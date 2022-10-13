The SWAC Announces Initial Review of Southern-Prairie View Altercation

HOUSTON, TX - The Southwestern Athletic Conference office in Birmingham, Alabama, released its initial response to the Southern-Prairie View altercation. For the most part, the conference officials still need to finalize their investigation and will continue reviewing the video to identify the brawl participants.

Some players, assistants, and coaches are visible; also, several players had their jersey numbers on pregame workout t-shirts. However, the conference will continue a thorough investigation before final decisions.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Southern will host Alcorn State at 6 PM CT, and Prairie View will travel to Lamar University for a 4 PM CT kickoff.

To date, the institutions and their athletic department have not released a statements regarding the altercation.

SWAC Statement on Southern/Prairie View A&M Altercation

The Southwestern Athletic Conference is currently in the process of conducting a full-scale investigation into the altercation that transpired prior to the Southern at Prairie View A&M football game on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Conference Office along with the two respective member institutions are collectively reviewing video footage of the altercation in order to positively identify all participants. In addition to investigating the altercation, the Conference Office is also currently reviewing the game day security protocols that were in place for the respective contest.

Due to the lack of ability to identify all participants by using uniform jersey numbers, along with the limited number of high-quality camera angles available for review, this investigation has taken additional time in order to ensure thoroughness in regard to accurately determining all individuals that were active participants.

Upon the conclusion of the comprehensive review, we will notify each respective member institution with detailed findings along with supporting documentation, in addition to levying the appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance with our league’s constitution and bylaws.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior. We will continue to work diligently to provide our member institutions with the necessary guidance and resources to support good sportsmanship and healthy competition at all times.

What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles: