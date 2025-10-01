A Great Tiger! Texas Southern Football & Baseball Legend Willie Hopkins Passes At 91
HOUSTON - Willie Hopkins, the legendary Texas Southern University football star, passed away on Sept. 30, 2025, at the age of 91. His daughter Sandra Lettsome told HBCU Legends that her father died of Stage 4 prostate cancer. "My father loved Texas Southern. Even going through his health challenges, he felt a need to support the football team and was looking forward to the October 4th game in Houston."
Hopkins, a Tyler, Texas native, was praised and honored for his impact on and off the field with the Texas Southern sports teams. Although he did not officially graduate from the university, he stayed faithful and committed to all that TSU stood for over the years - the good and bad.
Last month, the Texas Southern Alumni Association celebrated Hopkins' 91st birthday. He was deeply embedded in the TSU community and the wider HBCU sports world, where he was recognized as one of the most influential athletes of his generation.
Ironically, the Texas Southern Athletic Department has not inducted Hopkins into the program's Hall of Fame. The honor is "long overdue" said, Coach Johnnie Cole.
Distinguished Athletic Legacy
Hopkins arrived at Texas Southern in 1953, embarking on a remarkable collegiate career as a standout in both football and baseball. Due to limited resources at an HBCU, he had to play both sports to earn and keep his scholarship, Jerome Solomon wrote.
Hopkins told Solomon: "My first year here, we went 7-2 and people thought that was ridiculous," Hopkins said Friday evening as he watched the Tigers' practice. "Y'all lost (two) games? What's wrong with y'all?' In later years, winning (that many) games in a year was all we could do here. It was sad. We've come a long, long way."
Former Texas Southern head coach Johnnie Cole said, "I had him to travel with the team on every road trip when I was the coach. He had a tremendous love for the Texas Southern football team."
Legendary broadcaster, Ralph Cooper, of KCOH in Houston called Hopkins, "A Great Tiger."
His talent, determination, and leadership brought national recognition to the Tigers' football program during the 1950s, a time when opportunities for Black athletes were mostly restricted to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Hopkins later became a role model for many student-athletes at Texas Southern, who were inspired by his example and legacy.
Lifelong Influence and Dedication
After graduating, Hopkins maintained a strong connection to his alma mater and the Houston community. Throughout his life, he mentored young athletes and advocated for education and sportsmanship.
Willie Hopkins' life and legacy serve as a testament to perseverance, excellence, and the transformative power of HBCU athletics.
Hopkins is survived by his daughter Sandra Lettsome and son, Keith Washington, as well a five adopted children.
Currently, arrangements for his funeral services are still pending.