Shedeur Sanders Disrupts Browns Quarterback Room After Leading 3 Touchdown Drives

Shedeur Sanders, with the second-team offense for most of the evening, led the Browns to three touchdowns; Was it enough?

Kyle T. Mosley

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images
Was it enough for Shedeur Sanders to increase his practice reps and playing time? Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders has made the most of his preseason start against the Carolina Panthers, leading the Browns to three touchdown drives. He finished the game passing for 14-of-23 completions for 138 yards, two scores, no interceptions, and a 106.8 quarterback rating.

Earlier today, his father Deion Sanders said "He's gonna be a problem after tonight, I promise you that." More words couldn't be more prophetic for the situation in Cleveland.

In the second quarter, Sanders guided the Browns to a 14-7 lead in the first half, completing 11-of-18 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and a 113.9 quarterback rating.  

The former Jackson State star also rushed the football four times for 19 yards (4.8 yards per rush).  

Shedeur Sanders led nine drives for Cleveland.  

Shedeur Sanders in Preseason Week 1
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

THE SANDERS TOUCHDOWNS

He calmly tossed a strike to his third read, Kaden Davis, in the back of the endzone for the 7-yard touchdown. The Browns tied the game with the Panthers at 7 apiece.

On the next Browns score, Sanders rolled out to his right and hooked up with Kaden Davis for the second touchdown pass, for 12 yards. Cleveland led 14-7 with 1:04 remaining in the first half. The drive consisted of five plays, lasting 1:58 minutes off the clock.

Shedeur Sander
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12)j drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

SANDERS BIG PLAYS

  • Shedeur Sanders completed a 30-yard pass to Browns WR Luke Floriea.
  • Shedeur Sanders passes to WR Gage Larvadain for 19 yards.
  • Shedeur Sanders to WR Jamari Thrash for 11 yards.

The first scoring drive occurred on the first play of the second quarter after a muffed punt by Panthers rookie Travis Etienne.

The Browns produced 159 yards of offense on 33 plays, averaging 4.8 yards per play, and won the time of possession battle with 16:38 compared to 13:22 for the Panthers in the first half with Sanders.

He displayed "more pocket awareness and poise" in the second quarter, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.  

On Sanders' final possession, he led a 43-yard touchdown drive on six plays in the third quarter, to give the Browns a 21-7 lead with 3:55 left in the period.

The Browns would go on to win, 30-10 over the Panthers. Next, Cleveland will play the Super Bowl LIX champions, Philadelphia Eagles, at 1 PM ET on Sat., Aug. 16.  

Will Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski give more reps to Sanders during next week's practice and the game, or return to Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel ahead of him on the quarterback depth chart? It will be tough to justify to his players and the Dawg Pound that Sanders hasn't earned more opportunities.

We shall see.

Additional Sanders coverage:

Shedeur Sanders Leads Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: Odds, Predictions, How To Watch

All eyes will be on former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders as he takes the helm for the Browns in Preseason Week 1. The 144th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will have plenty to prove tonight against the Panthers.  

It's a crowded Cleveland quarterback room with NFL veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders battling for the top-three roster spots at the position.   

Shedeur may be "ice-skating uphill," as Louis Reddick mentioned last week, the young signal-caller is in an unfamiliar position. Never since his Pop Warner days has he had to wonder about starting at quarterback. His father, Coach Deion Sanders, has prepared him to face trials and tribulations, coming through them with tremendous success.

"We've already spoken three times today. We just got off the phone joking and clowning like crazy," Coach Prime said, then paused for a few seconds. "It's gonna be strange for both of us. I was in the hospital the last time I missed three games, but this time I'm well. Me going out there taking that walk and him taking that walk, and he knows I'm not there. That's different, that's different for him. He's so prepared right now. A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game, but he's approaching it like 'A GAME!"  

Shedeur Sanders
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws as Dillon Gabriel looks on during training camp, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Sanders referenced cutting "the umbilical cord," while reflecting on his sons, Travis Hunter, and his other players who will debut in preseason games over the weekend. Shedeur and Coach Prime would have their pregame ritual of walking along the sidelines as his father would deliver his final instructions.   

