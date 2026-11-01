Texas Southern Defeats Grambling State in OT as Athean Renfro Rushes for 232 Yards, 2 TDs

HOUSTON - Cam’Ron McCoy scored on a 6-yard touchdown run in overtime Saturday night, giving Texas Southern a dramatic 23-20 victory over Grambling State at W.W. Thorne Stadium. It was a second week in a row that the TSU Tigers pulled off a thriller in front of their home crowd.

McCoy had the game-winner, but running back Athean Renfro delivered the offensive fireworks that kept Texas Southern in position to win.

Renfro rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries against Grambling State. His fourth-quarter scoring runs of 75 and 86 yards came just 2 minutes, 43 seconds apart. Renfro also placed the Tigers in scoring position with a 20-yard burst on the opening play of Texas Southern’s overtime possession, setting up McCoy’s winning touchdown.

“It’s a hard-fought game,” Texas Southern coach Cris Dishman said to SWAC TV. “Grambling is a great team. We got a great win. Now we gotta just keep moving forward.”

Dishman, who joked that the dramatic finish left him with “stomach pains and heart pains,” believed Renfro deserved greater recognition for his performances.

Oct. 31, 2026; Athean Renfro scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter versus Grambling State. | SWAC TV

The coach noted that his running back, who eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards in his career on Saturday, had been passed over for the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s weekly honor following the previous game.

“He should be Player of the Month,” Dishman said.

Texas Southern (3-5, 2-3 SWAC) recorded its second consecutive victory after defeating Southern 24-21 on a walk-off field goal in its previous game.

Grambling State (4-4, 2-3) lost despite forcing three turnovers, controlling the football for more than 32 minutes, and committing substantially fewer penalties.

The matchup was part of Texas Southern’s All Sports Night. It marked the fourth of five home dates at Thorne Stadium, an Aldine Independent School District facility in north Houston that has hosted the Tigers this season following changes to their Shell Energy Stadium arrangements.

Texas Southern defeats Grambling State in Overtime. | Credit: SWAC TV

Texas Southern Defeats Grambling State…How?

First half: A defensive battle gave us a 3-3 tie

Neither team scored in the opening quarter, although Texas Southern moved the football effectively, recording eight first downs and 71 rushing yards.

The Tigers failed to convert that early production into points.

Miguel Arana finally broke the scoreless tie with a 47-yard field goal at 12:11 in the second quarter. The kick capped a 13-play, 44-yard possession that consumed 6:46.

Grambling State responded with a nine-play, 50-yard drive, capped by Theodore Caballero’s 29-yard field goal with 8:36 remaining.

Both defenses controlled the remainder of the half, sending the teams into halftime tied at 3.

Third quarter: Grambling State takes control

Grambling State opened the second half with its most productive possession of the night.

Quarterback Ashton Frye directed a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive, finishing with a 6-yard touchdown run at the 9:52 mark. Caballero added the extra point to give Grambling State a 10-3 advantage.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern’s offense stalled.

The Tigers managed just 10 rushing yards, zero passing yards, and no first downs during the third quarter.

Entering the final 15 minutes, Grambling State appeared positioned to take advantage of Texas Southern’s offensive struggles and turnovers.

Then Athean Renfro changed the game.

Fourth quarter: Renfro’s explosive runs changed the game!

Texas Southern needed only two offensive plays to score on its first possession of the fourth quarter.

Starting from its own 21-yard line, Renfro broke free down the right side for a 75-yard touchdown with 13:53 remaining. Arana’s extra point tied the game at 10.

Less than three minutes later, Renfro delivered an even bigger play.

On Texas Southern’s next snap from scrimmage, the 5-9 and 225-pound running back shot out of a cannon through the middle of Grambling State’s defense for an 86-yard touchdown with 11:10 remaining.

Suddenly, Texas Southern led 17-10.

Two carries, 161 yards, and two touchdowns had completely transformed the contest.

But Grambling State refused to surrender.

