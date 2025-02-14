NFL Releases 2025 HBCU Combine Roster
The National Football League, in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, announced the players attending the 2025 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine.
The HBCU Combine will be held at the New Orleans Saints practice facility, the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, on Monday, February 17. Offensive prospects will work out at 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT and defensive prospects will work out between 12 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. CT.
The HBCU Legacy Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 22 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium, with live coverage on NFL Network.
NFL clubs will be on hand to scout the Combine and Legacy Bowl, ensuring significant visibility for the best draft-eligible HBCU players.
2025 HBCU Combine Roster
The players participating in the HBCU Combine:
- Isaac Anderson, DL, Virginia Union
- Nana Asante*, Edge, Morgan State
- Kenny Bennett*, DB, Virginia State
- Kendall Bohler, DB, Florida A&M
- Jamarius Brown*, DB, Southern
- James Burgess, DB, Alabama State
- Elijah Burris, RB, Hampton
- Jada Byers, RB, Virginia Union
- Darren Cook*, DL, Delaware State
- Myles Crawley, QB, Grambling State
- DeMarkus Cunningham, LB, Alabama State
- Joaquin Davis, WR, North Carolina Central
- Carlvainsky Decius, DB, Morgan State
- Aurelious Dunn, OL, Alabama State
- Donovan Eaglin, RB, Alabama A&M
- Draylen Ellis, QB, Tennessee State
- Darius Fox, OL, Howard
- Jamari Gassett, WR, Florida A&M
- Tavarious Griffin, TE, Alcorn State
- Jacolby Hewitt*, WR, Alabama A&M
- Terrance Hollon, LB, Howard
- Jarett Hunter, RB, Howard
- Jason Ivey*, OL, North Carolina A&T
- Cam Johnson, OL, South Carolina State
- Robert Jones III, DB, Howard
- Jaquez Jones, WR, Norfolk State
- Terron Mallory, DB, Norfolk State
- Quantez Mansfield, DL, North Carolina Central
- Travis Martin, DB, Langston
- Robert McDaniel, DB, Jackson State
- Irv Mulligan, RB, Jackson State
- Eric Phoenix, QB, South Carolina State
- K'Vaughan Pope*, LB, Virginia State
- Jeremiah Pruitte*, TE, Florida A&M
- Daniel Richardson, QB, Florida A&M
- Xavier Robiu, DB, Howard
- Sadiq Salawu, LB, Bowie State
- Canary Simmons*, DB, Texas Southern
- Trejon Spiller, WR, Prairie View A&M
- Fred Stokes, DL, Prairie View A&M
- Jaden Sutton, RB, Delaware State
- Trequan Thomas, DL, Alabama State
- Tru Thompson, DL, Jackson State
- Keshawn Toney, TE, South Carolina State
- Chris Walker*, Edge, Tennessee State
- Elijah Williams, DL, Morgan State
Active NFL players as of last year's HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl:
HBCU Combine & HBCU Legacy Bowl Participants
- Andrew Farmer, OLB, Denver Broncos (Lane College)
- Emmanuel Wilson, RB, Green Bay Packers (Fort Valley State)
- Xavier Smith, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Florida A&M)
- Brandon Codrington, CB, Buffalo Bills (North Carolina Central)
- Ian Wheeler, RB, Chicago Bears (Howard)
- Camron Peterson, DT, New Orleans Saints (Southern)
- Marcus Riley, WR, New York Jets (Florida A&M)
HBCU Legacy Bowl Participants Only
- Keenan Isaac, CB, Las Vegas Raiders (Alabama State)
- Cherelus Claudin, LB, Carolina Panthers (Alcorn State)
HBCU Legacy Bowl Coaching Staff At The HBCU Combine
- George Whitfield - Quarterbacks Coach
- Diago Ryland - Running Backs Coach
- Tyrae Reid - Wide Receivers Coach
- Otis Riddley - Wide Receivers Coach and Tight Ends Coach
- Kaleb Graham - Offensive Line Coach
- Javon Gopie - Defensive Line Coach
- Jordan Odaffer - Linebacker Coach
- Kyshone Jarrett - Defensive Back Coach