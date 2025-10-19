Texas Southern Still Stalking Prairie View A&M In SWAC West After Crushing VA-Lynchburg, 61-10
HOUSTON — Texas Southern University (4-3, 3-1 SWAC) celebrated its 98th Homecoming with a 61-10 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg (3-5) at Durley Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers are on a four-game winning streak, the first since their 2014 season.
"I'm proud of these young men sitting with me and also the young men in the locker room, because we're the only ones to believe in us," Coach Chris Dishman said at his postgame press conference.
Running back Athean Renfro paced the Tigers' backfield, which totaled 308 rushing yards. He recorded 19 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown.
Johnathan Lewis successfully contributed as well, finishing the game with 11 rushes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Da'Veon Ford added 5 carries for 39 yards and one touchdown.
"We believe in ourselves. We know that we can turn this thing around, and we're trying to win one game at a time. I'm a big picture guy, so I've kept saying, 'Atlanta, Atlanta, Atlanta.' But then I realized that, hey, not everybody's a big picture guy. Take a step back and just say, one game at a time, one week at a time, and that's what we did, and that's what we tried to accomplish," Coach Dishman commented about his team's progress.
The Dragons' defense had difficulty stopping the Tigers' offensive attack, which totaled 430 yards. Quarterback KJ Cooper led the charge with two touchdown passes and 39 rushing yards.
Kerien Charlo led all receivers with two touchdowns and 102 receiving yards for the Tigers.
Special teams ace returner Chauzavia Lewis, who has been a threat to the opposition all season, finally scored on a 100-yard kick return.
The Tigers' defensive backs stifled Virginia-Lynchburg quarterback Nico Cleaves to 11 of 31 completions for 100 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions — a pair were by TSU defensive back Jaquavus Hallman. Kaison Mangum snagged the other interception.
NOT YESTERDAY'S TIGERS FOOTBALL TEAM
Texas Southern's changed," Dishman said. "Not the same TSU. Not the ones who don't blow games in the past. We're changed."
He's correct. Last season proved that Texas Southern was a team with a renewed culture under Coach Dishman's leadership.
The Tigers are currently 3-1 in the SWAC West division, following Prairie View A&M, who leads with a 4-0 record after defeating Southern University 24-3 on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
THE CHALLENGE AHEAD FOR THE TIGERS
Texas Southern will have another bye week, but returns to action with four consecutive conference games, starting with Alcorn State (1-6, 0-3 SWAC) at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1. The Braves are winless in the conference after losing 33-28 to Florida A&M in Week 8.
Next, they will travel to Montgomery to meet Alabama State (4-2, 2-1 SWAC) and former TSU quarterback Andrew Body at The Gump.
The Tigers hit the road for a final time to face a struggling Southern Jaguars team, who are in turmoil and may have a new head coach after Saturday's remarks by SU athletic director Roman Banks after falling 24-3 to Prairie View A&M.
Texas Southern will host a dangerous Alabama A&M squad in its season finale at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22.
HOW TO WIN THE WEST
To have a chance at overcoming Prairie View A&M in the SWAC West, TSU must go 4-0 down the stretch and hope the Panthers stumble at least twice as they close out the season. Why? Because Prairie View owns the tie-breaker over Texas Southern since they defeated the Tigers, 22-21, in the 40th Labor Day Classic.
Coach Dishman's final remarks to the press capture the sentiment in the TSU locker room: "What I love about every player that we have on the team... We get out and grind, and the more we grind, the more we're going to win."