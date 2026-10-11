HBCU Football Week 6: Morgan State Rises, SWAC Chaos Continues, Top Dogs Fall | SMQB

HOUSTON -- Six Division I HBCU games were decided by four points or fewer in Week 6, and four of them turned on the final possession. Grambling State erased two 14-point deficits to beat No. 22 Jackson State 45-38, Morgan State improved to 5-1 with a 28-27 win over Robert Morris, and Mississippi Valley State rallied from 17 points down to stun Texas Southern 38-34. No. 21 South Carolina State also fell 49-39 at Charleston Southern, one of three MEAC losses to Division I opponents.

Welcome to the HBCU SMQB in Week 6, brought to you by HBCU Plus. Once again, power teams keep finding bizarre ways to lose winnable games

Chaos in the SWAC

Two straight weeks of upsets have defined HBCU football as it enters the season's final stretch. A few of the SWAC underdogs kept believing for the full 60 minutes and eventually came out victorious. Three wins were on the road, and the third proved that home-field advantage matters in HBCU football.

We’re at that point in the season where no game should be taken lightly, and neither a poll ranking nor last year’s championships should guarantee a win over struggling opponents. Every game should be taken seriously.

Prairie View A&M, Jackson State, Texas Southern, and Alabama State all lost their games and dropped in the SWAC divisional standings. Still, hope for them remains amid the chaos we call the Wacky SWAC.

East of the Mason-Dixon line, the Morgan State Bears conquered another non-conference foe. South of Maryland in South Carolina, the once-dominant Bulldogs struggled to meet expectations, though nearly 500 yards of offense was penciled into the final stat book.

Week 6 also gave us a weather-shifted schedule as Hurricane Isaias pushed Florida A&M at Alabama State and Shaw at Johnson C. Smith to Friday.

South Carolina State Football | Kelvin L. Bonnette

Don’t Worry About These DOGs

South Carolina State lost to Charleston Southern. The main concern is starting quarterback Keely Watson, who left the game after a crushing hit from a CSU defender, who was penalized. Backup Ronnie Robinson passed for 279 yards and one touchdown.

The Bulldogs battled back scoring 23 points in the second half, totaling 470 yards of offense in the loss.

Fortunately for Chennis Berry, the Bulldogs will have a bye week to rest, setting up a MEAC clash with Norfolk State on Saturday, Oct. 24. 1-0 is the process. SCS will be ready to defend its MEAC crown.

BIG DUB FOR THE BUCS 🔥@CSU_FB takes down No. 21 South Carolina State, 49-39 at home. #FCS pic.twitter.com/upDxRCeN2J — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) October 10, 2026

Morgan State defeats Robert Morris, 28-27 | Morgan State Athletics

Morgan State is For Real, Right?

Don’t look now, but Morgan State is at the top of the MEAC and some HBCU pollsters' rankings! The Bears opened the season at 5-1, improving to the best start in the program’s history since 2001. Despite its lopsided loss to Arizona State earlier in the season, Morgan State has won physically and mentally demanding games in its non-conference schedule.

Morgan State WR Joseph Towler was so casual on one of the best TD receptions ANYWHERE this season 😎



(via @ESPNCFB) pic.twitter.com/fccL89MeDa — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 10, 2026

Last season, Damon Wilson’s team lost five games on final possessions. Today, the Bears have learned how to win and close out games. Morgan State is the MEAC’s story. The Bears are 5-1 with four straight wins and back-to-back final-possession victories over Villanova and Robert Morris.

QB Cameron Edge has provided stability for the Bears.

Morgan State has its last non-conference contest against Tennessee State on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Southern and Mississippi Valley State Walk Out of Houston with Victories! | HBCU Legends

Trouble in H-Town

Panthers Fall at Panther Stadium, But All Isn’t Lost

The defending SWAC champion fell 28-14 at home to Southern for the eighth straight time at Panther Stadium. Jaguars fans are now dubbing the venue as A.W. Mumford West.

Tremaine Jackson’s team has dropped to 2-5, 2-2 SWAC. Southern entered without a conference win and improved to 3-4, 1-2 SWAC.

Grambling State is now tied for first place with Alcorn State at 2-1 in the SWAC West division. Week 7’s showdown at Panther Stadium against the Braves is a critical game for Prairie View, who need to keep pace with the G-Men as they play Alabama A&M in Huntsville.

A victory over Alcorn State could put them back in first place, if Grambling loses since they have the tiebreaker against both the Tigers and Braves. Remember, the division record within the conference will determine whether the Panthers can return to the conference title game.

