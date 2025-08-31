Prairie View A&M's Last-Second Heroics Deliver Epic Labor Day Classic Victory Over Texas Southern
HOUSTON — Prairie A&M Panthers Coach Tremaine Jackson left Shell Energy Stadium with that "PIECE OF GRASS" and his "DOGS" after the Panthers secured a spectacular 22-21 victory against Coach Cris Dishman and the Texas Southern Tigers at the 40th Labor Day Classic in Houston, Texas.
"I guess I'm not supposed to call them that," Coach Tremaine Jackson boasted to HBCU Legends at the postgame press conference. "Nobody likes my jokes, man. I'm going to take me and my grass and I'm just going to go ahead about my business, man, and get ready for next week."
THE LABOR DAY CLASSIC WAS A CLASSIC!
Saturday's 40th Labor Day Classic had to be the most entertaining finish in the history of the annual clash between Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University.
After a tense series of jabs and harsh remarks at the Labor Day Classic press conference by both head coaches, the ending felt fitting for a Hollywood movie or a Netflix documentary about the week's buildup and the game itself.
"It's a lesson we have learned, Coach Cris Dishman said. "[To] make sure we finish games. We haven't finished the games yet...Our guys have to focus more. I have to focus more… I didn’t do a better job of coaching."
Coach Dishman reminded us that football, like life, is decided by the little things—attention to detail, communication, and finishing what you start. "This season is far from over, and TSU is coming for the West."
ON QB CAM PETERS
The game dramatically ended with a walk-off 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cameron Peters to receiver Rodny Ojo to give Prairie View A&M the 22-21 victory against Texas Southern with goose-eggs on the clock.
"This dude called the last play," Coach Jackson stated to the media. "He ain't gonna tell you that. He called it. He asked for it. And so since he won't tell you, I'll tell you. This dude had been through a lot in his career. He won the quarterback job, it wasn't given to him...So for this dude to call the last play, man, when we named him the starting quarterback two weeks ago, I knew what I was getting."
Besides the war of words between the coaches and the actual game itself, Cam Peters had the most compelling storyline of the entire Labor Day Classic.
Many of Prairie View's struggles last season were attributed to Cam Peters' inconsistencies as a quarterback. His former ball coach, Bubba McDowell, expected more from Peters because he genuinely cared and believed in his abilities.McDowell told HBCU Legends, "I'm proud of Cam."
When we told Peters, he responded, "I appreciate Coach McDowell. Cause he's been there for me. He's been there... He gave me a mental coach, as in like somebody that I can go to that can help me with my game, help me with things like graduating...I actually gotta text him back. He did text me. So I appreciate Coach Bub and Coach Jackson."
Peters lost his starting position a couple of times in 2024. After Jackson replaced McDowell, Peters considered leaving the program but ultimately decided to stay. During the press conference, he revealed that he had been struggling with a common challenge faced by athletes: mental health and depression.
"I'm super blessed," Peters noted. "I'm super blessed for the opportunity AD Goff gave me and Coach Jack to be the quarterback. Been through depression, been through everything. So it's honestly a blessing and I thank him so much. So like I said, let's just go and get ready for game two."
THE GAME ACTION RECAP
THE FIRST HALF
PV and TSU entered their halftime locker rooms with a 14-14 tie after a somewhat lethargic first half that had its moments. However, the pace of the game was slowed down for several reasons:
- Nearly a 90-minute delay due to inclement weather, including lightning.
- The multiple game stoppages for the conference aimed to monetize its new SWACTV app. Commissioner McClelland acknowledged to reporters Ralph Cooper and Kim Y. Davis in the press box that there were some early glitches in the app, which will be addressed.
SCORING DRIVES
Texas Southern opened the game and methodically marched the football into the end zone on an 11-play, 83-yard drive, for an early 7-0 lead at 9:03 in the first quarter. PVAMU 0, TSU 7.
