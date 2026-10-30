South Carolina State Routs Morgan State 51-10 Behind Keely Watson’s Four Touchdown Passes

BALTIMORE -- South Carolina State’s dominance of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents continued Thursday night as coach Chennis Berry’s Bulldogs overwhelmed Morgan State 51-10 at Hughes Stadium.

Quarterback Keely Watson completed 27 of 36 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, connecting with four different receivers for scores as South Carolina State improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the MEAC.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, built a 21-10 halftime lead, and scored the game’s final 30 points to turn a competitive first half into a 41-point rout.

"I'm so proud for this football team right now," Coach Chennis Berry said to his team in a postgame speech. "All players, all coaches for trusting in the process...this was the first game we put all three phases together of dominating football...it's not the fly you just killed, it's about the other flies that's watching."

Morgan State (5-4, 0-2 MEAC) failed to score an offensive touchdown. Its only touchdown came on a fumble return in the second quarter, while the offense managed a field goal and finished with 150 total yards.

South Carolina State amassed 509 yards on 75 plays, averaging 6.79 yards per play, while Morgan State gained just 3.13 yards per play on 48 offensive snaps.

The Bulldogs also controlled possession for 33 minutes, 39 seconds, recorded 30 first downs, and limited the Bears to minus-12 rushing yards.

South Carolina State’s 51-10 win over Morgan State was the latest in a historic run for Chennis Berry. pic.twitter.com/WpyibiIYiJ — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) October 30, 2026

Chennis Berry’s Unbeaten MEAC Record Reaches 12-0

South Carolina State’s 51-10 dismantling of Morgan State extended one of the conference’s most impressive runs.

Since Chennis Berry became the Bulldogs’ head coach in 2024, South Carolina State has won 12 consecutive MEAC games without a conference loss.

"We're 1-0," Berry told Ray Rogers of HBCU Pass. "We found a way to get it done. The boys accomplished the mission."

“CHOP WOOD. CARRY WATER.”



South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry catches up with HBCU PASS’s Ray Rogers following the Bulldogs’ dominant 51–10 victory over Morgan State.#HBCUPASS #MEACFootball pic.twitter.com/6f22QkZ8Hv — HBCU PASS (@HbcuPass) October 30, 2026

According to statistics published by HBCU Gameday, Berry’s Bulldogs have outscored their conference opponents 502-221 during that stretch, averaging a 23.4-point margin.

The numbers demonstrate the program’s consistency:

12-0: Undefeated in MEAC competition under Berry.

502-221: Combined scoring advantage against conference opponents.

+23.4: Average margin of victory in MEAC games.

9: Conference victories by double-digit margins.

2: MEAC championships during Berry’s tenure.

Perhaps the most revealing statistic is that nine of South Carolina State’s 12 conference victories have come by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs have not simply survived conference competition. They have repeatedly overwhelmed opponents through offensive balance, defensive pressure, and physical play.

Thursday night’s 41-point victory over Morgan State reinforced that pattern.

Watson’s four touchdown passes, 213 rushing yards, and a defense that held the Bears to minus-12 rushing yards provided another example of the formula behind Berry’s success.

As South Carolina State continues its pursuit of another conference championship and a Celebration Bowl appearance, the question becomes increasingly significant: Which MEAC program can end Berry’s unbeaten conference streak?

South Carolina State vs. Morgan State: Key Numbers

Statistics from South Carolina State’s 51-10 victory show the extent of the Bulldogs’ dominance.

Total offense: South Carolina State outgained Morgan State 509-150, averaging 6.79 yards per play compared with the Bears’ 3.13.

Rushing defense: Morgan State finished with minus-12 yards on 14 carries. South Carolina State recorded four sacks for 34 yards, and Bears quarterback Cameron Edge was charged with minus-30 rushing yards.

Keely Watson: Completed 27 of 36 passes (75%) for 279 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. His four touchdown passes went to four different receivers.

Third-down efficiency: South Carolina State converted 7 of 12 opportunities (58.3%), while Morgan State converted 3 of 13 (23.1%).

First downs: The Bulldogs held a commanding 30-10 advantage.

Fourth quarter: South Carolina State scored 21 unanswered points, completing a 30-point stretch after Morgan State cut the deficit to 14-10.

Ball control: South Carolina State held possession for 33:39, compared with 26:21 for Morgan State.

