Fox Sports Proclaims Jameis Winston 'Undisputed King Of The Internet'

The NFL quarterback may very well become the next player to become a media power broker.

Kyle T. Mosley

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jameis Winston and his wife Breion Winston on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
HOUSTON - NFL quarterback Jameis Winston may be searching for a new team this season. However, if not, he will likely find a home with one of the major broadcasting networks. By the latest numbers reported, Winston could be the next star player to become a media power broker.

Winston was the undisputed MVP of Super Bowl LIX week for Fox Sports. His hilarious outtakes, interviews with players and celebrities, and solo impromptu sessions garnered him praise from fans and the media.  

UPDATE: Fox Sports released an update shortly after our initial report on Jameis' social media power during Super Bow week. The news organization is reporting that Jackson had 128 million total views via their social media platform.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jameis Winston and his wife Breion Winston on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to CCG Social, Jameis Winston ate plenty of "W's" with 49 million social media views from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12. His management team, Just Win Management Group, posted his @Jaboowins social media account alone generated 30 million views.

Here are the other social media figures for Winston:

  • 6 million views from Instagram of original content
  • 2.1 million likes originated from his @Jaboowins accounts
  • 236.5K - Followers generated
  • 50 posts, including collaborations across several platforms
  • 8 posts generated over 1 million views from original content
  • 21,300 comments were generated from posts initially on his @Jaboowins accounts

His bicycle karaoke through the French Quarter and eating a W-shaped benefit from the World Famous Cafe' DeMonde delighted sports fans.

Winston, 31, led Florida State University to the BCS National Championship, and he won the Heisman Trophy, AP College Football Player of the Year, Walter Camp, Manning, and Davey O'Brien Awards that season.   

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Winston as the overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Bessemer, Alabama native has played for Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and Cleveland in the National Football League over the past 10 seasons.  

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer is interviewed by Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston during a Fox Sports media party in advance of Super Bowl LIX at Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In 105 game appearances, Winston has completed 1,944 passes for 24,225 yards, 154 touchdowns, 111 interceptions, and rushed for 12 touchdowns in this professional career.

In Cleveland after Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury, Jameis passed for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

He signed a one-year contract on Mar. 12, 2024, making him a free agent this season unless the Browns decide to bring him back to the organization.

Jameis Winston is a sponsor and partner of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. He was the honorary captain of the 2023 all-star event.