Frye orchestrated a five-play, 40-yard scoring drive, connecting with Lantavious Murphy on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 4:46 left.

Caballero’s extra point tied the game at 17, setting up overtime.

TSU QB Cam'Ron McCoy | Credit: Jamail Mathews, Unmatched Sports

Overtime: McCoy delivers the winning touchdown

Grambling State received the first offensive possession of overtime at the Texas Southern 25-yard line.

A false-start penalty created an early setback, but Frye connected with Jordan Bride for a 17-yard gain to keep the possession alive.

The Texas Southern defense kept Grambling State out of the end zone, forcing Caballero to attempt a 31-yard field goal.

He converted, giving Grambling State a 20-17 lead.

Texas Southern needed a touchdown to win.

Renfro immediately delivered another critical run, breaking through the middle for 20 yards to the Grambling State 5.

Grambling State defenders Jon Horton and Kilas Francis stopped him for a 1-yard loss on the next play.

Facing second-and-goal from the 6, McCoy rolled right and scored the game-winning touchdown.

Texas Southern had overcome a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit, a three-point overtime deficit, and three turnovers to secure its second consecutive SWAC victory.

Statistical Analysis: Explosive Plays Made the Difference

*Statistical analysis are derived from the TSU-GSU game statistics reported on Oct. 31, 2026.

1. Renfro’s two touchdowns accounted for more than half of TSU’s rushing production

The biggest statistical gap between the teams was explosive offensive production.

Texas Southern finished with 431 total yards on 55 offensive plays, averaging 7.84 yards per play.

Grambling State gained 286 yards on 69 plays, averaging 4.14 yards per play.

Texas Southern’s rushing attack generated 316 yards on 40 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt.

A closer look shows how important Renfro’s two fourth-quarter touchdown runs were.

Renfro’s two touchdown runs: 161 yards.

Share of Texas Southern’s rushing yardage: 50.9%.

Texas Southern rushing without those two plays: 38 carries for 155 yards.

Adjusted rushing average without those plays: 4.1 yards per attempt.

Grambling State rushing production: 45 carries for 166 yards.

Grambling State’s rushing average: 3.7 yards per attempt.

The statistical comparison illustrates an important point.

Aside from Renfro’s two long touchdown runs, Texas Southern and Grambling State produced similar rushing averages.

Renfro’s ability to turn two ordinary offensive snaps into touchdowns became the decisive difference.

His 20-yard overtime run only strengthened that conclusion.

2. Grambling State won several statistical battles but lost the game

Typically, a team that wins the turnover battle by three, commits fewer penalties, and controls possession has created a strong foundation for victory.

Grambling State accomplished all three.

Turnovers

Grambling State: Zero turnovers.

Texas Southern: Three turnovers, including two lost fumbles and one interception.

Turnover margin: Grambling State plus-3.

Grambling State’s Lonell Cunningham intercepted McCoy and returned the football 27 yards.

Penalties

Grambling State: Three penalties for 25 yards.

Texas Southern: Nine penalties for 65 yards.

Time of possession

Grambling State: 32:37.

Texas Southern: 27:23.

Advantage: Grambling State by 5:14.

Third-down efficiency

Grambling State: 8 of 18, 44.4%.

Texas Southern: 3 of 10, 30%.

Offensive opportunities

Grambling State: 69 offensive plays.

Texas Southern: 55 offensive plays.

First downs: Both teams recorded 16.

Grambling State held the football longer, ran 14 more offensive plays, and converted third downs more efficiently.

But Texas Southern generated 145 more total yards.

That disparity underscores how dramatically explosive plays can outweigh other statistical advantages.

Dishman acknowledged his team’s mistakes. “We hurt ourselves by the fumbles,” he said.

He added that if Texas Southern protects the football and capitalizes on red-zone opportunities, “we’d be great.”

Texas Southern’s inability to score despite collecting eight first downs in the opening quarter demonstrated why those improvements remain necessary.