Southern downs Prairie View A&M | Chris Barber, GoJagsSports.com

Right now, the Panthers have a myriad of concerns: offensive play calling, the offensive line, consistency at quarterback, the defensive pass rush, and the defensive secondary. Both units’ line play isn’t horrible, but needs immediate improvement for the rest of the season. This is where the games are lost.

Giving up a 24-point lead to Mississippi Valley State and a 7-point advantage to Southern points to something else lingering in the program.

Nonetheless, Coach Jackson must rectify the matter quickly or the season will be lost.

Mississippi Valley scored 24 points in the 4th quarter including Josh Brown scoring the game-winning touchdown 🏈#SWACFB | #BuildingChampionsForLife | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/0V4I5rWsWI — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) October 11, 2026

Texas Southern Falters in 4th Quarter

Texas Southern blew a 17-point 4th-quarter lead to Mississippi Valley State. Last week, the Delta Devils overcame a 24-point first-half deficit to defeat Prairie View A&M. How does Terrell Buckley’s team keep believing and find a way to win against the H-Town HBCUs? Josh Brown.

His quarterback is "Ballin' Out" for the Delta Devils.

The Tigers led 31-14 late in the third quarter, and Josh Brown led the Delta Devils to a 38-34 win over TSU at W.W. Thorne Stadium.

MVSU Helmet | MVSU Athletics

Cris Dishman’s Tigers fall to 1-5, 0-3 SWAC, and have lost five straight. QB Cam’Ron McCoy threw for 279 yards and 2 TDs but finished with minus-25 rushing yards after multiple sacks. TSU’s final-quarter meltdowns are not new, but this one stings for Dishman.

Texas Southern has its second bye week to prepare for Homecoming at Reliant Stadium as Marshall Faulk and the Jags will have their third trip to Houston this season.

Three consecutive home games against Southern, Grambling State, and Alabama State will help the Tigers get back on track.

Then, a road trip to meet Alabama A&M before their season finale at home versus UAPB sets up TSU for a chance to stay competitive in the division — only if they win out.

Which Tiger Rules?

Jackson State was ranked No. 22 and stood alone as the only unbeaten HBCU team. Well, Grambling State had other ideas. The JSU Tigers lost 45-38 at Grambling State after leading 14-0.

TC Taylor also lost his starting quarterback, Jared Lockhart, due to injury at halftime. Backup Caron Tyler entered the game, throwing two interceptions, including the late pick that set up the clinching field goal.

Jackson State controls its fate after the loss to the G-Men. It's unclear what Lockhart's status will be for the next game.

Grambling State is improving. They may have finally found the QB to help them win the SWAC West division.

Significant Losses in Week 6



No. 21 South Carolina State in FCS poll: Lost 49-39 at Charleston Southern, the second straight year the Buccaneers beat the Bulldogs. CSU scored on a 60-yard punt return and a 98-yard kickoff return. SC State was flagged 15 times for 113 yards.

Alabama State: Lost 28-27 in its homecoming game after leading 24-14 entering the fourth quarter. The Hornets outrushed FAMU 274-96 but surrendered two long touchdowns and had a game-winning field goal blocked at the horn.

MEAC non-conference: Howard lost 24-20 at Penn, North Carolina Central lost 17-14 to William & Mary, and SC State lost to Charleston Southern. Morgan State was the lone MEAC winner against a Division I opponent.

Other notable defeats: Tennessee State lost 42-28 to UT Martin. West Virginia State allowed 73 points in a 73-49 loss to Concord. Winston-Salem State fell to 0-6.

Key Takeaways from Week 6

The SWAC East is wide open. Jackson State’s first loss and Mississippi Valley State’s second straight comeback leave the division with no unbeaten conference team. Alabama A&M (2-1) gets Grambling State next week before a bye and the Magic City Classic. Grambling State has a new identity, having owned Jackson State with 11 wins and 3 losses since 2009. The Tigers erased a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit at Alcorn State in Week 5 and two 14-point deficits against Jackson State in Week 6. They are 4-2 and 2-1 in the SWAC West. Comebacks defined the week. Mississippi Valley State (17 points), Grambling State (14), Morgan State (14), Florida A&M (10 entering the fourth quarter) and North Carolina A&T (6 in the final 1:40) all won after trailing late or by double digits. The MEAC went 1-3 against Division I opponents. Losses by Howard, NC Central and No. 21 SC State, plus the Watson injury, weaken the league’s non-conference profile. Michael Vick’s rebuild shows on the scoreboard and in the stands. Norfolk State is 4-3 after a 1-11 season, with two shutouts. CIAA top teams, Johnson C. Smith (5-1, 4-0 CIAA) and Virginia State, will meet on Oct. 31. Defense and special teams decided the game. Norfolk State scored four non-offensive TDs, Albany State scored two defensive TDs, Bowie State forced six turnovers, and FAMU won on a blocked field goal. Albany State answered its questions. After managing 81 rushing yards against Kentucky State, the Golden Rams ran for 245 and allowed minus-18 in a 51-0 homecoming win, keeping their SIAC and playoff hopes alive.

