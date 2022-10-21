Global sportswear brand Actively Black announced a new collective of new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with Jackson State University football stars Travis Hunter, and Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

Global sportswear brand Actively Black announced a new collective of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals with Jackson State University football stars Travis Hunter and Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. The three athletes will have a series of bespoke campaigns from the brand that celebrates Black style and culture and caters to Black communities, consumers, and athletes worldwide.

Hunter and the Sanders brothers are among the top-rated prospects to ever commit to a Historically Black College & University. Hunter's recruitment to Jackson State made history as he shunned Power 5 schools to join Jackson State.

His decision will continue to inspire and empower future generations of students and Black youth to support Black institutions, organizations, and businesses. Individually, the athletes demonstrate Black excellence and greatness, and together with Actively Black, they represent what is possible as a force and community united.

As an emerging Black-owned sportswear brand, Actively Black is changing the dynamic between athletes and their brand partners. Their mission is reinforced by the disruptive nature of their long-term endorsement deals with Hunter and the Sanders brothers, all designed in alignment with their continued efforts to partner with Black brands and shared vision to uplift and reinvest in Black communities globally.

Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws the ball as Alabama State Hornets takes on Jackson State Tigers at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Jackson State Tigers defeated Alabama State Hornets 26-12. Credit:© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

“My goal in coming to JSU was really to inspire the next generation and shine a light on undeniable talent at HBCUs and within our own communities, that’s why this partnership with Actively Black is so important, it just reinforces my purpose. ” said Shedeur. “I couldn’t be happier about working with Lanny and the Actively Black crew. It’s going to be amazing.”

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to our community and the culture and I’m looking forward to helping take the brand to the next level.” said Shilo.

“I decided to play at an HBCU because I wanted to make a difference in my community. It is important to me that any brand I partner with represents the same values and beliefs as me, so to be an ambassador for Actively Black, a company that is continuing to show the Black community the power our culture has, is an honor.”

“Mainstream brands have long reaped the benefits from Black talent, culture and style without recirculating dollars back into the communities they profited from. At Actively Black, we are forging new pathways to serve as a blueprint for Black communities to thrive,” says Lanny Smith, founder of Actively Black. “Travis, Shedeur and Shilo made history with their decision to disrupt the status quo and bring their exceptional talents to Jackson State University. As true trailblazers, they leveraged their influence on-and-off-the field to drive exposure to HBCU programs and empower future generations of Black students and athletes to support Black institutions and businesses. As a like-minded, unapologetically Black brand, we are proud to welcome Travis, Shedeur and Shilo to the Actively Black family and humbled to partner with them as we work toward our shared goal.”

The brand's partnerships with Travis, Shedeur, and Shilo mark the latest athlete partnerships for Actively Black. The brand made its foray into the collegiate space earlier this year by signing the University of North Carolina basketball star Deja Kelly as their first-ever NIL partner. Actively Black is an outspoken advocate for the inclusion and representation of Black women in sports and intentionally made Kelly the brand's inaugural athlete partner - setting the tone for future generations of Black women in sports.

Actively Black is a global sportswear label disrupting the world of athletic fashion with premium athleisure and sports apparel that celebrates Black style and culture, and caters to Black communities, consumers and athletes around the world. As a community-first company, Actively Black is singularly focused on the representation of Black creatives, designers and brands in sports-fashion and investing in the health and wellness of Black communities worldwide. Proceeds from Actively Black are put towards educational programs and resources that promote physical, mental and emotional health and support HBCU athletics, social justice initiatives and diversity and representation advocacy.