- KEY PLAY: On 3rd and 16, TSU quarterback KJ Cooper completed a pass to wide receiver Roriyon Richardson to the 10-yard line, gaining 36 yards on the play.
Panthers quarterback Cam Peters connected with tight end Kheagian Heckman, who was wide open in the back of the endzone. PVAMU 7, TSU 7.
- KEY PLAY: Long pass from Peters to his receiver, the football rested at the Tigers' 3-yard line.
Peters guided the Panthers into the red zone after a muffed punt at the TSU 34-yard line. Running back Cameron Franklin found an opening in the center of the Tigers' defense to score on a five-yard touchdown. PVAMU 14, TSU 7.
- KEY PLAY: PV went up 14-7 after the Panthers converted a special teams error. A punt hit a TSU player, allowing PV to recover in Tigers territory.
TSU running back Athean Renfro broke through a hole behind his right tackle and guard to rush for a 20-yard touchdown. PVAMU 14, TSU 14.
- KEY PLAY: Charlo, Kerien Charlo returned a kickoff for 76 yards to the Prairie View 20-yard line.
SECOND HALF
The best way to describe the third quarter would be, "Missed Opportunities." Neither defense would budge. Just as in the first half where special teams played a part in the game's outcome, so did the fourth quarter.
Panthers punter Aiden Webb launched a 38-yard punt that was downed at the TSU one-yard line with 10:02 left in the game. On the next play, the Prairie View interior caved in the TSU offensive line to tackle running back Da'Veon Ford for a 2-yard loss for a safety with 9:45 remaining. Prairie View owned a 16-14 lead, but the Tigers weren't down yet.
Prairie View wasn't able to move the football after regaining a possession following the safety. Aiden Webb punted 36 yards to Trenton Leary at the Tigers' 12-yard line. With 6:09 on the scoreboard, KJ Cooper's leadership showed up as the Tigers mounted their final drive.
"We don’t need to let anybody get in our head… football is physical always," KJ Cooper spoke on the importance of keeping their composure. "If we out-physical the other team, we should always win."
Cooper led a 12-play drive, capped off by his 15-yard touchdown pass to receiver Roriyon Richardson to give Texas Southern a 21-16 lead, leaving only 1:09 left for Prairie View to devise a comeback.
A holding penalty negated a nice kickoff return by Kellen Stewart. The Panthers' final drive began at their 16-yard line. A key play on the drive occurred when Cam Peters was forced out of the pocket and connected with Jeremiah Ratliff for 30 yards.
On the next play, Prairie View gained 22 yards on a nice toss-and-catch from Peters to Chase Bingmon to get the Panthers to TSU's 10-yard line. Peter failed to connect with Ashton Ojiaku, and Coach Jackson would call for a timeout with 16 seconds left in the contest.
After a TSU pass interference penalty, moving the football to the two-yard line, PV would be penalized for a PI in the endzone, moving the football back to the 17-yard line with 2 seconds left.
Cam Peters called the play, as Jackson stated. He read where his receiver, Rodny Ojo, was being defended by a linebacker. The senior signal-caller threw a perfect strike to Ojo for the walk-off touchdown, giving Prairie View the rights to the Nicks-Durley Trophy, once again.
THE POSTGAME
Peters acknowledged, "My coaches believing in me. And my teammates believing in me. And shoot, that gave me all the strength I needed to be calm, poised, and be the quarterback that I know I could be."
The Panthers showcased their grit and resilience on the field. Coach Jackson noted this about his team, "I think people make a mistake and think that belief is one way these days in college football. The players have to believe in you too. And if they don't, they leave." Not a single player left his program during the summer camp trials.
Right now, Prairie View is 1-0, and more importantly, 1-0 in the SWAC. Saturday's conquest at Shell Energy Stadium was Coach Tremaine Jackson's first Division I win, and his players gave it to him on his birthday.
He ended the night, "Just going to be brutally honest with you [the media]. Man, we're excited. But you all are impeding up on my good time [birthday and game celebration]. Thank you!"