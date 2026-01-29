Super Bowl Soulful Celebration: Honoring Randy Moss, Jameis Winston, & Javon Hargrave

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration returns for its 27th year with a reimagined, broadcast-first approach, offering audiences a more immersive way to enjoy one of Super Bowl week’s most enduring traditions, premiering on BET on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at 7 PM CT/8 PM ET.

Filmed in curated segments across Los Angeles and San Francisco during Super Bowl week festivities, the one-hour primetime special is hosted by NFL MVP, broadcaster, entrepreneur, and cultural tastemaker Cam Newton.

This year’s honorees include National Football League players: HBCU legend and Pro Bowl player Javon Hargrave, Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, and Heisman Trophy winner and former franchise starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

Soulful Celebration | BET

Anchored by this year’s theme, “Go Higher,” the Celebration invites viewers to reflect on faith, purpose, and progress beyond the game. As the only NFL-sanctioned inspirational event during the biggest weekend in sports, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration continues its legacy of uniting faith, football, music, and culture while introducing a thoughtfully curated format that brings viewers closer to the heart of the experience.

The broadcast features performances by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Pastor Mike Jr., five-time GRAMMY® winner Lalah Hathaway, Bay Area hip-hop standout LaRussell, chart-topping Christian hip-hop artist Miles Minnick, American Idol winner Jamal Roberts, the powerful NFL Players Choir, and the electrifying South Carolina State University Band.

“This year’s refreshed format allows us to slow down and be more intentional,” said Melanie Few, Founder and Executive Producer of the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration. “By creating space for deeper storytelling, intimate performances, and meaningful moments of reflection, we’re able to honor powerful voices, impactful leaders on and off the field, and the spirit of community that has defined the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration for more than 25 years.”

“The new format gives us room to be more expressive and cinematic,” adds GRAMMY®-winning artist Adam Blackstone, who serves as Music Director and Producer. “It allows the music, the stories, and the emotion to breathe, creating a powerful experience that celebrates community, purpose, and excellence in a way that feels both intimate and expansive.”

In addition to musical performances, the program honors individuals whose leadership and influence embody the mission and spirit of the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration:

Jul 25, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave answers questions at a press conference following Day 3 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images



HBCU Player Spotlight: Javon Hargrave (Minnesota Vikings

A proud alumnus of South Carolina State University, Hargrave’s journey from HBCU roots to NFL excellence reflects perseverance, discipline, and pride in legacy.

Jun 12, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Former NFL player Randy Moss poses with his wife Lydia Griffith for a photo at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Lifetime of Inspiration Honoree: Randy Moss

One of the most electrifying wide receivers in NFL history, Randy Moss is recognized for his enduring impact on the game, his resilience, and his influence on generations of athletes.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) throws the ball during a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Nov 16, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Faith in Action Honoree: Jameis Winston (New York Giants)

Recognized for his outspoken faith, leadership, and commitment to service, Winston exemplifies how purpose and belief can drive impact both on and off the field.

Community Impact Spotlight:

Presented by Disneyland® Resort, this segment celebrates the power of family, service, and joy through a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Almond family of the Bay Area is surprised with an unforgettable trip to Disneyland® Resort, highlighting the company’s commitment to creating meaningful moments and uplifting families through shared experiences. The reveal also features a special appearance by NFL veteran Keenan Allen, adding a heartfelt, memorable moment to the family’s celebration.

Founded in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration has remained a cornerstone of Super Bowl week for more than a quarter-century, bridging faith, football, and culture through music, testimony, and tribute.

Joining Executive Producer Few, who also established the NFL Players Choir, is Valarie Benning Thompson as Executive Producer, and Blackstone as Music Director and Producer.

Strategic partners for the 2026 broadcast include Disney and NFL Charities.

Rather than a traditional live-to-tape event, this year’s Celebration offers the full experience to viewers for the first time, all together and in its entirety, when it premieres Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 8 PM ET/7C on BET. An encore presentation will air Monday, Feb. 9 at 10 PM ET/9C.

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARAA; PARA; PARAP), is the world’s largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.

Through a powerful portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, BET connects audiences across cable, streaming, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms, delivering culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience.

For more information about BET, visit and follow @BET on social platforms. For more BET announcements, visit .​

About Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

For more than a quarter of a century, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration has stood as the premier NFL-sanctioned inspirational program of Super Bowl week, bringing together music, faith, football, and culture in a powerful celebration of purpose and impact. The event bridges communities through meaningful storytelling, dynamic performances, and authentic voices, spotlighting NFL players, award-winning artists, and cultural leaders whose influence extends far beyond the game.

Founded in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami by veteran marketer Melanie Few, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is now in its 27th year and continues to thrive. This year’s edition offers audiences a deconstructed, broadcast-first experience designed to inspire reflection, unity, and connection during the biggest weekend in sports.

For more information, follow @SuperBowlSoulful or visit superbowlsoulful.com.