I recall watching those walks. It gave me and many HBCU football fans chills when it occurred at Jackson State. Not because of the offensive onslaught waiting to be unleashed; however, it was because the love, respect, caring, and nurturing between a father and son within the Black community that made it special.  

"I can't wait to see him get down tonight. It's gonna be a little weird. A little strange. I got to admit that. But, I'm praying for him and God has set him up and placed him in the perfect position he needs to be in." Coach Sanders closed, "He's gonna be a problem after tonight, I promise you that."

This evening in Carolina, Sanders will be alone, or maybe not. The Browns' leaders Joe Flacco and Myles Garrett have been extraordinarily protective and supportive as they reflected on Shedeur's time with the team.  

Shedeur Sanders
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders runs for a short gain during training camp, July 30, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garrett stated, "He takes it seriously, his craft. He's watching what the others are doing. And, doing it his own way, which only he can. So, looking forward to seeing him in these preseason games... He looks good, but all the guys look good right now."

For him to get a chance to go out there and take the field...we're all gonna be on the sidelines and at home enjoying it," Flacco told reporters.

Nonetheless, HBCU football fans - whether fanatics about the Sanders family or just casual observers - Shedeur Sanders' start will be our event to watch. He's always had the confidence, swag, and mojo. His success will crush stereotypes and negative perceptions that exist in today's cultural climate.  

Win or lose, it won't make or seal Sanders' professional fate, regardless, but hoping for a brilliant performance will be extremely exciting for us all. Especially satisfying for Sanders, his family, HBCU fans, and the Cleveland Browns faithful.

HOW TO WATCH

Where to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Preseason:

  • Friday, August 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium
  • Broadcast TV: NFL Network or YouTube NFL
  • Browns record: 0-0
  • Panthers record: 0-0

ODDS & PREDICTION

Neither Cleveland nor Carolina expects to play their veterans for an extended period on Friday night. Sanders and Huntley will serve as the Browns' quarterbacks for most of the game, with Sanders likely taking the lead in the first half. Huntley may come in during the second half to handle cleanup duties.

  • DraftKings has the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite
  • HBCU Legends is going with the underdog, Cleveland by 2 points.
  • Sanders will have over 140 yards of passing with one touchdown.
  • Lead the Browns on two scoring drives.

Spread

  • Browns +4.5 (-115)
  • Panthers -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Browns: +170
  • Panthers: -205

Total

  • 32.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Additional Shedeur Sanders articles:

Shedeur Sanders Is Primed & Ready For His NFL Preseason Debut

Former Jackson State Tigers star quarterback Shedeur Sanders will have a chance to seize the ultimate NFL preseason moment on Friday as he starts for the Cleveland Browns against the Carolina Panthers.  

This pivotal debut not only tests his skills—it places Sanders at the heart of enduring conversations about Black quarterbacks in the NFL, especially one with roots grounded in HBCU football.

The Legacy of Black Quarterbacks: From Doug Williams to Shedeur Sanders

"All he needs is an opportunity." Those were the immortal words of Eddie Robinson, who was advocating for Doug Williams before the 1978 NFL Draft. Thanks to a young and open-minded scout named Joe Gibbs, Williams may not have been taken in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fortunately, the HBCU legend's entry paved the way for generations of Black quarterbacks to follow.   

Doug William
Not a day goes by when Doug Williams isn't encountered by people, usually Black people, eager to share their memory of Super Bowl XXII. / Todd Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Black signal-callers like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton, Russell Williams, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, and CJ Stroud owe a debt of gratitude to Williams, James "Shack" Harris, Marlin Briscoe, Warren Moon, Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, and even Tennessee State's greatest, Eldridge Dickey.  

Now, forty-seven years after Williams arrived in the NFL, Shedeur Sanders stands poised to echo the historic journeys of others as he takes the field for the Cleveland Browns.  

Still, the conversation about the legitimacy of Black quarterbacks, which Williams helped spark, remains as relevant in the 2025 NFL preseason as it was in the past — more so for the HBCU quarterback who's been marginalized in recent years.

