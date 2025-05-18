HBCU Legends

Shedeur Sanders And Travis Hunter Reunite At 2025 NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Forty-two of the NFL's most marketable rookies were invited to this year's NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

Kyle T. Mosley

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders / NFLPA and NFL Players Inc.
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, two former stars from HBCUs, were reunited at the 31st annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere presented by Panini America in Los Angeles, California. The NFLPA and NFL Players, Inc. hosted former HBCU football standouts along with 40 other NFL rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Each year, NFL rookies are introduced as "rising stars to the commercial side of professional football, setting the stage for future endorsement success and financial empowerment. "Participants are selected based on factors like college performance, draft status, position, and marketability, all of which influence their early value in trading cards and brand deals," as noted in a prepared announcement from the NFLPA and NFL Players, Inc.

Videos of Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns) and Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars) sitting next to each other at a card and merchandise signing event sponsored by Panini showcased the reunion of the two players.

Additionally, Fanatics had the official jerseys ready for all of the rookies. Sanders and Cam Ward humorously teased each other about a jersey swap. At the same time, the former Jackson State University duo of Shedeur and Travis took photos together next to their respective No. 12 jerseys.

2025 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

Abdul Carter

DE - New York Giants

Ashton Jeanty

RB - Las Vegas Raiders

Cam Skattebo

RB - New York Giants

Cameron Ward

QB - Tennessee Titans

Colston Loveland

TE - Chicago Bears

Dillon Gabriel

QB - Cleveland Browns

Elic Ayomanor

WR - Tennessee Titans

Elijah Arroyo

TE - Seattle Seahawks

Isaac TeSlaa

WR - Detroit Lions

Jack Bech

WR - Las Vegas Raiders

Jalen Milroe

QB - Seattle Seahawks

Jalen Royals

WR - Kansas City Chiefs

Jaxson Dart

QB - New York Giants

Jayden Higgins

WR - Houston Texans

Jaydon Blue

RB - Dallas Cowboys

Jaylin Lane

WR - Washington Commanders

Jaylin Noel

WR - Houston Texans

Kaleb Johnson

RB - Pittsburgh Steelers

Kyle McCord

QB - Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle Williams

WR - New England Patriots

Mason Taylor

TE - New York Jets

Matthew Golden

WR - Green Bay Packers

Mykel Williams

DE - San Francisco 49ers

Omarion Hampton

RB - Los Angeles Chargers

Pat Bryant

WR - Denver Broncos

Quinn Ewers

QB - Miami Dolphins

Quinshon Judkins

RB - Cleveland Browns

Riley Leonard

QB - Indianapolis Colts

RJ Harvey

RB - Denver Broncos

Savion Williams

WR - Green Bay Packers

Shedeur Sanders

QB - Cleveland Browns

Tai Felton

WR - Minnesota Vikings

Terrance Ferguson

TE - Los Angeles Rams

Tetairoa McMillan

WR - Carolina Panthers

Tez Johnson

WR - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Travis Hunter

WR/DB - Jacksonville Jaguars

Tre Harris III

WR - Los Angeles Chargers

TreVeyon Henderson

RB - New England Patriots

Trevor Etienne

RB - Carolina Panthers

Tyler Shough

QB - New Orleans Saints

Tyler Warren

TE - Indianapolis Colts

Will Howard

QB - Pittsburgh Steelers

"NFLPA Rookie Premiere gives our partners a rare chance to meet the next generation of stars not just through the draft buzz, but through real conversations and real connections," NFL Players Inc. President Matt Curtin said. "Over the weekend, you see who these rookies really are – their energy, their personality, their drive – and it sparks ideas for how to build with them. This class already understands the power of their personal brand, and Rookie Premiere helps turn that into lasting business relationships."  

The business side of the NFL is significant as the NFLPA and NFL Players, Inc. consider these 42 rookies the most highly marketable players of this year's draft class. Brands such as Panini America, EA Sports, Fanatics, Fanatics Collectibles, NFL Social Lab, New Era, and Microsoft engaged with the players for new advertising campaigns.   

Also present to meet the NFL rookies were Nike, Sony, Oakley, WHOOP, Lululemon, Pro Standard, Highland Mint, Funko, FedEx, On The Mark, Gatorade, Gillette, Shiftwave, EXOS, Pepsi, Procter & Gamble, and Jersey Mike's.

Deion Sanders taught Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter how to build their brands, manage marketing deals, and leverage their names, images, and likenesses while at Jackson State and Colorado.

As they begin their professional football careers, the Rookie Premiere offers their first exposure to greater business opportunities for these former HBCU football stars.

Home/Football