Terrell Buckley Joins The Rising Trend Of Ex-NFL Stars Coaching At HBCUs
Terrell Buckley was named the new head coach of the Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils football program. His recent coaching experience was 2023 as the XFL's Orlando Guardians head coach. In 2019, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Buckley as the new head coach of the Mississippi Valley State University football team," MVSU interim athletic director George Ivory stated. "He brings a winning mindset, a deep commitment to developing our student-athletes both on and off the field and a vision that aligns perfectly with our program's values."
Buckley, 53, was an outstanding high school product from his hometown of Pascagoula, Mississippi. He attended Florida State University, where he became an All-American cornerback for the Seminoles. The Green Bay Packers drafted the former All-American as the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft.
"We're going to build a culture of accountability, hard work, and belief – because winning starts with the standards we set and the mindset we bring every single day," Coach Buckley said.
His deep roots in Mississippi football and extensive experience as a player and coach make him an exciting choice for the university, which has been starving for a winning season in Itta Bena.
Impressive Playing and Coaching Background
Buckley's football journey is exceptional, having won the Jim Thorpe Award for being the nation's top defensive back. After college, Buckley enjoyed a 14-year NFL career. He recorded 50 interceptions and won a Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots.
The Delta Devils student-athletes will lean heavily on his valuable insights as someone who played the game at its highest level.
Coaching Experience
Since retiring from the NFL, Buckley has steadily built his coaching resume:
- He began coaching at his alma mater, Florida State, in various assistant roles from 2007 to 2011.
- Buckley then served as cornerbacks coach at Akron (2012-2013), Louisville (2014-2015), Mississippi State (2016-2019), and Ole Miss (2020-2021).
- In 2022, he took on his first head coaching role with the Orlando Guardians in the XFL.
Expectations for MVSU
The Delta Devils' fans should expect a coach dedicated to reviving the memorable days of Coach Archie Cooley, Jerry Rice, and Willie Totten as Buckley takes the helm of the struggling Mississippi Valley State football program.
Learning from championship-winning coaches like Bobby Bowden, Mike Holmgren, and Bill Belichick should give the players and fans confidence in Buckley's leadership.
He is already an experienced recruiter and talent developer from his days as a collegiate assistant coach. Expect an improved defensive approach to the game from the Delta Devils team in 2025.
As he begins this new chapter in his career, Buckley will take on the challenge of rebuilding the football program at Mississippi Valley State University and bring excitement to Rice-Totten Stadium.
Due to his proven success as a player and coach, there is optimism that he can lead the Delta Devils to more significant achievements in the upcoming seasons.
Professional Career Statistics
- Total tackles: 546
- Interceptions: 50
- Interception yards: 793
- Pass deflections: 64
- Forced fumbles: 10
- Fumble recoveries: 15
- Sacks: 2.0
- Total touchdowns: 8
Head Coach Record
Orlando Guardians (XFL): 1-9, 4th in XFL South
