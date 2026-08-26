Former Prairie View A&M QB Cam Peters Signs With CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HOUSTON -- The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed former Prairie View A&M starting quarterback Cameron Peters on Aug. 25, according to the club's release.

Peters joins Hamilton eight months after helping lead Prairie View A&M to the 2025 SWAC championship and the program's first Celebration Bowl appearance. He threw for 3,723 yards and 27 touchdowns across two seasons with the Panthers while adding 598 rushing yards and five scores.

Peters is the second quarterback from an HBCU program the Tiger-Cats have signed in 2026.

Hamilton also signed former Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan after he went undrafted by the NFL on April 26. Morgan was released by the Tiger-Cats on May 10.

It is a notable pattern, but it is not yet a success story.

Cameron Peters Finds a CFL Opportunity After the NFL Draft

No HBCU player was selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, NCAA.com reported in April. Peters went undrafted and did not receive a reported NFL camp invitation. Four months later, the Tiger-Cats called, and he's heading to Canada.

Hamilton has been here before.

Morgan left Jackson State with more than 4,400 passing yards and 40 touchdowns across three seasons, a bigger college body of work than Peters carries.

The pipeline is real. It is also narrow. American quarterbacks in a nine-team league are competing for a limited number of jobs, and college production alone does not decide who sticks.

Cameron Peters' Prairie View A&M Career

Peters' path to professional football was not direct.

He signed with UTSA out of high school, transferred to Kilgore College and eventually landed at Prairie View A&M, the Houston Defender reported in 2024. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound quarterback is from Missouri City, Texas, and attended Stafford High School in the Houston area.

Cam Peters' college production included:

Kilgore College: 2,140 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes in nine games.

Prairie View A&M (2024-25): 3,723 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes.

Prairie View A&M rushing: 598 yards and five touchdowns.

Combined Prairie View production: 4,321 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns.

Sources: Hamilton Tiger-Cats; Prairie View A&M athletics.

Nobody handed him the job at Prairie View.

Peters was promoted to the starting role in 2024 after an injury against Texas Southern sidelined quarterback Lucas Coley. Then-head coach Bubba McDowell believed in Peters' physical ability but wanted him to become more assertive as the team's leader. Peters later publicly discussed the mental challenges he faced during the season.

After an inconsistent season that included being benched multiple times under McDowell, Peters entered 2025 with a new head coach and another quarterback competition.

This time, he emerged as the Panthers' field general.

Peters won the starting job during fall camp under first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson, and the payoff came immediately in the 40th Labor Day Classic against Texas Southern.

He led Prairie View's final drive and connected with wide receiver Rodny Ojo for a 17-yard touchdown as time expired at Shell Energy Stadium. The dramatic score gave Prairie View A&M a 22-21 victory over its crosstown rival and returned the Durley-Nicks Trophy to the Panthers.

The moment foreshadowed a championship season.

Prairie View went 10-4, won the SWAC West with a 7-1 conference record and defeated Jackson State 23-21 for the Pepsi SWAC Football Championship at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.

Peters delivered one of his biggest performances when the Panthers needed it most. He passed for 294 yards, rushed for another 100 and accounted for two touchdowns against Jackson State, earning game MVP honors as Prairie View captured the SWAC championship.

Then came Atlanta.

In the program's first Celebration Bowl appearance, Peters was outstanding, completing 24 of 36 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns as Prairie View A&M pushed South Carolina State to four overtimes before falling 40-38.

Where Cameron Peters Fits With the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Peters arrives in Hamilton amid significant movement at quarterback.

The Tiger-Cats are 4-7 and third in the CFL East Division. They have used four quarterbacks since starter Bo Levi Mitchell injured his ankle July 5 and underwent surgery the following day.

Head coach Scott Milanovich has called a 2026 return for Mitchell "a bit of a long shot," 3DownNation reported.

Tre Ford was named the starter Aug. 21 and threw for 356 yards in a 39-20 loss at Toronto the following night. Harrison Frost is working his way back from a back injury, while Jake Dolegala has made one start.

Jarret Doege's release opened the roster spot Peters now fills.

Hamilton has not announced a role for Peters, and the club did not disclose contract terms.

What the signing does say is that a team seven games into a quarterback problem looked at a SWAC champion and decided he was worth a look.

What Cameron Peters' Signing Means for Prairie View A&M

Prairie View is moving forward without the quarterback who helped deliver its 2025 championship.

Four quarterbacks are competing to replace Peters this fall, and Jackson has said he likes the group's depth. Jackson has not officially named a starter ahead of Prairie View's Week 0 game against Tarleton State.

Peters leaves Prairie View after helping deliver the program's first SWAC championship under Jackson and its first Celebration Bowl appearance. His performance in the SWAC title game, where he generated 394 yards of offense against Jackson State, became one of the defining moments of the Panthers' championship season.

Now comes a considerably different competition.

Whether Peters takes a CFL snap is a separate question.

The NFL door did not open for him this spring. Four months later, Hamilton opened another one.