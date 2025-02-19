Prairie View A&M Reveals New 2025 Homecoming Opponent To Replace NAU
HOUSTON — Prairie View A&M revealed the replacement opponent for its 2025 Homecoming game this Fall. Anton Goff, the Panthers' athletic director, announced that the Lincoln Oaklanders had accepted the invitation to step in the void left by North American University's cancellation as the Homecoming opponent.
After discontinuing the NAU football program, PVAMU needed to find a new opponent to fill the Homecoming void. Goff informed HBCU Legends last week that his department was actively working and would soon announce the new competitor.
The Lincoln Oaklanders versus PVAMU HBCU football contest will be on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. Coach Tremaine Jackson and his Panthers team will kick off the season against Texas Southern on Saturday, Aug. 30, at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Prairie A&M Panthers' newly appointed head coach Tremaine Jackson and athletic director Anton Goff will need to find a new opponent for Homecoming in the 2025 season. HBCU Legends reached out to AD Goff for a comment.
On Monday, North American University announced the discontinuation of the Stallion football program in a press release from the school.
In a decision that comes with great difficulty and careful deliberation, North American University (NAU) announced the discontinuation of its football program. This move, supported by the Board of Trustees, reflects a strategic shift in the university's investment toward areas that uphold and enhance NAU's core mission.
"This was a difficult decision, backed by the Board of Trustees, that aims to direct investment to the things that make North American University exceptional," said NAU Athletic Director and Head Football Coach . "Our goal is to still compete in the eight NAIA and USCAA sports that will remain an integral part of the NAU experience."
Texas Southern University hosted NAU as a Homecoming opponent in the 2021 season. The Tigers won the contest 69-0.
Filling the void will be a challenge for the Panthers' athletic department, or they could change another opponent to the Homecoming date.
Here's the 2025 Prairie View A&M Football schedule with games, opponents, and dates:
Home Games
- Sep 6 (Sat): UTRGV at Blackshear Field, Prairie View, Texas
- Sep 20 (Sat): Northwestern State at Blackshear Field, Prairie View, Texas
- Oct 25 (Sat): NO OPPONENT
- Nov 1 (Sat): Alabama State at Blackshear Field, Prairie View, Texas
- Nov 15 (Sat) at 2:00 PM: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Blackshear Field, Prairie View, Texas
- Nov 22 (Sat) at 2:00 PM: Mississippi Valley State at Blackshear Field, Prairie View, Texas
Away Games
- Aug 30 (Sat): Texas Southern at Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas
- Sep 13 (Sat): Rice at Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas
- Oct 4 (Sat): Alcorn State at Jack Sprinks-Casem Stadium, Alcorn, Mississippi
- Oct 18 (Sat): Southern at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Nov 8 (Sat): Alabama A&M at Lewis Crews Stadium, Huntsville, Alabama
Neutral Site Game
- Sep 27 (Sat): Grambling State at Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas
Prairie View A&M kicks off the season with the annual Labor Day Classic against Texas Southern. Last season, the Tigers’ new head coach, Cris Dishman, surprised his friend and former Panthers head coach, Bubba McDowell, by pulling off a stunning 27-9 upset at Panther Stadium.
Prairie View ended the year with a 5-7 overall and 3-5 SWAC record after playing in the SWAC Championship against Florida A&M in 2023.
Coach Tremaine Jackson promises PVAMU alumni and fans that his team will achieve a positive outcome this season, particularly against Texas Southern.
PVAMU's season opener is against TSU at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, August 30.