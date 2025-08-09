HBCU Legends

Shedeur Sanders' 'IT FACTOR' Could Be The Key To The Dawg Pound's Rebirth?

Key postgame quotes from Shedeur Sanders after a solid performance in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason.

Kyle T. Mosley

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) on thesidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
"Everybody says, nothing comes too easy. When you got IT, baby, nothing comes too hard." One of the greatest musical geniuses to ever live penned, performed, and lived that lyric in "Baby, I'm a Star." His name was Prince. And, if you didn't know, he had "IT!"

I have seen many practice phenoms in my days to often lose IT when the bright lights hit the field. Draft analysts, pundits, and critics always fall in love with numbers. Ultimately, statistics are meaningful and have their place in football. It's the IT factor that confounds stats and logic. It's the IT factor that determines if a player becomes a star.

Sanders had IT in high school. And, from his HBCU days at Jackson State, and FBS moments with Colorado. It's HIM. What he does with it depends solely on Shedeur, and no one else.

Obstacles and adverse circumstances are a part of the game. Grit is within your DNA. At times, it becomes a responsibility.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks down field during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

"I noticed a lot of people count on me to succeed," Shedeur Sanders reflected as he spoke with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. "I just got to make sure I stay positive and stay everything throughout whatever's going on. Because it truly don't matter. Because you got a lot of people that believe in you. It's a lot of No. 12 jerseys out here still, and it's amazing...I'm just thankful for it. And sometimes, I don't understand the magnitude of things because I'm in such a bubble."

It's extraordinary to listen to, as Sanders considers he's living his life in a bubble. Since birth, Deion Sanders has been preparing all of his children for "the moment." Deion Jr., Shedeur, Deondria, Shilo, and Shelomi know the lights shine brighter because they are a Sanders.  

Still, Shedeur, to a point, is humble about what his initial professional game meant to a host of Cleveland Browns fans, Jackson State fans, Colorado fans, or simply, Shedeur Sanders fans.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here are a few of his notable quotes from his interview with Wolfe:

Finding Your Groove After a Break: "When you don't play for so long and you get back out there, you gotta find your rhythm, you gotta find your groove."

Making the Most of Opportunity: "Pop said, you know, take advantage of opportunity. I don't feel like I did. So, you know, I feel like I let him down a little bit."

Staying Humble After Victory: "I'm just thankful for the opportunity. I'm happy, you know, we won, but it's definitely still time to go to work."

The Power of Persistence: "And one thing I pride myself on is getting out of the hole. So, you know, whenever you go down, you ain't gonna go too deep down. You're gonna get back up and, you know, you're gonna keep doing it over and over and over again."

Dreams and Gratitude in Sports: "It's everybody's dream to come out here and, you know, play the game free. And that's, you know, what I'm thankful for."

Finding Rhythm in Uncertainty: "So when you're out of the rhythm for a second, you know, it. You gotta find different ways to get in that."

Unlocking Your Rhythm: "I just gotta find out, regardless of reps, regarding anything, how to get into that early and often and having endurance in them windows."

Playing for Those Who Can't Speak:  "I'm playing for those who don't have a voice, you know, so who I'm playing for is people locked up. You know, they text me, sending me like, Bro, we rooting for you. Like, the external motivation I have is crazy. I channel that to make sure it's always going to be motivation. So, regardless of how I'm feeling. Regardless of anything."

Staying Positive Under Pressure: "I noticed a lot of people count on me to succeed, so I just got to make sure, you know, I stay positive and stay everything throughout whatever's going on, because it truly don't matter because you got a lot of people that believe in you."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked in his postgame press conference: "That's the exciting part. For us as coaches, and our teammates, to see those guys perform under the light and make plays we've seen them making plays in practice...that'll be continued this preseason." He later continued, "With him getting a ton of reps in this game. Then he'll get a ton of reps next week as well. That's all of our development of our young players."

There you have it, Sanders earned more reps.  

71,205 spectators witnessed a Cleveland Browns rebirth. No one is saying the Lombardi Trophy will be hoisted by the team this season, or even noting that Sanders will be the eventual starter.

The vital aspect that most have missed is the energy and passion the rookie brought back to the Cleveland fan base. That's an IT factor.

It's not the time to call the Pro Football Hall of Fame sculptor, Blair Buswell, for Shedeur Sanders. However, it's definitely time to consider that something special could be brewing with Sanders under center. Should he have a repeat performance against the Eagles in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, his father's words would be highly prophetic. Cleveland, you have a problem. One that must be resolved by Game 3.