3. Grambling State’s passing offense lacked consistency

Frye completed 9 of 21 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown, finishing with a 42.9% completion rate and averaging 4.7 yards per pass attempt.

He was also sacked twice.

Jacobe Robinson completed 2 of 3 passes for 22 yards in relief.

Combined, Grambling State’s quarterbacks completed 11 of 24 attempts for 120 yards.

Frye added 56 rushing yards on 13 carries and accounted for both Grambling State touchdowns, one rushing and one passing.

Grambling State’s key offensive performers:

Ashton Frye: 9-of-21 passing, 98 yards, one touchdown; 13 carries, 56 rushing yards, one touchdown.

Jacobe Robinson: 2-of-3 passing, 22 yards.

Tony Phillips Jr.: Seven carries, 61 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.

Nae’Saan Dickerson: Four receptions, 61 yards, including a 40-yard gain.

Lantavious Murphy: 6-yard touchdown reception.

Phillips provided Grambling State’s most efficient rushing production, but the offense struggled to generate the consistent passing threat needed to capitalize on its favorable turnover margin.

4. McCoy made the critical play when Texas Southern needed it

McCoy’s passing statistics were modest.

The Texas Southern quarterback completed 6 of 15 attempts for 115 yards and threw one interception. He also absorbed three sacks.

However, his six completions averaged 19.2 yards, demonstrating that Texas Southern could generate significant yardage through the air despite its limited passing volume.

McCoy also rushed 11 times for 46 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Kordell Rodgers led Texas Southern’s receivers with two catches for 49 yards, including a 35-yard reception.

While Renfro dominated the headlines, McCoy ultimately delivered the play that secured the victory.

5. Defensive standouts kept both teams competitive

Grambling State’s defense generated important negative plays and helped establish its turnover advantage.

Grambling State defensive leaders:

Demone Green: Eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Marcellius Johnson: Seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

Lonell Cunningham: Seven tackles, one interception returned 27 yards, and one pass breakup.

Texas Southern defensive leaders:

Donovan Jones: Team-high 10 tackles.

Ryan Robinson: Seven solo tackles and two tackles for loss.

Darius Sims: Seven tackles.

Joel Williams: Seven tackles.

Knowledge Davis: One sack.

Jacob Williams: One sack.

Texas Southern’s defense also delivered an important overtime stand by holding Grambling State to a field goal.

That defensive effort allowed McCoy and Renfro to finish the game.

6. Special teams contributed to the overtime drama

Both kickers converted their field-goal opportunities, although Texas Southern ultimately won without attempting a kick in overtime.

Grambling State

Theodore Caballero: Two successful field goals from 29 and 31 yards, plus two extra points.

A. Davis: Six punts, averaging 36.7 yards.

Fatu Mukuba: Four kickoff returns for 73 yards.

Texas Southern

Miguel Arana: One successful 47-yard field goal and two extra points.

B. Mays Jr.: Four punts, averaging 43.5 yards, including a 53-yarder and three punts inside the 20.

Arana’s 47-yard second-quarter field goal provided Texas Southern’s only first-half points.

Caballero’s overtime field goal briefly put Grambling State ahead before McCoy’s winning touchdown.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling State: Complete Scoring Summary

Second quarter

12:11 - Texas Southern: Miguel Arana kicked a 47-yard field goal—drive: 13 plays, 44 yards, 6:46. TSU 3, GSU 0.

8:36 - Grambling State: Theodore Caballero kicked a 29-yard field goal. Drive: Nine plays, 50 yards, 3:28. Tied 3-3.

Third quarter

9:52 - Grambling State: Ashton Frye scored on a 6-yard touchdown run. Caballero converted the extra point—drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:08. GSU 10, TSU 3.

Fourth quarter

13:53 - Texas Southern: Athean Renfro scored on a 75-yard touchdown run. Arana converted the extra point. Drive: Two plays, 79 yards, 0:54. Tied 10-10.

11:10 - Texas Southern: Renfro scored on an 86-yard touchdown run. Arana converted the extra point—drive: One play, 86 yards, 0:13. TSU 17, GSU 10.