Scoring production: Morgan State’s offense produced three points, with its only touchdown coming on a defensive fumble return.

Red-zone efficiency: South Carolina State converted all seven of its red-zone opportunities into points.

How South Carolina State Dominated Morgan State

South Carolina State established control on its opening possession, marching 82 yards in 11 plays before Josh Shaw scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 10:26 remaining in the first quarter.

Watson followed with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Martavious Collins at the 3:40 mark, extending the Bulldogs’ advantage to 14-0.

Morgan State briefly changed the game’s momentum early in the second quarter.

On the first play of the period, South Carolina State running back Kacy Fields lost 21 yards and fumbled near his own goal line. Morgan State’s Raquane Matthews recovered the ball at the 10-yard line and returned it for a touchdown, trimming the deficit to 14-7.

The Bears’ offense then put together its most productive scoring drive, a 13-play, 62-yard drive that took 7:55. Alex Amaya converted a 30-yard field goal with 5:10 remaining in the half, pulling Morgan State within 14-10.

For a moment, the Bears appeared capable of challenging the defending MEAC champions.

However, Watson and the Bulldogs responded before halftime.

Watson connected with Troy Hillman on a 20-yard touchdown pass as the first half expired, completing a seven-play, 59-yard possession and giving South Carolina State a 21-10 advantage.

Morgan State never scored again.

Bulldogs Pull Away in the Second Half

South Carolina State’s defense created an early third-quarter opportunity when Kwantre Harry sacked Edge for an 11-yard loss and forced a fumble. Ka’Von Chisolm recovered and returned the ball to the Morgan State 11.

Jett Jackson converted a 35-yard field goal at 12:04, extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 24-10.

Watson later connected with DJ Maultsby on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 2:50 remaining in the quarter. Jackson missed the extra-point attempt, leaving South Carolina State ahead 30-10.

The fourth quarter showcased the Bulldogs’ offensive versatility and physical dominance.

Watson found Shamontae Burgess for a 10-yard touchdown with 10:32 remaining, completing a 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive that consumed 6:33.

Ronnie Robinson added a 16-yard touchdown run at 6:48, pushing the advantage to 44-10.

Fields capped the victory with a 28-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds remaining, completing an eight-play, 93-yard drive.

South Carolina State scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and held Morgan State scoreless throughout the second half.

South Carolina State vs. Morgan State: Scoring by Quarter

South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-2, 2-0 MEAC)

First quarter: 14

Second quarter: 7

Third quarter: 9

Fourth quarter: 21

Final: 51

Morgan State Bears (5-4, 0-2 MEAC)

First quarter: 0

Second quarter: 10

Third quarter: 0

Fourth quarter: 0

Final: 10

Statistical Analysis: Why South Carolina State Overwhelmed Morgan State

Keely Watson’s Efficiency Set the Tone

Watson’s performance demonstrated why South Carolina State’s passing offense can be difficult to contain.

The Bulldogs quarterback completed 75% of his attempts, threw four touchdowns without an interception, and posted a passing efficiency rating of approximately 176.8.

More importantly, Watson distributed the football across multiple receivers rather than relying on a single offensive weapon.

Four different players caught touchdown passes:

Martavious Collins: 5-yard touchdown

Troy Hillman: 20-yard touchdown

DJ Maultsby: 10-yard touchdown

Shamontae Burgess: 10-yard touchdown

Maultsby led the Bulldogs with five receptions for 51 yards, while Hillman added four catches for 50 yards.

Malaqhi Jones caught four for 49 yards, and Ricorian Brown caught three for 47 yards.

Watson’s ability to spread the ball across eight receivers prevented Morgan State from focusing its coverage on one target.

South Carolina State’s passing attack finished with 296 yards overall, including 17 yards from Ronnie Robinson.

Morgan State’s Rushing Offense Never Established Itself

Few statistics better illustrate South Carolina State’s defensive performance than Morgan State’s minus-12 rushing yards.

The Bears attempted 14 rushes and averaged minus-0.9 yards per attempt.

Although sacks significantly affected the rushing totals, Morgan State struggled to produce consistently on the ground.

South Carolina State registered four sacks for 34 yards.

Edge finished with minus-30 rushing yards on three carries, while Keith Jenkins Jr. led the Bears with 18 yards on six attempts.

Morgan State’s inability to establish a running game made its offense increasingly predictable, placing additional pressure on Edge and the passing attack.

