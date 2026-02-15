Morehouse Overcomes An Early 16-Point Deficit To Sweep Clark Atlanta In A Thriller

The Morehouse Maroon Tigers defeated the Clark Atlanta Panthers 78-74 in another thrilling Big Cat Hardwood Classic at Forbes Arena, concluding a special Founders Day on campus. The home team overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to sweep the regular-season series, rising Morehouse to place in the SIAC East with a 15-5 conference record.

The rally, filled with excellent defense, calm free-throw shooting, and poised execution, was capped off by an outstanding spin move and bucket by Sincere Moore to give the Maroon Tigers a four-point lead at 78-74.



First Half

Clark Atlanta set the tone early with pace and perimeter pressure, ripping off the game’s first nine points to jump ahead 9-0 by the 16:00 mark. Morehouse finally found daylight when Sincere Key drilled a three to get the Maroon Tigers on the board (9-3), but the Panthers continued to come in waves-mixing paint attacks with quick-trigger threes to keep Morehouse chasing.

Key answered from deep (11-6), and Josiah Lawson hit free throws to cut it to 11-8. Each time Morehouse closed in, CAU responded with crucial shots and transition pushes.

Midway through the half, the Panthers’ outside shooting heated up. They pushed the lead to 22-11, then 31-16 after consecutive threes. Jared White hit a three to make it 31-19, but CAU answered, extending the gap to its largest at 39-23 with 5:39 left.

That’s when Morehouse began to chip away. JerMontae Hill and Key produced points at the line. Hill added a strong finish, and Lawson buried a three-pointer late at 0:46 as the Maroon Tigers closed the half with renewed energy. The surge cut a 16-point hole down to eight by the break, 44-36.

Second Half

Morehouse came out of the locker room firing. Hill knocked down a three-pointer in the opening minute. Sincere Moore then hit a three-pointer of his own. Lawson nailed another from behind the arc, pulling the Maroon Tigers even at 45-45 with 17:48 to play.

CAU answered with a quick three to regain control, but Morehouse kept responding. Brandon Peters scored inside, Lawson hit a pull-up, and White finished in the paint to keep the Panthers close. Still, Clark Atlanta sank another set of threes and pushed the lead back to 10, 66-56, at 10:39.

From there, the game turned on defense and discipline. Morehouse strung together stop after stop and began grinding back with smart possessions. Moore hit a jumper. Lawson converted a layup. Moore cashed multiple free throws. The Maroon Tigers pieced together a 10-0 response to tie it at 66-66 on a Lawson jumper with 5:51 left.

The final minutes were classic. After trading baskets, Peters tied it, then Lawson hit a three with 2:40 left to give Morehouse its first lead, 73-71.

Clark Atlanta briefly nudged back in front (74-73), but Lawson answered at the line to reclaim the edge. White added a free throw in the final minute to make it 76-74, and after a defensive stand, Moore delivered the dagger by knocking down a late, contested jumper with five seconds left to push it to 78-74. CAU’s final three-point attempt at the horn came up empty, and Forbes Arena erupted.



Team Comparison

• Field Goals: Morehouse 23-46 (50.0%) | Clark Atlanta 25-62 (40.3%)

• 3-Pointers: Morehouse 11-24 (45.8%) | Clark Atlanta 13-32 (40.6%)

• Free Throws: Morehouse 21-29 | Clark Atlanta 11-14

• Rebounds: Clark Atlanta 34 | Morehouse 28

• Assists: Clark Atlanta 17 | Morehouse 15

• Turnovers: Morehouse 12 | Clark Atlanta 9

• Points Off Turnovers: Clark Atlanta 16 | Morehouse 12

• Fast Break Points: Morehouse 11 | Clark Atlanta 7

• Bench Points: Clark Atlanta 45 | Morehouse 37

• Second-Chance Points: Tied, 7-7



Morehouse Statistical Leaders

• Josiah Lawson: 27 points (5 threes)

• Brandon Peters: 11 points, 4 assists

• JerMontae Hill: 10 points, 9 rebounds

• Sincere Moore: 10 points, 6 rebounds

• Jared White: 9 points, 4 assists

• Sincere Key: 8 points, 5 rebounds



Up Next

With the Big Cat Hardwood Classic secured and a fourth straight win over Clark Atlanta, the Maroon Tigers now close the regular season with three straight road tests. Morehouse will visit Kentucky State on Thursday (Feb. 19), Central State on Saturday (Feb. 21), and Fort Valley State on Tuesday, Feb. 24.