HOUSTON -- We have crossed the halfway point of the 2026 HBCU football season, and after two weekends of surprising results, one thing is certain: A winning record doesn’t always tell the full story.

Top teams have weaknesses, and good coaches know how to exploit them. The best coaches also recognize their teams’ vulnerabilities and find ways to mask them.

But as the proverbial clock strikes midnight, will the Cinderella stories begin to unravel when those weaknesses are exposed?

Coach Damon Wilson has Morgan State ranked No. 1 in the HBCU Legends Division I consensus rankings. The Bears have demonstrated they can win close games, but how long can they continue escaping with narrow victories as the MEAC schedule approaches?

South Carolina State surrendered 49 points in its latest defeat. Jackson State has yet to face a non-HBCU opponent, and Alabama A&M still has questions to answer about finishing close games.

Meanwhile, Grambling State and Alcorn State have demonstrated offensive firepower, but their defenses have repeatedly struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard.

The real question isn’t whether these teams deserve their rankings. It’s whether their weaknesses will eventually cost them victories as conference championship races intensify.

Using the HBCU Legends Week 7 Division I consensus rankings, we examine each team’s record, scoring trends, strength of competition, and coaching observations. The analysis distinguishes demonstrated weaknesses from concerns that tougher opponents could expose.

Here’s a closer look at the biggest vulnerabilities facing the top 10 Division I HBCU football teams entering Week 7.

2026 HBCU Football DII Consensus Rankings - Week 7

2026 HBCU Football DI Consensus Rankings - Week 7 from BOXTOROW, Black College Football Poll, HBCU Legends' BC+, and Kyle T. Mosley | HBCU Legends | HBCU LEGENDS

Will Morgan State Rise to No. 1? | HBCU LEGENDS, MSU ATHLETICS

DIVISION I: TOP 10 TEAMS’ BIGGEST VULNERABILITIES

1. Morgan State (5-1): Winning by the Slimmest of Margins

Morgan State sits atop the HBCU Legends Division I consensus rankings, but the Bears have been living on the edge.

Their plus-21 point differential is among the smallest of the ranked Division I teams. Their last two victories came by three points against Villanova and one point against Robert Morris.

Against Robert Morris, Morgan State needed a late touchdown to escape with a 28-27 homecoming victory.

“It was emotional, just to see the guys compete and see the growth from where we were last year to where we are now with regards to those close games and finishing games. And, hearing the conversations on the sidelines,” Wilson said.

The coach also credited his players for remaining positive and said they “handled adversity the proper way.”

Morgan State is 2-0 in one-score games, but the Bears have yet to defeat an opponent with a winning record.

Still, winning close games demonstrates resilience, something Morgan State lacked in previous seasons. The Bears have learned how to finish, but relying on last-minute heroics can become dangerous against stronger competition.

Wilson’s team has shown the mental toughness necessary to win close contests. Now it must demonstrate that it can create separation against quality opponents.

The concern: Can Morgan State keep escaping close games when it faces an opponent that can exploit its narrow margin for error?

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor reacts to a call during the game against Southern at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Jackson State (5-1): Situational Football Needs to Improve

Jackson State is 5-1, but the Tigers still have questions to answer about their execution against the SWAC’s strongest teams.

Against Alabama A&M and Grambling State, the results showed Jackson State cannot afford costly mistakes against quality opponents.

The Tigers defeated Alabama A&M in a close contest, but Grambling State wasn’t intimidated, handing Jackson State a 45-38 defeat at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

“We got to get better and stress the 3rd down situations. Situational football in a whole for us,” coach T.C. Taylor said.

Taylor’s assessment gets to the heart of Jackson State’s vulnerability.

Third-down execution, sustaining drives, and making critical plays in key moments often separate championship contenders from teams with winning records.

Jackson State also hasn't faced a non-HBCU opponent this season, making it hard to measure the Tigers against competition outside their usual schedule.

That doesn’t diminish their accomplishments, but it leaves questions about how they will respond when their opponents consistently match their talent and physicality.

The concern: Will Jackson State’s situational execution and narrow margins against its toughest opponents become problems as the SWAC championship race intensifies?

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry looks on against the South Florida Bulls during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. South Carolina State (5-2): Defensive Questions Behind Lopsided Victories

South Carolina State has an impressive plus-171 point differential, but those numbers deserve a closer examination.

The Bulldogs recorded shutout victories of 87-0 and 66-0, accounting for 153 points of that advantage.

Against non-HBCU opponents, South Carolina State is 1-2, with both losses coming during the past two weeks.

“We got to work on us,” coach Chennis Berry said. “It’s really not about the opponent. There are some things we go to clean up this bye week…we have to fix. We have a good football team, no question about it. We just ran into two other good football teams. And, we didn’t have enough to get it done.”

Charleston Southern scored 49 points against South Carolina State, 15 more than any other opponent has managed against the Bulldogs this season.

