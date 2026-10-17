Morehouse vs. Howard: Maroon Tigers and Bison Battle in Historic Homecoming Showdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Homecoming returns to The Mecca on Saturday, Oct. 17, as Howard University welcomes Morehouse College to William H. Greene Stadium for one of the signature events of Howard’s 2026 Homecoming celebration.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will stream on ESPN+.

Morehouse last visited Howard for Homecoming on Oct. 18, 1997. That afternoon, Howard quarterback Ted White threw three touchdown passes as the Bison routed the Maroon Tigers 52-0.

Nearly three decades later, White returns to the rivalry in a different role, as Howard’s first-year head coach.

Howard (2-4) competes in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, while Morehouse (3-4) represents Division II and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Yet for alums of these two historic institutions, the records and divisional classifications take a back seat to something bigger.

It’s about Homecoming, tradition, lifelong bonds, and the chance to watch two of the nation’s premier HBCUs compete on the football field.

Game Information

Matchup: Morehouse (3–4) at Howard (2–4)

Morehouse (3–4) at Howard (2–4) Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Saturday, October 17, 2026 Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Greene Stadium — Washington, D.C.

Greene Stadium — Washington, D.C. Watch: ESPN+

Howard University head coach Ted White during the second quarter at the 2026 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Morehouse vs. Howard: A Historic HBCU Football Rivalry

Howard and Morehouse share a history extending well beyond athletics.

Both institutions were founded in 1867, and their football programs first met in 1923, when Howard defeated Morehouse 10-0.

Over the decades, the rivalry has become one of the recognizable interconference matchups in HBCU football.

Howard leads the all-time series 28-10-2, according to the New York Amsterdam News following the teams’ 2025 meeting.

The Bison have won eight consecutive games in the series since 2011.

Morehouse defeated Howard in Black College Football Hall of Famer Jay Walker’s first start as the Bison quarterback in 1992. The Maroon Tigers won 7-0 over the Bison on a muddy field in a rain-soaked game.

For much of the modern era, the programs have met at neutral sites, including RFK Stadium in Washington and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Howard defeated Morehouse 27-19 during its 1995 Homecoming celebration at RFK Stadium. The Nation’s Football Classic renewed the rivalry in 2011, and the HBCU NY Classic later brought the teams together at MetLife Stadium.

The recent results have been decidedly one-sided, except for 2012’s 30-29 victory for the Bison.

Howard shut out Morehouse 31-0 in 2022 before defeating the Maroon Tigers 38-10 in 2025.

In last season’s matchup, quarterback Tyriq Starks passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns, added a rushing score, and earned game MVP honors. Morehouse trimmed Howard’s lead to 14-10 in the third quarter, but the Bison responded with 24 unanswered points to secure the victory.

Howard Wins Ted White's Debut | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Howard Homecoming 2026: A SpelHouse Reunion at The Mecca

Howard Homecoming remains one of the most celebrated traditions in HBCU football and culture. Bringing Morehouse back to campus adds another dimension to the festivities. Especially, after the Maroon Tigers celebrated their homecoming victory against Savannah State last weekend in Atlanta. Another week of fun and entertainment in D.C. makes for a deep cultural experience.

Alums from Howard, Morehouse and Spelman are expected to converge on Washington for a weekend celebrating their shared traditions, friendships and institutional pride.

The Greater Washington, D.C. Morehouse College Alumni Association is helping anchor the visiting alum presence.

For White, the occasion carries personal significance. As a 1998 Howard graduate, White established multiple school and MEAC passing records during his playing career, finishing with 9,808 passing yards and 92 touchdown passes.

When Howard released its 2026 schedule in March, White emphasized the significance of bringing Morehouse back to the Hilltop.

“There’s nothing like Homecoming at Howard,” White said.

He also said the matchup “builds culture, pride, and championship expectations.”

Now, White has an opportunity to lead the Bison from the sideline in a rivalry he once dominated as a quarterback.

Howard scores go-ahead touchdown. | MEAC

Howard Football Preview: Can the Bison Finish Strong?

Howard enters Homecoming with a 2-4 record and a familiar concern: finishing games.

The Bison opened the season with a 31-24 victory over Alabama A&M before suffering three consecutive losses.

Richmond defeated Howard 28-21, followed by lopsided road losses to Big Ten opponents Indiana (55-0) and Rutgers (58-7).

Howard rebounded Oct. 3 with a 27-13 victory over Hampton at Audi Field.

However, last week’s 24-20 loss at Penn exposed problems that have plagued the Bison all season.

Howard led 20-10 early in the third quarter but failed to score again.

Penn rallied with 14 fourth-quarter points, including the winning 13-yard touchdown pass with 57 seconds remaining.

Howard managed just 227 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins completed 13 of 33 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on the ground but was sacked five times.

