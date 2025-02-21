Southern Jaguars' Coach Sean Wallace Passes Away At 52: Sean Strong, Remembering His Legacy
Sean Wallace was a Southern University Jaguar as a player and finally as a coach. On Thursday, the Jaguars safeties coach lost his longtime battle with stage four pancreatic cancer at the age of 52.
Antoinette Wallace, his sister, announced her brother's passing via social media post:
"It is with sadness in my heart, my family, and my friends to let you know that my brother Mr. Sean Wallace has passed. I will let everybody know when they arrangements will be made. Thank you in advance for all the comfort and thoughts and prayers."
Coach Wallace's family announced in October 2023 of his "heartbreaking news that the blood work and imaging had revealed that the mass is indeed a cancerous tumor. The doctors found that the cancer had spread to his liver and is considered Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer. The findings suggest that the tumor is in a difficult location, making it inoperable."
Southern University's athletic department released an official statement:
"Jaguar Nation it is with Heavy Hearts, We Announce the Passing of Coach Sean Wallace (1972-2025)
It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Coach Sean Wallace after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A beloved mentor, leader, and friend, his impact will forever be felt by those whose lives he touched.
At this time, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate this difficult loss. Details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared at a later date.
Thank you for your love, support, and prayers. Coach Wallace's legacy will live on in the hearts of many. #SeanStrong" - Southern University Jaguars
Lacumba means the "Heart of Africa." As a Southern University alum and coach, Wallace has the heart of Lacumba as the former Bayou Classic MVP fought against pancreatic cancer longer than most with a stage four diagnosis.
It was a classy move for interim head coach at the time, Terrence Graves, to name Wallace as the Bayou Classic's acting head coach. The Jaguars would defeat Grambling in the 50th Annual Bayou Classic, 27-22.
The Southern University Marching Band and Dr. Taylor released a statement on Wallace's passing:
"Human Jukebox Nation, it is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our dear friend and unwavering supporter, Coach Sean Wallace. After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Coach Wallace has passed, but his legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him.
Coach Wallace was not only a mentor and a leader but also a true friend to the Southern University Human Jukebox. His support for us and his love for this university were undeniable. His infectious spirit, dedication, and passion left a mark that will never be erased.
"Sean Strong" was more than just a slogan; it was a symbol of the strength and resilience he embodied every day. His impact as a coach and as a person extended far beyond the football field, and his presence will be sorely missed by the Southern University family.
Our deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts, and we continue to stand with you in this time of sorrow.
Rest in peace, Coach Wallace. You will always be loved and remembered. #SeanStrong"
Wallace's Bio
A native of New Orleans, La., Wallace graduated from O. Perry Walker Senior High School and continued his education at Southern University A&M College. He went on to dominate both on and off the field.
During the legendary Coach Pete Richardson's first season, Wallace led the Jaguars to the #1 defense in the country on its way to the 1993 SWAC Championship and the Black College National Championship. He spent a year in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.
Wallace was highly decorated as a player, earning two-time All-SWAC, SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, Bayou Classic MVP, two-time Sheridan Black College All-American, Walter Camp All-American, and Kodak All-American. In 2011, he was elected to the Southern University Football Hall of Fame.
Coach Wallace is survived by his wife Venio Wallace, a proud father to three children, Tonyatta, Abraham, and Sadijah Wallace, and a loving grandfather to Tiana and DJ.