That’s a troubling development for a program accustomed to controlling games with physical defense and disciplined execution.

The Bulldogs can overwhelm lesser opponents. However, their recent performances raise legitimate questions about how the defense will respond against MEAC offenses capable of sustaining drives and producing explosive plays.

Berry has a bye week to address those concerns before conference competition intensifies.

The concern: What happens when South Carolina State faces an HBCU offense that can consistently move the football and put points on the scoreboard?

Aug 30, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama A&M Bulldogs head coach Sam Shade during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Alabama A&M (5-2): Where Are the Close-Game Finishes?

Alabama A&M has demonstrated it can dominate opponents. What the Bulldogs haven’t shown is an ability to win close games in the final minutes.

HBCU Legends observed that concern from the sidelines in Week 0, when Howard maintained possession and closed out its victory against Alabama A&M.

Have the Bulldogs improved since then?

The results suggest the question remains unanswered.

Alabama A&M is 0-2 in one-score games, losing by seven points and three points. Meanwhile, they've won all five victories by at least 15 points.

The Bulldogs can control games when they establish an early advantage. However, their inability to finish close contests remains a concern as the season moves into the heart of SWAC competition.

One area that could make a difference is the running game.

Coach Sam Shade emphasized the importance of establishing the ground attack following Alabama A&M’s victory against Bethune-Cookman.

“Had four running backs that ran the ball. All of those guys average over 7 yards a carry,” Shade said. “The offensive line did a great job all day. Not just in the run game, but protecting in the pass game, not giving up any sacks.”

A productive running game can help Alabama A&M control the clock, sustain drives, and limit an opponent’s possessions.

Still, championship contenders eventually face situations in which one possession determines the outcome.

The concern: Can Alabama A&M execute in the final two minutes when a touchdown or field goal determines the outcome?

Nov 8, 2025; Grambling State head football coach Mickey Joseph during his postgame interview with the media after defeating Bethune-Cookman, 31-23. | KNOE8 NEWS

5. Grambling State (4-2): Defensive Breakdowns Could Derail the Tigers

Mickey Joseph remains undefeated against Jackson State as Grambling State’s head coach.

The Tigers have demonstrated they can score in bunches. Unfortunately for Grambling, their opponents have shown they can do the same.

Grambling has surrendered 63, 59, and 38 points in three of its past five games.

“We got to stop the run,” Joseph said.

The coach also emphasized that his team must “start and finish on the road.”

The Tigers’ plus-12 point differential is the smallest among the ranked Division I programs with at least four victories.

Grambling’s 63-59 victory over Alcorn State highlighted both the offense’s explosive potential and the defense’s vulnerability.

The Tigers also surrendered 38 points to Jackson State, although their offense produced enough to secure a 45-38 victory.

Those victories show Grambling can overcome defensive mistakes, but relying on offensive shootouts is a dangerous formula.

At some point, the Tigers will face an opponent that can slow their offense. When that happens, the defense must be prepared to protect a lead.

The concern: What happens when Grambling’s offense struggles and its defense must protect a narrow advantage?

Sep 7, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alcorn State Braves head coach Cedric Thomas paces the sidelines against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

6. Alcorn State (4-3): Too Many Points Allowed

Alcorn State has surrendered 255 points in seven games, the most among the ranked Division I programs.

The Braves have allowed 51, 49, 38, 40, and 63 points in five contests.

Their 63-7 victory over Arkansas Baptist significantly improved their season point differential, but it did little to answer questions about their defense.

“Defense is just one component of it. It’s going to take a four-quarter ball club. It’s going to take a whole-team effort to beat this really good Prairie View team that’s chomping at the bit to get a win,” coach Cedric Thomas said.

Thomas understands that defensive execution is only part of the equation. However, repeatedly allowing opponents to score 38 points or more places enormous pressure on the offense.

Alcorn State has demonstrated it can produce points, but its defense must find ways to limit explosive plays and get off the field.

Otherwise, the Braves could find themselves in another shootout with their championship hopes on the line.

The concern: Can Alcorn State tighten its defense enough to survive the demanding SWAC schedule without relying on offensive shootouts?

Delaware State head football coach DeSean Jackson speaking with the media after defeating Morgan State, 14-12. | ESPNU

7. Delaware State (4-3): The MEAC Will Reveal the Truth

Delaware State is the only ranked Division I program with a negative point differential, sitting at minus-13.

The Hornets have faced only one HBCU opponent, making their record particularly difficult to evaluate against the rest of the conference.

Their four victories came against Stony Brook, Bowie State, Towson, and Franklin Pierce.

Coach DeSean Jackson has been encouraged by his team’s defensive improvement.

The defense is “just playing lights out ball right now,” Jackson said.

Still, he reminded his players that “There’s a lot of room for improvement.”

The Hornets have shown enough to suggest they can compete in the MEAC. Their defense has produced encouraging results, but conference play will provide a more revealing test.

