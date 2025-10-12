Morehouse Holds Off Central State For Second Victory Of The Season
Morehouse College achieved its second consecutive victory, defeating Central State 31-26. Maroon Tigers running back Nicholas Woodford carried the ball 24 times for 95 yards and scored one touchdown.
Miles Scott completed 19 of 24 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions to the Marauders' defenders.
The rushing attack helped mitigate the impact of the turnovers, as the Morehouse backfield rushed 37 times for a total of 159 yards.
The Maroon Tigers jumped out to a 17-point lead in the second quarter. Central State scored its first points with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell to Corey Burnette. The Marauders went into halftime trailing 17-6.
After halftime, Central State narrowed the scoring gap to 17-14 when Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Khamari Adams with 6:15 left in the third quarter.
Morehouse quickly responded with a 4-play drive, culminating in a 9-yard touchdown run by Nicholas Woodford. This put the Maroon Tigers ahead 24-14 with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Following the kickoff, Central State's backup quarterback, Chris Cotton, made an explosive play with a 75-yard pass to Terryon Holt.
Morehouse finished off a 12-play, 80-yard drive with 3:54 remaining in the game when Miles Scott threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Christian Anderson.
Central State scored the last points of the game when Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell connected with Stephen Hogan for a 17-yard touchdown.
In the end, Morehouse defeated Central State 31-26 in front of 6,981 spectators at McPherson Memorial Stadium in Wilberforce, Ohio.
Morehouse has now claimed five consecutive victories against Central State since 2013.
UP NEXT
Morehouse will host Lane College for its SpelHouse Homecoming at B.T. Harvey Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18.
Central State will welcome Kentucky Christian University to McPherson Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18.