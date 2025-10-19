HBCU Legends

Texas Southern Still Stalking Prairie View A&M In SWAC West After Crushing VA-Lynchburg, 61-10

TSU's four-game win streak is proof that these Tigers are different and still have a chance at the SWAC West title.

Kyle T. Mosley

TSU defeats VA-Lynchburg at Homecoming
TSU defeats VA-Lynchburg at Homecoming / Taylor Photography 365, LLC
In this story:

HOUSTON — Texas Southern University (4-3, 3-1 SWAC) celebrated its 98th Homecoming with a 61-10 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg (3-5) at Durley Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers are on a four-game winning streak, the first since their 2014 season.

"I'm proud of these young men sitting with me and also the young men in the locker room, because we're the only ones to believe in us," Coach Chris Dishman said at his postgame press conference.  

Running back Athean Renfro paced the Tigers' backfield, which totaled 308 rushing yards. He recorded 19 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown.  

Johnathan Lewis successfully contributed as well, finishing the game with 11 rushes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Da'Veon Ford added 5 carries for 39 yards and one touchdown.

"We believe in ourselves. We know that we can turn this thing around, and we're trying to win one game at a time. I'm a big picture guy, so I've kept saying, 'Atlanta, Atlanta, Atlanta.' But then I realized that, hey, not everybody's a big picture guy. Take a step back and just say, one game at a time, one week at a time, and that's what we did, and that's what we tried to accomplish," Coach Dishman commented about his team's progress.

The Dragons' defense had difficulty stopping the Tigers' offensive attack, which totaled 430 yards. Quarterback KJ Cooper led the charge with two touchdown passes and 39 rushing yards.

Kerien Charlo led all receivers with two touchdowns and 102 receiving yards for the Tigers.

Special teams ace returner Chauzavia Lewis, who has been a threat to the opposition all season, finally scored on a 100-yard kick return.

The Tigers' defensive backs stifled Virginia-Lynchburg quarterback Nico Cleaves to 11 of 31 completions for 100 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions — a pair were by TSU defensive back Jaquavus Hallman. Kaison Mangum snagged the other interception.

Texas Southern Wins Homecoming
Texas Southern Stalking PV / Unmatched Sports, Jamail Matthews

NOT YESTERDAY'S TIGERS FOOTBALL TEAM

Texas Southern's changed," Dishman said. "Not the same TSU. Not the ones who don't blow games in the past. We're changed."

He's correct. Last season proved that Texas Southern was a team with a renewed culture under Coach Dishman's leadership.  

The Tigers are currently 3-1 in the SWAC West division, following Prairie View A&M, who leads with a 4-0 record after defeating Southern University 24-3 on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

THE CHALLENGE AHEAD FOR THE TIGERS

Texas Southern will have another bye week, but returns to action with four consecutive conference games, starting with Alcorn State (1-6, 0-3 SWAC) at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1. The Braves are winless in the conference after losing 33-28 to Florida A&M in Week 8.

Next, they will travel to Montgomery to meet Alabama State (4-2, 2-1 SWAC) and former TSU quarterback Andrew Body at The Gump.   

The Tigers hit the road for a final time to face a struggling Southern Jaguars team, who are in turmoil and may have a new head coach after Saturday's remarks by SU athletic director Roman Banks after falling 24-3 to Prairie View A&M.

Texas Southern will host a dangerous Alabama A&M squad in its season finale at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22.

HOW TO WIN THE WEST

To have a chance at overcoming Prairie View A&M in the SWAC West, TSU must go 4-0 down the stretch and hope the Panthers stumble at least twice as they close out the season. Why? Because Prairie View owns the tie-breaker over Texas Southern since they defeated the Tigers, 22-21, in the 40th Labor Day Classic.

Coach Dishman's final remarks to the press capture the sentiment in the TSU locker room: "What I love about every player that we have on the team... We get out and grind, and the more we grind, the more we're going to win."

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football