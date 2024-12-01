HBCU Legends

Tennessee State Fought Hard, Rallied, But Fell Short To Montana In FCS Playoff Action

The Tigers couldn't overcome special teams mistakes and defensive tackling issues in the loss to Montana.

Kyle T. Mosley

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George reacts to Tennessee State quarterback Draylen Ellis (1) after he scores a touchdown during the second half against Southeast Missouri State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George reacts to Tennessee State quarterback Draylen Ellis (1) after he scores a touchdown during the second half against Southeast Missouri State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

A late Tennessee State Tigers (9-4) rally fell short, losing 41-27 to the Montana Grizzlies (9-4) in the first round of the NCAA FCS Division I Playoffs in front of 12,479 spectators at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.    The Tigers represented HBCU football very well in their effort to upset the Grizzlies.

TSU quarterback Draylen Ellis made a valiant effort during the entire game. The senior signal-caller completed 29 of 39 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns, and a late interception. Karate Benson caught 11 receptions for 122 yards and two scores in the Tigers' loss.

Tennessee State's poor special teams' play, tackling, and angles by defenders failed their late rallies. The Grizzlies' return specialist, Junior Bergen, scored twice on 52 yards and 54 yards punt returns. Running back Eli Gilman got his motors revving in the second quarter as he rushed 20 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Montana.  

The second half was a see-saw battle where Montana registered 25 points to the TSU's 24 points after halftime.

The Tigers defense forced three turnovers, limiting Montana's passing attack to 115 yards from Logan Fife (97) and Keali'i Ah Yat (18). Eddie George's defenders could not stop the 280-yard rushing attack of the Grizzlies. They averaged 6.05 yards per carry and scored twice.  

Montana narrowly won the time of possession with 30:12 minutes and first downs with 19 compared to 18 by Tennessee State.  

In the end, Montana's star players - Bergena and Gilman - made the critical plays for the Griz to advance into the next round versus North Dakota State.

What's Next

Draylen Ellis and several TSU seniors will be in postseason bowl games. Expect to see Ellis in New Orleans at the 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in February. He will receive plenty of interest from teams searching for a strong-armed, mobile quarterback who can play at the next level.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football