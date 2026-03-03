AAMU Head Coach Donte' Jackson Named Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award Finalist

Alabama A&M University first-year head men's basketball coach Donte' Jackson has been selected as a finalist for the CollegeInsider.com 2025-26 Skip Prosser Man of the Year award, which is presented annually to the Division I coach who wins with integrity on and off the court.



Jackson has guided Alabama A&M men's basketball to new heights this season as the program has a winning record for the first time in more than 20 years. The Bulldogs are 16-13 overall and 9-7 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. In addition, through 15 home games this season, Alabama A&M is 11-4, which is a program best during the Division I era.



The Skip Prosser Man of the Year award honors those who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who display moral integrity on and off it as well.



In six years with the Deacons, Prosser posted a 126-68 record. For his career, he was 291-146 in 14 seasons including six as the head coach at Xavier and one year at Loyola (Md.).



At Wake Forest, Prosser's teams averaged 21 wins per season while playing in arguably the nation's most difficult league, the Atlantic Coast Conference. Prosser won 100 games at an ACC school quicker than all but two coaches in the 55-year history of the conference. He coached NBA stars Chris Paul and Josh Howard, led the Demon Deacons to the first No. 1 national ranking in school history and earned ACC Coach of the Year honors in 2003.



Prosser passed away of an apparent heart attack on July 26, 2007, in his office at Wake Forest. He had just returned from his morning jog.



The recipient of the annual award is determined by a 10-member voting committee, which consists of current and former head coaches, as well as two senior staff members of collegeinsider.com.



The 2026 award will be announced in Indianapolis, IN, site of the men's Division I Basketball Championship.



SKIP PROSSER AWARD FINALISTS