The Bulldogs recorded nine quarterback hurries, disrupting Morgan State’s timing and limiting opportunities to sustain drives.

The Bulldogs Controlled Third Downs and Possession

South Carolina State’s offensive efficiency extended beyond Watson’s passing performance.

The Bulldogs converted 7 of 12 third-down opportunities, a 58.3% success rate, and converted their lone fourth-down attempt.

Morgan State converted only 3 of 13 third downs, or 23.1%.

South Carolina State’s 30-10 first-down advantage let the Bulldogs extend possessions, maintain offensive rhythm, and limit the Bears’ opportunities.

The Bulldogs held the football for 33:39 and repeatedly forced Morgan State into difficult passing situations.

The disparity became especially clear as the game progressed and South Carolina State’s rushing attack began controlling the pace.

The Fourth Quarter Became a Rout Within a Rout

South Carolina State’s 21-point fourth quarter reinforced the physical difference between the two teams.

The Bulldogs added three touchdowns during the final period, including two rushing scores, while the defense continued to deny Morgan State scoring opportunities.

The scoring sequence illustrated South Carolina State’s offensive versatility:

Watson’s fourth touchdown pass completed the Bulldogs’ passing showcase.

Robinson’s 16-yard scoring run demonstrated the ground game’s explosiveness.

Fields’ 28-yard touchdown finished a 93-yard drive and sealed the 51-10 victory.

Morgan State’s offensive problems were especially apparent in the third quarter, when the Bears finished with minus-27 rushing yards and averaged just 0.93 yards per offensive play.

South Carolina State continued applying pressure defensively while extending its lead offensively.

South Carolina State’s Ground Game Had Multiple Contributors

The Bulldogs’ offense didn't rely solely on Watson’s passing.

South Carolina State rushed 37 times for 213 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Fields led the team with 71 yards on 11 carries, despite losing 21 yards on the fumble that produced Morgan State’s touchdown.

Brown added 59 yards on 12 carries, providing a consistent rushing option while also contributing as a receiver.

Julian Milligan added an explosive element with 54 yards on three carries, highlighted by a 49-yard run.

Robinson contributed 20 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Shaw scored on the Bulldogs’ opening possession.

South Carolina State’s ability to generate production from multiple running backs complemented Watson’s efficient passing attack.

Turnovers and Penalties Remain Areas of Concern

Despite the lopsided result, South Carolina State made mistakes.

The Bulldogs committed nine penalties for 90 yards and fumbled four times, losing one.

That lost fumble led to Morgan State’s only touchdown, giving the Bears a chance to get back into the contest in the second quarter.

Morgan State committed 10 penalties for 71 yards and lost one fumble.

Neither team threw an interception.

For Berry and the Bulldogs, reducing penalties and protecting the football remain important areas of improvement as conference competition continues.

South Carolina State vs. Morgan State: Complete Team Statistics

Total Offense

Total yards: South Carolina State 509; Morgan State 150

Total plays: South Carolina State 75; Morgan State 48

Yards per play: South Carolina State 6.79; Morgan State 3.13

First downs: South Carolina State 30; Morgan State 10

Rushing

South Carolina State: 37 carries, 213 yards, 5.8 yards per carry

Morgan State: 14 carries, minus-12 yards, minus-0.9 yards per carry

Passing

South Carolina State: 28 of 38, 296 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions

Morgan State: 21 of 34, 162 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions

Third and Fourth Downs

Third downs: South Carolina State 7 of 12; Morgan State 3 of 13

Fourth downs: South Carolina State 1 of 1; Morgan State 0 attempts

Defense

Sacks: South Carolina State 4 for 34 yards; Morgan State 2 for 13 yards

Fumbles lost: South Carolina State 1; Morgan State 1

Special Teams and Discipline

Penalties: South Carolina State 9 for 90 yards; Morgan State 10 for 71 yards

Punting: South Carolina State 3 punts, 37.3-yard average; Morgan State 7 punts, 38.3-yard average

Time of possession: South Carolina State 33:39; Morgan State 26:21

Individual Statistical Leaders

South Carolina State Bulldogs

Passing

Keely Watson: 27 of 36, 279 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions

