Super Bowl LIX: Patrick Mahomes Champions HBCUs; Chiefs' Players And Coaches With HBCU Roots

Mahomes supports HBCU Legacy Bowl and Kansas City has several coaches and players with HBCU heritage!

Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The goal of winning three consecutive Super Bowl titles for the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid represents a narrative of excellence. However, a key factor in the organization's success may stem from its support and commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

While the backing is not only through words and financial resources, it's about drafting players and recruiting coaches with HBCU bloodlines for the Chiefs' franchise. This has positively impacted the team since their Super Bowl season in 2022.

HBCU Legacy Bowl
Feb 25, 2023; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detailed view of the Team Gaither helmets against Team Robinson during the second half of the HBCU Legacy Bowl at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

PATRICK MAHOMES' CONNECTION WITH HBCU LEGACY BOWL

Beyond being a three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Patrick Mahomes is a staunch supporter of HBCU talent in the National Football League.  

Mahomes II's 15 and the Mahomies Foundation have been present as one of the founders by financially supporting the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl since the all-star event kickoff in 2022.   

NOLA.com reporter Rashad Milligan asked Patrick Mahomes at the Chiefs' Super Bowl Media Day about his continued support of HBCUs and the upcoming game at Yulman Stadium on Feb. 22.

"I show love because those guys have talent," Mahomes said. " I mean, those guys have talent to make it to the NFL, and I want to giving them the same opportunities that I received coming out, and, being able to sponsor that event and showcase their talent. There's a little step that I can do in order to get some of the best football players in the league. And so, hopefully, I'll be able to make it out again to that game, and, we can keep making an imprint. HBCUs keep making an imprint in this league like they've done for a long time.

Joshua Williams and Bryan Cook
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) intercepts a pass tipped by Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and intended Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the fourth quarter during the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals, 13-6, at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

CHIEFS HBCU COACHES AND PRODUCTS

Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt does not have an HBCU background but has coached one of the best defensive players out of Tennessee State, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, while at the New York Giants. Today, he's responsible for developing two HBCU products, Joshua Williams and Bryan Cook.

Since his rookie season in 2022, Fayetteville State standout defensive back Joshua Williams has been a critical part of the Kansas City secondary. He was drafted in the 4th round (135th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chiefs from a small HBCU school in North Carolina.

Cook's pedigree comes from Howard University, where he began his collegiate football career in 2017. He played two seasons with the Bison before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2019 season. Kansas City drafted him as the 62nd overall selection in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Joshua Williams
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnolo has four Super Bowl rings and inserts Williams and his teammate Bryan Cook into critical defensive situations.   

He also has an HBCU product on his staff, defensive line assistant coach Terry Bradden. He was the Howard Bison quarterback for three seasons (2009-11) before transferring to become the Tuskegee Golden Lions signal-caller from 2011 to 2013. Bradden graduated from Tuskegee University with a B.S. in Social Work.   

In Super Bowl LIX, Bradden will coach two of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, defensive tackle Chris Jones and edge rusher George Karlaftis.

Head coach Andy Reid's offensive assistant is Kevin Saxton. Saxton served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Benedict College during the 2022 season. He won the 2022 HBCU Football Division II National Championship under the guidance of Chennis Berry, the current head coach of South Carolina State, who coached the Tigers.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

