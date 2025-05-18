Shedeur Sanders And Travis Hunter Reunite At 2025 NFLPA Rookie Premiere
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, two former stars from HBCUs, were reunited at the 31st annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere presented by Panini America in Los Angeles, California. The NFLPA and NFL Players, Inc. hosted former HBCU football standouts along with 40 other NFL rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Each year, NFL rookies are introduced as "rising stars to the commercial side of professional football, setting the stage for future endorsement success and financial empowerment. "Participants are selected based on factors like college performance, draft status, position, and marketability, all of which influence their early value in trading cards and brand deals," as noted in a prepared announcement from the NFLPA and NFL Players, Inc.
Videos of Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns) and Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars) sitting next to each other at a card and merchandise signing event sponsored by Panini showcased the reunion of the two players.
Additionally, Fanatics had the official jerseys ready for all of the rookies. Sanders and Cam Ward humorously teased each other about a jersey swap. At the same time, the former Jackson State University duo of Shedeur and Travis took photos together next to their respective No. 12 jerseys.
2025 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class
Abdul Carter
DE - New York Giants
Ashton Jeanty
RB - Las Vegas Raiders
Cam Skattebo
RB - New York Giants
Cameron Ward
QB - Tennessee Titans
Colston Loveland
TE - Chicago Bears
Dillon Gabriel
QB - Cleveland Browns
Elic Ayomanor
WR - Tennessee Titans
Elijah Arroyo
TE - Seattle Seahawks
Isaac TeSlaa
WR - Detroit Lions
Jack Bech
WR - Las Vegas Raiders
Jalen Milroe
QB - Seattle Seahawks
Jalen Royals
WR - Kansas City Chiefs
Jaxson Dart
QB - New York Giants
Jayden Higgins
WR - Houston Texans
Jaydon Blue
RB - Dallas Cowboys
Jaylin Lane
WR - Washington Commanders
Jaylin Noel
WR - Houston Texans
Kaleb Johnson
RB - Pittsburgh Steelers
Kyle McCord
QB - Philadelphia Eagles
Kyle Williams
WR - New England Patriots
Mason Taylor
TE - New York Jets
Matthew Golden
WR - Green Bay Packers
Mykel Williams
DE - San Francisco 49ers
Omarion Hampton
RB - Los Angeles Chargers
Pat Bryant
WR - Denver Broncos
Quinn Ewers
QB - Miami Dolphins
Quinshon Judkins
RB - Cleveland Browns
Riley Leonard
QB - Indianapolis Colts
RJ Harvey
RB - Denver Broncos
Savion Williams
WR - Green Bay Packers
Shedeur Sanders
QB - Cleveland Browns
Tai Felton
WR - Minnesota Vikings
Terrance Ferguson
TE - Los Angeles Rams
Tetairoa McMillan
WR - Carolina Panthers
Tez Johnson
WR - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Travis Hunter
WR/DB - Jacksonville Jaguars
Tre Harris III
WR - Los Angeles Chargers
TreVeyon Henderson
RB - New England Patriots
Trevor Etienne
RB - Carolina Panthers
Tyler Shough
QB - New Orleans Saints
Tyler Warren
TE - Indianapolis Colts
Will Howard
QB - Pittsburgh Steelers
"NFLPA Rookie Premiere gives our partners a rare chance to meet the next generation of stars not just through the draft buzz, but through real conversations and real connections," NFL Players Inc. President Matt Curtin said. "Over the weekend, you see who these rookies really are – their energy, their personality, their drive – and it sparks ideas for how to build with them. This class already understands the power of their personal brand, and Rookie Premiere helps turn that into lasting business relationships."
The business side of the NFL is significant as the NFLPA and NFL Players, Inc. consider these 42 rookies the most highly marketable players of this year's draft class. Brands such as Panini America, EA Sports, Fanatics, Fanatics Collectibles, NFL Social Lab, New Era, and Microsoft engaged with the players for new advertising campaigns.
Also present to meet the NFL rookies were Nike, Sony, Oakley, WHOOP, Lululemon, Pro Standard, Highland Mint, Funko, FedEx, On The Mark, Gatorade, Gillette, Shiftwave, EXOS, Pepsi, Procter & Gamble, and Jersey Mike's.
Deion Sanders taught Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter how to build their brands, manage marketing deals, and leverage their names, images, and likenesses while at Jackson State and Colorado.
As they begin their professional football careers, the Rookie Premiere offers their first exposure to greater business opportunities for these former HBCU football stars.