Rushing

Kacy Fields: 11 carries, 71 yards, one touchdown

Ricorian Brown: 12 carries, 59 yards

Julian Milligan: Three carries, 54 yards

Receiving

DJ Maultsby: Five receptions, 51 yards, one touchdown

Troy Hillman: Four receptions, 50 yards, one touchdown

Malaqhi Jones: Four receptions, 49 yards

Ricorian Brown: Three receptions, 47 yards

Defense

RJ Brunson: Four tackles

Myles Dixon: One sack

Jayden Fuller: One sack

Kwantre Harry: One sack

Morgan State Bears

Passing

Cameron Edge: 17 of 28, 144 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions

Ade Olanegan: Four of six, 18 yards

Rushing

Keith Jenkins Jr.: Six carries, 18 yards

Receiving

Justin Perry: Five receptions, 72 yards

Alex Simmons: Three receptions, 31 yards

Defense

Darius Jones: 10 tackles, including six solo stops

Jordan Jeudy: Six tackles, 1.5 sacks

Mike Hastie: Five tackles

Raquane Matthews: Five tackles, one fumble-return touchdown

South Carolina State Defensive Standouts

The Bulldogs’ defense produced one of its most disruptive performances of the season, consistently pressuring Morgan State’s quarterbacks and preventing the Bears from developing an offensive rhythm.

Myles Dixon finished with three tackles, a 10-yard sack, and two quarterback hurries.

Kwantre Harry recorded an 11-yard sack, while Jayden Fuller added another sack. Jordan Dollard and Miles Wilson combined for a fourth.

South Carolina State recorded nine quarterback hurries as a unit.

Kenneth Brown Jr. broke up two passes, while Caleb Williams and Ka’Von Chisolm each broke up a pass.

Chisolm also recovered Edge’s third-quarter fumble and returned it 12 yards, setting up Jackson’s field goal.

On special teams, Jackson made a 35-yard field goal and converted six of seven extra-point attempts.

He also produced four touchbacks on eight kickoffs.

Punter MaxCeon Cobb averaged 37.3 yards on three punts, placing two inside Morgan State’s 20-yard line.

Morgan State Defensive and Offensive Standouts

Several Morgan State defenders had noteworthy stats against the Bulldogs.

Darius Jones led all players with 10 tackles, including six solo stops, and registered two quarterback hurries.

Jordan Jeudy recorded six tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Mike Hastie finished with five tackles, including a 21-yard tackle for loss.

Matthews recorded five tackles and provided Morgan State’s only touchdown with his first-half fumble recovery and return.

Offensively, Perry led the Bears with five catches for 72 yards, including a 34-yard reception.

Jenkins Jr. rushed for 18 yards on six carries and returned four kickoffs for 69 yards, averaging 17.3 yards per return.

Olanegan completed four of six passes for 18 yards in relief of Edge, who was sacked three times and fumbled.

Amaya converted one of two field-goal attempts, making a 30-yarder in the second quarter.

What the South Carolina State Victory Means for the MEAC Championship Race

South Carolina State’s 51-10 victory strengthened its position in the MEAC championship race and reinforced the Bulldogs’ status as a leading contender for another conference title.

At 7-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play, Berry’s team has demonstrated the offensive balance and defensive physicality necessary to compete for the MEAC championship and its automatic berth in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

The Bulldogs’ performance also showcased an important characteristic of championship-caliber football: the ability to win decisively through multiple offensive approaches.

Watson’s four touchdown passes highlighted the passing attack, but South Carolina State also rushed for 213 yards and held Morgan State’s offense to just three points.

The Bulldogs’ defensive performance was significant as the Bulldogs prepare for the remainder of their conference schedule.

For Morgan State, the 41-point defeat raises questions about its offensive consistency and ability to protect the quarterback against the MEAC’s most physical defensive units.

The Bears entered the contest with five victories, but their second conference loss makes the championship race difficult.

Morgan State must improve its rushing production, third-down efficiency, and offensive line protection to regain momentum.

Meanwhile, South Carolina State continues to demonstrate why Berry’s program remains one of the conference’s most formidable opponents.

What’s Next for South Carolina State?

South Carolina State returns to conference action Thursday, Nov. 5, against Howard.

Saturday’s game between Howard and NCCU represents an important test for both programs. The winner will be the primary contender for the Bulldogs as they pursue another MEAC championship and a possible return to the Celebration Bowl.

For Morgan State, the challenge is recovering from a game in which its offense generated only three points and its defense surrendered more than 500 yards.

The Bulldogs’ message to the MEAC was emphatic: We are still the champions.