HBCU Legends

Sylvester Turner: HBCU Sports Advocate, Congressman, And Former Mayor Dies At 70

The native Houstonian was a staunch supporter of HBCUs and their athletic programs.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sylvester Turner Dies At 70
Sylvester Turner Dies At 70 / Credit; Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends On SI
In this story:

HOUSTON - United States Congressman Sylvester Turner, who served the Texas 18th congressional district and was the 62nd mayor of Houston, passed away on March 4. Turner was 70.

His death comes as a shocking loss, especially in the Houston area. Recently, following surgery and radiation treatment for bone cancer, he was declared cancer-free

"We've been friends for over 50 years. I spoke to Turner before he boarded a plane back to Washington. He attended the Houston Rodeo and other events in the city a couple of days ago. It's a great loss," longtime broadcaster Ralph Cooper of KCOH Radio told HBCU Legends.

Former Houston Mayor and Congressman Sylvester Turner at the HBCU All-Star Game Press Conference
Former Houston Mayor and Congressman Sylvester Turner at the HBCU All-Star Game Press Conference / Credit; Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrate

Turner strongly supported HBCU athletics and regularly attended events at Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University. He served as a professor at Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Turner, a Houston native from the Acres Homes area, earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Houston. He completed his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. Turner also pledged and became a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Two years ago in Houston, Turner assisted Travis Williams and his staff with the HBCU All-Star Game hosted at Texas Southern University's H&PE Arena.

Sylvester Turner, Jesse Jackson, Shelia Jackson-Lee and Ben Crump at the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game Trophy Presentation
Sylvester Turner, Jesse Jackson, Shelia Jackson-Lee and Ben Crump at the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game Trophy Presentation / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated

"Mayor Turner helped support us and helped push the HBCU All-Stars movement there in Houston," Travis Williams said. "We did a lot from the press conference at City Hall to the game. He opened his arms for us with everything. He made history for us. I remember our first sellout on the HBCU campus of Texas Southern University. He was a big part of that, helping push us and drive us there in the city of Houston. Through his commitment to supporting our HBCUs, supporting this historic moment, supporting our ancillary events and things like community outreach engagement, and more importantly, his presence at the game, from the tip ball to being recognized during the game to celebrating with us at the end."

Shelia Jackson-Lee, Jesse Jackson, and Ben Crump all attended the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game.

Sylvester Turner is survived by his daughter, Ashley.

HBCU BASKETBALL NEWS

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football