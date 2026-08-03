South Carolina State DB Jarod Washington Lands NFL Roster Spot

The Minnesota Vikings signed former South Carolina State defensive back Jarod Washington on Sunday. He joins their 90-man training camp roster as one of the top coverage defenders in HBCU and FCS football.



Minnesota made room for Washington by waiving rookie running back Kejon Owens with a non-football illness designation. Owens had joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent from Florida International and took part in offseason workouts before being placed on the non-football illness list on July 27.



Washington did not sign an undrafted free agent contract after the 2026 NFL Draft, a year when no HBCU players were selected.



He tried out at rookie minicamps with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not ink a deal.



Minnesota added his 6-foot-2, 188-pound cornerback to a group led by Brian Flores.



A ball-production profile that traveled



Washington played just one season in Orangeburg, but he made a big impact. In 2025, he appeared in 12 games and recorded 33 tackles (30 solo), one tackle for loss, two interceptions, 22 passes defensed, and a forced fumble. The 22 passes defensed especially stand out to scouts, showing how often quarterbacks tried to challenge him and came up short.



He answered the question HBCU defensive backs are asked most often. Washington competed at the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl and clocked the fastest recorded speed of the week at 21.33 miles per hour, per the event. That mark was recorded against a national all-star field, not a conference-level sample.



The Chennis Berry pipeline



Washington began his college career at Benedict College, where he had 15 tackles, two interceptions, and four passes defensed in 2023. He then transferred to South Carolina State for the 2025 season, following head coach Chennis Berry as part of a major roster rebuild that added 44 new players.



Transferring to South Carolina State gave Washington a chance to play for an HBCU DI championship. The team finished 10-3 and went undefeated in MEAC play, winning a second straight conference title with a 28-17 victory at Delaware State on November 22.



The Bulldogs then came back from a 21-point deficit to beat Prairie View A&M 40-38 in four overtimes at the Cricket Wireless Celebration Bowl on December 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, earning their seventh black college football national championship and second Celebration Bowl title.



Since Berry became head coach in Orangeburg, he has not lost a MEAC game. His teams are 10-0 in conference play over two seasons, and he was named MEAC Coach of the Year both times. Washington played cornerback during this successful stretch.



Where he fits in Minnesota



The Vikings have a deep group of cornerbacks, including Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Dwight McGlothern, James Pierre, Tyreek Chappell, Zemaiah Vaughn, Marcus Allen, Da'Veawn Armstead, and Charles Demmings. Washington is the newest addition, and with roster cuts coming up, he will have to prove himself during preseason games.



Flores is known for running one of the league's most aggressive and complex defenses. His scheme requires cornerbacks to play matched coverage, rotate late, and handle one-on-one situations under pressure. Washington's size and instincts in zone coverage fit what Flores looks for, and his Shrine Bowl speed helps answer any concerns about his ability to recover in coverage.



Because Washington is eligible for the practice squad, Minnesota can keep him around even after the 53-man roster deadline. As the Vikings start the preseason, the secondary is still unsettled, giving Washington a chance to prove himself.



What it signals



South Carolina State has produced four Pro Football Hall of Famers: Harry Carson, Deacon Jones, Marion Motley, and Donnie Shell. Washington is the newest Bulldog to reach the NFL. Cobie Durant had three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before signing during free agency, joining the Dallas Cowboys.



The Bulldogs start the 2026 season on Aug. 29 against Savannah State at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, then face Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sept. 6 at Hard Rock Stadium.