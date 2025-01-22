HBCU Legends

Terrell Buckley Joins The Rising Trend Of Ex-NFL Stars Coaching At HBCUs

The College Football Hall of Famer will take the helm at Itta Bena, Mississippi.

Kyle T. Mosley

Terrell Buckley - Head Coach - Mississippi Valley State University
Terrell Buckley - Head Coach - Mississippi Valley State University / Credit; MSVU, Imagn
In this story:

Terrell Buckley was named the new head coach of the Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils football program. His recent coaching experience was 2023 as the XFL's Orlando Guardians head coach. In 2019, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Buckley as the new head coach of the Mississippi Valley State University football team," MVSU interim athletic director George Ivory stated. "He brings a winning mindset, a deep commitment to developing our student-athletes both on and off the field and a vision that aligns perfectly with our program's values."

Buckley, 53, was an outstanding high school product from his hometown of Pascagoula, Mississippi. He attended Florida State University, where he became an All-American cornerback for the Seminoles. The Green Bay Packers drafted the former All-American as the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft.

"We're going to build a culture of accountability, hard work, and belief – because winning starts with the standards we set and the mindset we bring every single day," Coach Buckley said.

His deep roots in Mississippi football and extensive experience as a player and coach make him an exciting choice for the university, which has been starving for a winning season in Itta Bena.

Terrell Buckley - Patriots
Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; New England Patriots defensive backs Terrell Buckley (27) and Tebucky Jones (34) chase a loose ball during Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams at the Louisiana Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Impressive Playing and Coaching Background

Buckley's football journey is exceptional, having won the Jim Thorpe Award for being the nation's top defensive back. After college, Buckley enjoyed a 14-year NFL career. He recorded 50 interceptions and won a Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots.

The Delta Devils student-athletes will lean heavily on his valuable insights as someone who played the game at its highest level.  

Terrell Buckle
Mar 5, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Orlando Guardians head coach Terrell Buckley claps as his team comes off the field after a field goal against the Arlington Renegades during the first half at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Coaching Experience

Since retiring from the NFL, Buckley has steadily built his coaching resume:

  • He began coaching at his alma mater, Florida State, in various assistant roles from 2007 to 2011.
  • Buckley then served as cornerbacks coach at Akron (2012-2013), Louisville (2014-2015), Mississippi State (2016-2019), and Ole Miss (2020-2021).
  • In 2022, he took on his first head coaching role with the Orlando Guardians in the XFL.
Terrell Buckley - College Football Hall of Fame
Jun 12, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Former NFL player Terrell Buckley stops on the red carpet for photos at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Expectations for MVSU

The Delta Devils' fans should expect a coach dedicated to reviving the memorable days of Coach Archie Cooley, Jerry Rice, and Willie Totten as Buckley takes the helm of the struggling Mississippi Valley State football program.

Learning from championship-winning coaches like Bobby Bowden, Mike Holmgren, and Bill Belichick should give the players and fans confidence in Buckley's leadership.  

He is already an experienced recruiter and talent developer from his days as a collegiate assistant coach. Expect an improved defensive approach to the game from the Delta Devils team in 2025.

As he begins this new chapter in his career, Buckley will take on the challenge of rebuilding the football program at Mississippi Valley State University and bring excitement to Rice-Totten Stadium.

Due to his proven success as a player and coach, there is optimism that he can lead the Delta Devils to more significant achievements in the upcoming seasons.

Professional Career Statistics

  • Total tackles: 546
  • Interceptions: 50
  • Interception yards: 793
  • Pass deflections: 64
  • Forced fumbles: 10
  • Fumble recoveries: 15
  • Sacks: 2.0
  • Total touchdowns: 8

Head Coach Record

Orlando Guardians (XFL): 1-9, 4th in XFL South

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Deion Sanders
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

ICYMI: Deion Sanders' Heartwarming Support For Daughter Shelomi At HBCU Basketball Game

Deion Sanders loves his kids! Saturday night, he made a surprise visit to Alabama A&M University to watch his daughter, Shelomi, and the Lady Bulldogs defeat Alabama State University, 54-47, at Event Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Coach Prime posted: "Surprised my Babygirl @shelomisanders yesterday at Alabama A&M! It was epic and they won. The HBCU atmosphere was all that. Dr. Bryant thank u helping me make yesterday happen for my baby! Love all y’all that showed me love. God bless. #CoachPrime"

Shelomi Sanders is one of the reserve guards for AAMU. She contributed seven minutes of play, recording one assist and one steal in the Bulldogs' victory over the Hornets. The Dallas native averages 6 points, 15 minutes.

Sanders left the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball program after transferring from Jackson State to join her father and brothers, Shedeur and Shilo.  

Coach Dawn Thornton, 2024 HBCU Legends Woman of the Year honoree, is in her first season at Alabama A&M after several successful seasons at the University of Arkanasas Pine-Bluff.

READ THE ARTICLE HERE!

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football