCORE: Morehouse-14, Miles-13

1st quarter: Miles College RB Davis for a 3-yard touchdown plunge, but the extra point failed. Morehouse answered with RB Dunn 1-yard score.

7-6 after the 1st quarter, Morehouse leads.

2nd quarter: Miles WR Hudson caught a 24 yard touchdown pass from QB Newell to regain the lead 13-7. Right before halftime with 32 seconds on the clock, Morehouse re-captured the lead on a 11 play, 52-yard drive when RB Bailey ran two-yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Morehouse has the one-point advantage of 14-13 over Miles College.

OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS

Miles College

QB Claude Newell: 3-of-9 attempts for 72 yards.

RB Donte Edwards: 14 rushes for 113 yards.

RB Davis Kingston: 8 rushes for 38 yards and 1 TD.

WR Cohen Hudson: 1 reception for 24 yards and 1 TD.

Morehouse College

RB Fran Bailey Jr.: 10 rushers for 59 yards and 1 TD.

RB Santo Dunn: 5 rushes for 49 and 1 TD.

Michael Sims is struggling in the passing game with 2-of-8 for 19 yards.

Both team are rushing the football well in the contest. Miles has 26 carries for 155 yards and Morehouse has 23 carries for 132 yards.

DEFENSIVIE STANDOUTS

Miles College

Smiley: 8 tackles

Andrew: 8 tackles, 1 Sack, 1 TFL

Morehouse College

Swain: 6 tackles

Gonzalez: 6 tackles, 1 TFL

SPECIAL TEAMS

Four punts by each team.

Morehouse P Sdelamora: 4 for 183 yards; Miles P Fitch: 4 for 122 yards

INSIDE THE STATS