SWAC Football's Top Games And Contenders | Week 11

The division leaders could keep pressure on the contenders with wins this Saturday at home.

Kyle T. Mosley

T.C. Taylor
T.C. Taylor / Credit: JSU Athletics
HOUSTON - SWAC division leaders - Jackson State and Southern - are trending to meet in the SWAC Football Championship game slated for Dec. 7. We are less than a month away from making this a reality, and plenty of football remains on the schedule.

It's the SWAC! We all know anything could happen in the conference, and surprises often occur every football season.

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars / Credit: SU Athletics

SWAC WEST

In previous years, the SWAC West typically came down to the season's final games before naming a division champion. The outcome of three games in the West could yield us the Southern Jaguars (4-1 SWAC) as the winners.

Coach Terrence Graves is a legit COY candidate. At the same time, his team is entrenched and battling to reclaim the division from last year's winners, Prairie View A&M. Only Alcorn State at 3-2 in the division could prove to be a threat should the Jaguars stumble against Bethune-Cookman, UAPB, and Grambling State.

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars / BRProud

Still, the scenarios favor Southern as the SWAC West champs should they defeat the Wildcats, TSU upsets Alcorn State, and AAMU downs UAPB this weekend.

The Braves' season isn't yet on life support, but it is in critical condition. To stay alive, Coach Thomas' Braves must fight off Texas Southern, Prairie View A&M, and Jackson State. Those wins and a monumental Southern collapse could hand them the division. But, those of BIG ifs.

Week 11's Slate Of Games

  • Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2:00 pm
  • Alabama State at Grambling State, 2:00 pm
  • Texas Southern at Alcorn State, 2:00 pm
  • Bethune-Cookman at Southern, 2:00 pm
  • Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M, 2:00 pm
  • Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State, 2:00 pm
TC Taylor - Jackson State
TC Taylor - Jackson State / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends; Sept. 28, 2024 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX.

SWAC EAST

However, the SWAC East is an entirely different story. Jackson State (7-2, 5-0 SWAC) sits comfortably as the division leader. Coach T.C. Taylor's team will face Mississippi Valley State, Alabama State, and Alcorn State to conclude the season.  

Recognizing Taylor as a COY candidate for his outstanding work at Jackson in his second season.    

Valley could be a trap game at home for the Tigers, who will wrap up the season on the road with meetings against Bama St. and Alcorn St. -- both considered dangerous.

Jackson State Tigers
Jackson State Tigers / HBCU Legends

The Hornets have one division loss to FAMU, but they are surging with Kareem Keye as their new quarterback. Plus, the Rattlers remain in contention as land in Texas to face Prairie View. Getting by the Panthers will be challenging. Coach McDowell's crew must win to keep any postseason hopes alive.   

FAMU ends the season with games in Florida against Miss. Valley, B-CU, and AAMU. Don't be surprised if Coach Colzie's team sneaks in should the Hornets beat the Tigers next Saturday.

PREDICTION

NONE! Wimping-out on this one! Let's go on record: NO ONE HAS BEEN ELIMINATED, YET!

Predicting any game in the SWAC is a crapshoot at best. This Saturday's games will clarify the SWAC West, but next week's clash between Jackson State and Alabama State could make picking the representatives in the SWAC East easier. Regardless, Week 11 will be another great weekend of drama and excitement in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

