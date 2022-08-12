Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Shemar Bridges stole the show on Thursday's preseason opener versus the Tennessee Titans. The Fort Valley State alumnus had four receptions, 62 yards (15.5 yards/rec.), and one touchdown in his debut.

One of Bridges' big plays came with 38 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Tyler Huntley's tossed a pass to the corner of the endzone and found the HBCU star for a 14-yard touchdown.

Next, Bridges hauled in a 38-yard pass over a defender in 3rd quarter action.

In his Pro Day, the 6-5, 210-pound wideout ran the forty in 4.6 sec, and vertical jumped 34-inches. He completed his senior season at Fort Valley with 28 receptions, 292 yards receiving, and 1 touchdown against Tuskegee.

The undrafted HBCU player has the potential to land a spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster if he keeps performing well at training camp and in preseason games.

