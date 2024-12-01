Tennessee State Fought Hard, Rallied, But Fell Short To Montana In FCS Playoff Action
A late Tennessee State Tigers (9-4) rally fell short, losing 41-27 to the Montana Grizzlies (9-4) in the first round of the NCAA FCS Division I Playoffs in front of 12,479 spectators at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Tigers represented HBCU football very well in their effort to upset the Grizzlies.
TSU quarterback Draylen Ellis made a valiant effort during the entire game. The senior signal-caller completed 29 of 39 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns, and a late interception. Karate Benson caught 11 receptions for 122 yards and two scores in the Tigers' loss.
Tennessee State's poor special teams' play, tackling, and angles by defenders failed their late rallies. The Grizzlies' return specialist, Junior Bergen, scored twice on 52 yards and 54 yards punt returns. Running back Eli Gilman got his motors revving in the second quarter as he rushed 20 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Montana.
The second half was a see-saw battle where Montana registered 25 points to the TSU's 24 points after halftime.
The Tigers defense forced three turnovers, limiting Montana's passing attack to 115 yards from Logan Fife (97) and Keali'i Ah Yat (18). Eddie George's defenders could not stop the 280-yard rushing attack of the Grizzlies. They averaged 6.05 yards per carry and scored twice.
Montana narrowly won the time of possession with 30:12 minutes and first downs with 19 compared to 18 by Tennessee State.
In the end, Montana's star players - Bergena and Gilman - made the critical plays for the Griz to advance into the next round versus North Dakota State.
What's Next
Draylen Ellis and several TSU seniors will be in postseason bowl games. Expect to see Ellis in New Orleans at the 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in February. He will receive plenty of interest from teams searching for a strong-armed, mobile quarterback who can play at the next level.