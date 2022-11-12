SWAC Football Scoreboard | Week 11
SWAC football scoreboard for Week 11.
SWAC FOOTBALL SLATE OF GAMES: WEEK 11
- Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff– 2:00 pm (UAPB Sports Network)
- Mississippi Valley State at Southern– 2:00 pm (ESPN+)
- Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn State– 2:00 pm (HBCU GO)
- Florida A&M at Alabama State– 2:00 pm (Bounce TV)
- Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M–4:00 pm (ESPN+)
- Grambling State at Texas Southern–6:00 pm (ESPN+)
*Central Standard Time