4:46 - Grambling State: Lantavious Murphy caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Frye. Caballero converted the extra point. Drive: Five plays, 40 yards, 2:53. Tied 17-17.

Overtime

Grambling State: Caballero kicked a 31-yard field goal. Drive: Six plays, 11 yards. GSU 20, TSU 17.

Texas Southern: Cam’Ron McCoy scored on a 6-yard touchdown run. Drive: Three plays, 25 yards. Final: Texas Southern 23, Grambling State 20.

Team Statistics: Texas Southern vs. Grambling State

Final score

Texas Southern: 23.

Grambling State: 20.

Total offense

Texas Southern: 431 yards on 55 plays.

Grambling State: 286 yards on 69 plays.

Yards per offensive play

Texas Southern: 7.84.

Grambling State: 4.14.

Rushing offense

Texas Southern: 40 carries, 316 yards, 7.9 yards per carry.

Grambling State: 45 carries, 166 yards, 3.7 yards per carry.

Passing offense

Texas Southern: 6-of-15 passing, 115 yards, one interception.

Grambling State: 11-of-24 passing, 120 yards, zero interceptions.

First downs

Texas Southern: 16.

Grambling State: 16.

Third-down conversions

Texas Southern: 3 of 10.

Grambling State: 8 of 18.

Fourth-down conversions

Texas Southern: 1 of 1.

Grambling State: 1 of 1.

Sacks allowed

Texas Southern: Three.

Grambling State: Two.

Fumbles lost

Texas Southern: Two.

Grambling State: Zero.

Penalties

Texas Southern: Nine for 65 yards.

Grambling State: Three for 25 yards.

Punting

Texas Southern: Four punts, 43.5-yard average.

Grambling State: Six punts, 36.7-yard average.

Kickoff returns

Texas Southern: Four returns for 73 yards.

Grambling State: Three returns for 50 yards.

Time of possession

Texas Southern: 27:23.

Grambling State: 32:37.

Individual Statistical Leaders

Texas Southern Tigers

Athean Renfro, RB: 21 carries, 232 rushing yards, two touchdowns, longest run of 86 yards; one reception for 17 yards.

Cam’Ron McCoy, QB: 6-of-15 passing, 115 yards, one interception; 11 carries, 46 rushing yards, one touchdown.

Kordell Rodgers, WR: Two receptions, 49 yards, longest catch of 35 yards.

Donovan Jones, defense: 10 tackles.

Ryan Robinson, defense: Seven tackles, two tackles for loss.

Grambling State Tigers

Ashton Frye, QB: 9-of-21 passing, 98 yards, one touchdown; 13 carries, 56 rushing yards, one touchdown.

Tony Phillips Jr., RB: Seven carries, 61 yards, longest run of 25 yards.

Nae’Saan Dickerson, WR: Four receptions, 61 yards, longest catch of 40 yards.

Demone Green, defense: Eight tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks.

Lonell Cunningham, defense: Seven tackles, one interception returned for 27 yards, and one pass breakup.

Theodore Caballero, K: Two successful field goals, longest of 31 yards, and two successful extra points.

What’s Next for Texas Southern and Grambling State?

Texas Southern will attempt to extend its winning streak when it hosts Alabama State on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at W.W. Thorne Stadium for Senior Night.

Grambling State returns to Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium the same day to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

For Dishman, the challenge is building on two emotional victories while addressing the turnovers and missed scoring opportunities that nearly derailed Saturday’s game.

Asked what his Tigers must do to maintain their momentum, Dishman offered a straightforward response.

“Just keep practicing hard and believing in ourselves,” Dishman said.

Texas Southern has found ways to win close games in a row. The next challenge is proving that its late-game execution and explosive offensive production can translate into sustained success.

Mathematically, the TSU Tigers are still in the hunt for the SWAC West. They need help from Alabama A&M on Saturday to knock off Prairie View A&M and hope Florida A&M can upset Alcorn State in Week 10.