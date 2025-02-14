HBCU Legends

NFL Releases 2025 HBCU Combine Roster

The 2025 HBCU Combine participants has been released by the National Football League.

2025 HBCU Combine
2025 HBCU Combine / Credit: NFL
The National Football League, in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, announced the players attending the 2025 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine.

The HBCU Combine will be held at the New Orleans Saints practice facility, the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, on Monday, February 17. Offensive prospects will work out at 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT and defensive prospects will work out between 12 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. CT.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 22 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium, with live coverage on NFL Network.

NFL clubs will be on hand to scout the Combine and Legacy Bowl, ensuring significant visibility for the best draft-eligible HBCU players.

Jackson State Running Back Irv Mulligan At The HBCU Combine
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers running back Irv Mulligan (5) runs for a touchdown against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

2025 HBCU Combine Roster

The players participating in the HBCU Combine:

  1. Isaac Anderson, DL, Virginia Union
  2. Nana Asante*, Edge, Morgan State
  3. Kenny Bennett*, DB, Virginia State
  4. Kendall Bohler, DB, Florida A&M
  5. Jamarius Brown*, DB, Southern
  6. James Burgess, DB, Alabama State
  7. Elijah Burris, RB, Hampton
  8. Jada Byers, RB, Virginia Union
  9. Darren Cook*, DL, Delaware State
  10. Myles Crawley, QB, Grambling State
  11. DeMarkus Cunningham, LB, Alabama State
  12. Joaquin Davis, WR, North Carolina Central
  13. Carlvainsky Decius, DB, Morgan State
  14. Aurelious Dunn, OL, Alabama State
  15. Donovan Eaglin, RB, Alabama A&M
  16. Draylen Ellis, QB, Tennessee State
  17. Darius Fox, OL, Howard
  18. Jamari Gassett, WR, Florida A&M
  19. Tavarious Griffin, TE, Alcorn State
  20. Jacolby Hewitt*, WR, Alabama A&M
  21. Terrance Hollon, LB, Howard
  22. Jarett Hunter, RB, Howard
  23. Jason Ivey*, OL, North Carolina A&T
  24. Cam Johnson, OL, South Carolina State
  25. Robert Jones III, DB, Howard
  26. Jaquez Jones, WR, Norfolk State
  27. Terron Mallory, DB, Norfolk State
  28. Quantez Mansfield, DL, North Carolina Central
  29. Travis Martin, DB, Langston
  30. Robert McDaniel, DB, Jackson State
  31. Irv Mulligan, RB, Jackson State
  32. Eric Phoenix, QB, South Carolina State
  33. K'Vaughan Pope*, LB, Virginia State
  34. Jeremiah Pruitte*, TE, Florida A&M
  35. Daniel Richardson, QB, Florida A&M
  36. Xavier Robiu, DB, Howard
  37. Sadiq Salawu, LB, Bowie State
  38. Canary Simmons*, DB, Texas Southern
  39. Trejon Spiller, WR, Prairie View A&M
  40. Fred Stokes, DL, Prairie View A&M
  41. Jaden Sutton, RB, Delaware State
  42. Trequan Thomas, DL, Alabama State
  43. Tru Thompson, DL, Jackson State
  44. Keshawn Toney, TE, South Carolina State
  45. Chris Walker*, Edge, Tennessee State
  46. Elijah Williams, DL, Morgan State

Active NFL players as of last year's HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl:

HBCU Combine & HBCU Legacy Bowl Participants

  1. Andrew Farmer, OLB, Denver Broncos (Lane College)
  2. Emmanuel Wilson, RB, Green Bay Packers (Fort Valley State)
  3. Xavier Smith, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Florida A&M)
  4. Brandon Codrington, CB, Buffalo Bills (North Carolina Central)
  5. Ian Wheeler, RB, Chicago Bears (Howard)
  6. Camron Peterson, DT, New Orleans Saints (Southern)
  7. Marcus Riley, WR, New York Jets (Florida A&M)

HBCU Legacy Bowl Participants Only

  1. Keenan Isaac, CB, Las Vegas Raiders (Alabama State)
  2. Cherelus Claudin, LB, Carolina Panthers (Alcorn State)

HBCU Legacy Bowl Coaching Staff At The HBCU Combine

  1. George Whitfield - Quarterbacks Coach
  2. Diago Ryland - Running Backs Coach
  3. Tyrae Reid - Wide Receivers Coach
  4. Otis Riddley - Wide Receivers Coach and Tight Ends Coach
  5. Kaleb Graham - Offensive Line Coach
  6. Javon Gopie - Defensive Line Coach
  7. Jordan Odaffer - Linebacker Coach
  8. Kyshone Jarrett - Defensive Back Coach