Top Performers in HBCU Football - Week 6 | HBCU Legends

Top 5 Offensive Performers

Top 5 Offensive Performers - Week 6 | HBCU Legends

Honorable mention

Armond Parker, QB, Florida A&M: 13 of 20, 290 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, plus the go-ahead two-point pass to Tamez Young.

Keith Jenkins Jr., RB, Morgan State: 13 carries, 98 yards, 2 TDs, including a 45-yard run and the winning 1-yard score with 24 seconds left.

Michael Carlock-Williams, WR, North Carolina A&T: 5 catches, 129 yards, 32-yard TD.

Damien Henderson Jr., WR, Southern: TD catches of 69 and 46 yards from Christian Johnson in a 28-14 win at Prairie View A&M.

Jarel Williams, WR, and Byron Perrilliat, RB, Alabama A&M: 2 TD catches and 2 rushing TDs, respectively, in a 55-17 win over Bethune-Cookman.

Top 5 Defensive Performers

Top 5 Defensive Performers - Week 6 | HBCU Legends

Honorable mention

Justin Bostic, Florida A&M: stopped Alabama State QB Aaron Frye for no gain on fourth-and-1 with 4:07 left.

Shawn Phillips, Morgan State: blocked the Robert Morris extra point, keeping the deficit at 27-21.

Nasir Bashir, Norfolk State: returned an interception for a TD in a 62-0 win; the Spartans returned two interceptions for scores.

Vincent Hill and Jalen Gaskins, Johnson C. Smith: Hill had 11 tackles; Gaskins had an 18-yard sack and a forced fumble.

Justin Foster, Jackson State: 11-yard fumble return TD in the first quarter at Grambling.

Top Team Stats - Week 6 | HBCU Legends

Special teams standouts

Christian James, Norfolk State: two punt return TDs, including a 63-yarder.

Asher Holland, North Carolina A&T: kicked a 34-yard field goal in overtime to win after missing a PAT at the end of regulation.

Injury and Player Penalty to Watch

Jared Lockhart, QB, Jackson State: The reigning SWAC Freshman of the Year suffered an injury against Grambling State and did not return after halftime, according to postgame reports. Caron Tyler finished the game for the Tigers. Jackson State has not disclosed the nature of Lockhart's injury or a timetable for his return. The Tigers host Florida A&M next week.

Keely Watson, QB, South Carolina State: Watson exited in the second quarter against Charleston Southern following a targeting hit by CSU defensive back Anthony Paulk, who was ejected. Before leaving, Watson completed 8 of 12 passes for 89 yards. Backup Ronnie Robinson finished 13 of 39 for 279 yards. South Carolina State has not updated on Watson's status.

Season-long note: Freshman quarterback Armond Parker continues to demonstrate one of the most valuable traits a young signal-caller can possess: a short memory. His ability to move past mistakes and focus on the next play is a major plus for a quarterback who could take over the Rattlers' offense next season.

HBCU Football Week 6: Final Scores

Oct. 9-11, 2026 | Division I and Division II



Division I

Florida A&M 28, Alabama State 27

Morgan State 28, Robert Morris 27

North Carolina A&T 30, New Hampshire 27

Charleston Southern 49, South Carolina State 39

William & Mary 17, North Carolina Central 14

Delaware State 34, Franklin Pierce 0

Penn 24, Howard 20

Alabama A&M 55, Bethune-Cookman 17

Norfolk State 62, Virginia-Lynchburg 0

Mississippi Valley State 38, Texas Southern 34

Alcorn State 63, Arkansas Baptist 7

UT Martin 42, Tennessee State 28

Southern 28, Prairie View A&M 14

Grambling State 45, Jackson State 38

Division II

Johnson C. Smith 49, Shaw 6

Elizabeth City State 35, Lincoln (PA) 21

Central State 27, Tuskegee 19

Bowie State 21, Winston-Salem State 0

Concord 73, West Virginia State 49

Virginia State 59, Livingstone 7

Kentucky State 46, Miles 0

Benedict 37, Allen 24

Albany State 51, Lane 0

HBCU Legends will have press conference notes from the coaches on Monday. Stay tuned and be ready for another great week of HBCU football.

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