HBCU Legends' how to watch HBCU football guide for Week 4 in the SWAC.

The SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC have put behind them most of the "money games" with larger FCS of FBS programs, and it's not to battle within the conferences.

One of the most highly anticipated games in Week 4 within the SWAC will be Arkansas-Pine Bluff's trip to meet Alcorn State on Saturday at 6 PM CT. HBCU GO will stream the contest.

ESPN

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M at 4 PM CT on ESPN+

Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman at 12 PM CT on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State at 12 PM CT on ESPN+

HBCU GO

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State at 6 PM

HBCU LEAGUE PASS

Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman at 12 PM on HBCU League Pass

SWAC Saturday Schedule | Week 4

Texas Southern at UTSA (The University of Texas San Antonio) 2 p.m. San Antonio, TX

Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State 12 PM CT. Jackson, MS

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman 12 PM CT. Daytona Beach, FL

Prairie View A&M at Alabama State 5 PM CT Montgomery, AL

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M 4 PM CT Tallahassee, FL

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State 6 PM CT. Lorman, MS

SWAC Standings

SWAC East Conference | Week 4

Jackson State: (3-0 | 1-0) Alabama State: (2-0, 0-0) Bethune-Cookman: (0-2 , 0-0) Mississippi Valley State: (0-3 0-0) Alabama A&M: (0-3, 0-0) Florida A&M: (1-2, 0-1)

SWAC West Conference | Week 4

Prairie View A&M (1-2, 1-0) Texas Southern (1-2, 1-1) Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-1, 0-0) Grambling State (1-2, 0-0) Alcorn State (1-2, 0-0) Southern (1-2, 0-1)

*SWAC, OVERALL RECORD