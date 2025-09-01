SWAC & MEAC Football Honors: Body, Miller & Gillis Lead Superlatives For Week 1
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MEAC) released their superlatives for Week 1 in the 2025 HBCU football season.
SWAC - WEEK 1
Co-Offensive
Body was 18-for-24 for 312 yards and four scores, posting a 239.2 passer rating that was the Week 1 high among FCS QBs facing Division I competition. He also carried the ball 16 times for 119 yards and a touchdown.
Co-Offensive
Miller finished the day with 180 yards rushing on just 12 carries with a pair of touchdowns that put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter for JSU, including a 76-yard run with four minutes remaining. He finished the day averaging 15.0 yards per carry.
Defensive/Newcomer
Ivory was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week after an eight-tackle performance versus Hampton. He also recorded 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in the win, as well as forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble.
Specialist
Warrern was named the Specialist of the Week after contributing four punts inside the 20, including a pair inside the five against Hampton. He finished the day with seven punts for a 41.7-yard average and had a long of 62 yards.
MEAC - WEEK 1
Delaware State running back Marquis Gillis was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week. Hornet teammate Quinten Johnson earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Morgan State running back Randall Nauden was named Rookie of the Week.
Morgan State's Jerrod Burrell and Howard's Matt Conord earned Offensive Lineman and Specialist of the Week honors, respectively.
Gillis (RB, 6-0, 210, Gr.., Milford, Del.) turned in a standout performance against FBS opponent Delaware, rushing for 123 yards on 17 carries. He also added three receptions for 49 yards, highlighted by a 39-yard touchdown grab.
Johnson (LB, 6-1, 240, Gr., Detroit, Mich.) recorded a game-high 15 tackles, including five solo stops, in the 35-17 setback against the University of Delaware.
Nauden (RB, 5-10, 195, RFr., Olympia Field, Ill.) broke off a 56-yard run in the fourth quarter and finished with 77 yards on seven carries, while adding two receptions for 13 yards in his collegiate debut.
Burrell (OL, 6-4, 315, Sr., Baltimore, Md.) anchored the Bears' offensive front, helping generate 340 total yards of offense, including 181 rushing, against FBS opponent South Alabama, while grading out above 80 percent on his assignments.
Conord (P/K, 5-11, 180, So., Lithia, Fla.) totaled 116 yards on two kickoff returns (58.0 avg.) and added a 36-yard punt. His biggest play came at the buzzer, drilling a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift his team to victory over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic.
- Other Top PerformersJason Collins Jr. (Morgan State) ran for 83 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns in Morgan State's game against South Alabama. He added one reception of 11 yards.
- Isaiah Cook (Delaware State) helped the Hornets' offense amass 349 total yards.
- Erick Hunter (Morgan State) recorded a sack in the second quarter, his first of the season, and led the Bears with 10 tackles against FBS-member South Alabama. He has eclipsed over 200 career tackles at Morgan State and currently has 206…moving him ahead of Choo Choo Davis (201) to No. 7 on the school's all-time tackles list.
- Otto Kuhns (Norfolk State) threw for 222, completing 19-of-27 passes while adding seven carries for five yards.
- Chris Mosley (N.C. Central) led the way for the Eagles' offense with 106 yards rushing to record his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He had 19 carries and added 22 yards receiving to make it 128 all-purpose yards on the night.
- David Ojiegbe (Norfolk State) registered five tackles, including 2.5 sacks for a loss of 16 yards.
- Dyson Roberts (Delaware State) punted over 180 yards on four attempts in a 35-17 loss against the University of Delaware.
- Jaquavion Smith (Howard) registered seven tackles, one quarterback hurry, and one pass breakup.
- Jason Wonodi (Norfolk State) returned three kicks for a total of 65 yards, including a long of 29 yards.