White did not disguise his frustration.

“We did not finish well,” White said following the game. “We were not able to run the ball and that is a big part of what we do.”

The Bison received encouraging performances from their defense and special teams.

Defensive back J. Augustus Olidge recorded nine tackles and five pass breakups, while Ben Chandler IV added an interception.

Kicker Matt Conord has been perfect through six games, converting all seven field-goal attempts and 10 extra-point attempts.

Against Morehouse, Howard must improve its offensive execution, establish its rushing attack, and avoid another second-half collapse.

Miles Scott | Morehouse College Athletics

Morehouse Football Preview: Maroon Tigers Building Momentum Under Brad Sherrod

Morehouse enters Saturday’s matchup playing some of its best football of the season.

The Maroon Tigers are 3-4 under first-year head coach Brad Sherrod, a former Duke football captain who won a conference championship at Texas Wesleyan before taking over the Morehouse program.

After opening the season 1-4, Morehouse has won consecutive games and three of its past four contests.

The Maroon Tigers defeated Tuskegee 30-28 in Montgomery, Alabama, on Oct. 3.

They followed with a 34-23 Homecoming victory over Savannah State last weekend in a game moved to Sunday because of weather.

Morehouse scored 21 points in the first quarter and built a 21-3 halftime lead.

The Maroon Tigers also capitalized on three Savannah State turnovers, converting each into a touchdown.

The victory was Morehouse’s first over Savannah State since 2007.

Despite the recent success, concerns remain.

Savannah State limited Morehouse to just 12 rushing yards and recorded five sacks.

The Maroon Tigers also have struggled defensively against productive offenses, surrendering 46 points to Edward Waters and 49 to Central State.

Those weaknesses could become especially problematic against an FCS opponent with Howard’s athleticism and depth.

Still, Morehouse has shown improvement under Sherrod and enters the matchup with confidence.

Morehouse College | Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Three Keys to Morehouse vs. Howard

1. Quarterback Protection Could Determine the Outcome

Both teams allowed five sacks in their previous games.

Howard struggled to protect Scroggins against Penn, while Morehouse encountered similar problems against Savannah State.

A better offensive line should give its quarterback more opportunities to sustain drives and create scoring chances.

For Morehouse, protecting the quarterback is especially important against a Division I defense.

2. Howard Must Establish Its Rushing Attack

White identified the running game as a major problem following the loss to Penn.

Howard needs to establish Billy Roberson II and its backfield early against the Maroon Tigers.

A productive rushing attack would ease pressure on Scroggins, help the Bison control possession, and create opportunities through play-action passes.

Morehouse allowed just 12 rushing yards against Savannah State, but that statistic reflected its own offensive production, not its rushing defense.

Howard’s ability to run against the Maroon Tigers’ defensive front will be a critical matchup.

3. Morehouse Needs Another Fast Start, but Howard Must Finish

Morehouse scored 21 points in the opening quarter against Savannah State.

A similar start Saturday could quiet the Homecoming crowd and put pressure on Howard.

However, the Maroon Tigers cannot afford to surrender momentum after halftime.

Howard, meanwhile, must demonstrate it can protect a lead through the fourth quarter.

After allowing Penn to rally from a 10-point deficit, the Bison have an opportunity to show improvement in an area White has emphasized.

HBCU Legends BC+ Prediction: Howard vs. Morehouse

The HBCU Legends BC+ predictive model heavily favors Howard.

The projected 34.3-point margin of victory reflects the difference in divisional competition and the strength of Howard’s schedule, which includes two Big Ten opponents. Also, history favors the Bison.

Still, Morehouse’s recent improvement under head coach Brad Sherrod will make this game closer than expected in the early quarters. Should the Maroon Tigers create turnovers and quickly start the game quickly, the contest will be competitive. Forcing Bison miscues and making special teams plays will be the X-factors for Morehouse.

Quarterback Miles Scott completed 27 of 37 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing the 6,000-yard career passing mark. Scott enters Saturday with 6,156 career passing yards, extending his Morehouse school record.

However, Howard has the overall depth, athleticism, and experience to outlast the Maroon Tigers.

Expect Coach White to emphasize the running game often and early, establish control at the line of scrimmage, and challenge his team to finish the game decisively against Morehouse.

Final Score Prediction: Howard 38, Morehouse 10

Howard’s offense has been inconsistent, but the Bison should have enough talent to control the matchup.

Morehouse may generate early momentum, but its pass-protection problems and defensive vulnerabilities present significant challenges against an FCS opponent.

The Bison should extend their winning streak against the Maroon Tigers to nine games while giving White a memorable Homecoming victory in his first season as head coach.

Kyle T. Mosley’s Prediction: Howard LOSES. Yes, I’m biased. Morehouse '89.

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