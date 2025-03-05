Sylvester Turner: HBCU Sports Advocate, Congressman, And Former Mayor Dies At 70
HOUSTON - United States Congressman Sylvester Turner, who served the Texas 18th congressional district and was the 62nd mayor of Houston, passed away on March 4. Turner was 70.
His death comes as a shocking loss, especially in the Houston area. Recently, following surgery and radiation treatment for bone cancer, he was declared cancer-free
"We've been friends for over 50 years. I spoke to Turner before he boarded a plane back to Washington. He attended the Houston Rodeo and other events in the city a couple of days ago. It's a great loss," longtime broadcaster Ralph Cooper of KCOH Radio told HBCU Legends.
Turner strongly supported HBCU athletics and regularly attended events at Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University. He served as a professor at Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law.
Turner, a Houston native from the Acres Homes area, earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Houston. He completed his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. Turner also pledged and became a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
Two years ago in Houston, Turner assisted Travis Williams and his staff with the HBCU All-Star Game hosted at Texas Southern University's H&PE Arena.
"Mayor Turner helped support us and helped push the HBCU All-Stars movement there in Houston," Travis Williams said. "We did a lot from the press conference at City Hall to the game. He opened his arms for us with everything. He made history for us. I remember our first sellout on the HBCU campus of Texas Southern University. He was a big part of that, helping push us and drive us there in the city of Houston. Through his commitment to supporting our HBCUs, supporting this historic moment, supporting our ancillary events and things like community outreach engagement, and more importantly, his presence at the game, from the tip ball to being recognized during the game to celebrating with us at the end."
Shelia Jackson-Lee, Jesse Jackson, and Ben Crump all attended the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game.
Sylvester Turner is survived by his daughter, Ashley.