Delaware State must demonstrate that its success against nonconference opponents can translate into victories against familiar MEAC rivals.

The concern: Will Delaware State hold up against a steady diet of MEAC opponents?

Sep 11, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Norfolk State Spartans head coach Michael Vick looks on before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Norfolk State (4-3): Dominating Weaker Competition

Norfolk State’s four victories have come by 56, 21, 23, and 62 points.

Those impressive margins tell only part of the story.

Every opponent the Spartans defeated is rated near the bottom of the dataset used in this analysis, and Norfolk State has not beaten a team rated higher than minus-9.

The Spartans also lost their only one-score game of the season.

“We started a little slow,” coach Michael Vick said. “It took some time to get in a rhythm and get out of our heads what happened a week before.”

Norfolk State deserves credit for handling opponents it was expected to defeat.

However, dominating weaker competition does not automatically translate into success against championship contenders.

After this week’s bye, the Spartans travel to Orangeburg to face defending MEAC champion South Carolina State on Saturday, Oct. 24.

That matchup should provide a much clearer picture of how far Vick’s program has progressed.

The concern: Can Norfolk State deliver the same level of execution against stronger competition?

Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr., leads his team onto the field against Florida A&M in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, October 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Alabama State (3-3): Struggles Against the SWAC’s Middle Tier

Alabama State’s problems haven’t been limited to games against the SWAC’s elite programs.

The Hornets lost 16-10 to Bethune-Cookman and 28-27 to Florida A&M, two programs rated in the conference's middle tier.

Alabama State is 0-2 in one-score contests and has been held below 20 points twice.

The Hornets have the talent to compete, but their inability to finish close games against comparable opponents raises questions about their championship chances.

One element missing from the offense has been explosive plays.

Pro Football Focus generally defines explosive plays as passes gaining at least 20 yards or runs gaining approximately 10 to 15 yards.

The absence of quarterback Andrew Body has limited Alabama State’s ability to generate those big gains.

“Last year we were scoring from 30, 40, and 50 yards out,” coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said. “Not necessarily explosives in the air, but guys that were making explosive plays.”

Without those game-changing plays, the Hornets must rely more heavily on sustained drives and consistent execution.

That becomes difficult when mistakes, penalties, or negative plays put the offense behind schedule.

The concern: If Alabama State cannot manufacture more explosive plays and offensive points, can the Hornets defeat the SWAC’s middle-tier teams and conference leaders?

Aug 29, 2024; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Pine Bluff Golden Lions head coach Alonzo Hampton during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 70-0. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

10. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-2): Are the Golden Lions Ready for Prime-Time Battles?

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has played only five games entering Week 7, leaving questions about how the Golden Lions compare with other SWAC contenders.

The Golden Lions were idle last week. Will the time away from competition disrupt their rhythm, particularly with starting quarterback Garrison Davis?

Coach Alonzo Hampton has expressed confidence in his quarterback’s development.

“I tell everybody, he’s a smart kid,” Hampton said. “He’s continuing to grow…he as a bright future ahead of him…he’s very intelligent with a 3.8 GPA.”

Davis’ development will be important as Arkansas-Pine Bluff moves deeper into conference competition.

The Golden Lions’ 3-2 record is encouraging, but their limited schedule leaves less to evaluate their consistency.

Defensive execution also remains an area to watch against stronger SWAC opponents.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has an opportunity to prove it belongs among the conference’s contenders. However, the Golden Lions must show they can maintain their offensive rhythm and defensive discipline as the schedule becomes more demanding.

The concern: Can Arkansas-Pine Bluff overcome its recent inactivity and defensive inconsistencies as the conference schedule intensifies?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: WHICH CONTENDERS ARE MOST VULNERABLE?

The records suggest several HBCU football programs have legitimate championship aspirations. However, their performances reveal different vulnerabilities that opponents will attempt to exploit.

Morgan State has learned how to win close games, but the Bears cannot expect to survive every week with last-minute heroics.

Grambling State and Alcorn State have enough offensive firepower to challenge almost anyone in the SWAC. Their defenses, however, could become liabilities when the competition gets tougher.

Jackson State must improve its situational execution, while Alabama A&M has yet to demonstrate it can finish close games.

South Carolina State has the talent and championship experience to rebound from consecutive losses, but Berry must address the defensive breakdowns before MEAC competition intensifies.

Delaware State and Norfolk State have shown encouraging signs, although both still have questions to answer about the quality of their victories.

Alabama State must rediscover its explosive offense, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff must prove it can sustain its early success.

Championship teams aren’t always perfect. They recognize their weaknesses, adjust, and find ways to win when opponents expose those flaws.

As Week 7 approaches, the question isn’t simply which team is the most talented.

It’s which coaching staff can correct its team’s vulnerabilities before another opponent takes advantage.

We shall see.

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