Shedeur Sanders
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders works with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during rookie minicamp May 9, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders' Preseason Debut: Browns vs Panthers 2025

The anticipation surrounding Sanders and Browns' preseason opener is at a fever pitch, with fans zeroing in on the intrigue around the 144th draft pick.  

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the report that Shedeur Sanders will make his official Browns preseason debut as the team's starting quarterback. However, he stayed clear about the stakes for the rookie, which many believe are high.

All eyes will be on Sanders, a position that his father, Deion Sanders, has prepared him for his entire life. Will this become one of the most-watched NFL preseason games of 2025?  

The buzz isn't just about a rookie start; it's about what Sanders' performance will mean for the Browns and the narratives around a franchise that desperately needs a leader at the position.

It's a familiar scenario for the young man. He took over the struggling Jackson State and Colorado football programs, immediately infusing confidence in the quarterback position, as well as the leadership necessary to maintain winning for his teams.

Part of the reason fans who aren't supportive of the Browns are watching and hoping for Sanders' success this preseason. One unspoken fact remains: if he delivers a subpar soliloquy, earning another chance will become an uphill battle in Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) look downfield during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL Preseason Storylines: Is Shedeur Sanders "Ice Skating Uphill"?

Momentum for Sanders built rapidly after yesterday's Cleveland Browns training camp update. Pundits and supporters are divided. Last week, ESPN analyst Louis Reddick described the situation bluntly on First Take: "[Shedeur Sanders] is ice skating uphill."

His words hint at a larger uncertainty within the Browns' quarterback depth chart and skepticism surrounding Sanders' long-term prospects with the team. Kicking off in NFL preseason Week 1 as a rookie quarterback is both a tremendous shot and a daunting test. One, he'll certainly embrace.

Preseason Predictions, Reactions, and What's at Stake

As the Browns' quarterback battles intensify, every snap by Sanders in the NFL preseason 2025 will be scrutinized:

  • Sanders' supporters believe he can command the Browns quarterback depth chart and prove himself as the team's best signal-caller.
  • Doubters, including some within the front office, see this opportunity as a final verdict on why he was passed over during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shedeur Sanders NFL Preseason Debut
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III captured the tension in a pair of tweets:

Historical Parallels: Eldridge Dickey and Black Quarterbacks in NFL History

While Sanders carves his path, his story is connected to those who paved the way. Eldridge Dickey—the first Black quarterback selected in the first round of a professional football draft—entered the league in 1968, chosen ahead of Alabama's Ken Stabler.

Despite excelling over Stabler in training camp, Dickey's disappointing preseason led to a position change, ultimately cutting short what could have been a trailblazing NFL quarterback career.  

This history underscores the persistent high-stakes environment that Sanders now navigates.

Deion Sanders With Shedeur Sanders - 2022 SWAC Championship
Deion Sanders With Shedeur Sanders - 2022 SWAC Championship / Credit: Kyle Anthony Mosley, HBCU Legends

Browns Quarterback Depth Chart 2025: Where Does Shedeur Sanders Stand?

The pressure on NFL rookie quarterback starters is relentless, especially in the charged atmosphere of the Browns' preseason. In recent Cleveland Browns training sessions, Sanders completed 4-of-7 passes during joint practices with the Panthers.

At the same time, competitors like veteran Kenny Pickett (5/7, 2 TDs) and rookie Dillon Gabriel (7/8, 1 TD) have posted strong showings of their own. The battle for the top spot on the Browns quarterback depth chart in 2025 is fierce, and every rep could influence the team's direction.

Shedeur Sanders At Jackson State
Shedeur Sanders At Jackson State / Credit: Kyle Anthony Mosley, HBCU Legends

Final Exam Time: Shedeur Sanders' NFL Opportunity

As ESPN Radio's Harry Douglas succinctly put it:

“You've been doing quizzes—now it's the final exam.”

For Shedeur Sanders, Friday night's Browns vs Panthers preseason 2025 game is more than a professional debut—it's a powerful moment to challenge expectations and take command of his NFL rookie season narrative.  

Will Sanders rise and stun the football world, or will skeptics be justified? Regardless of the outcome, Shedeur's start will become a must-watch TV event. Right?

We shall see.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

