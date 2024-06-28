Three HBCU Quarterbacks Invited To Serve As Camp Counselors At The Manning Passing Academy
The 28th Manning Passing Academy Camp will have three quarterbacks from HBCUs serving as camp counselors for the approximately 1,500 kids. Jace Wilson (Texas Southern), Myles Crawley (Grambling State), and Chris Zellous (Hampton University) will be spinning the rock with the campers.
Last week, we featured Jace Wilson as one of the players Archie Manning chose to participate. The Texas Southern quarterback was honored as the 2023 SWAC Newcomer of the Year after his 1,700 passing yards and ten touchdowns.
"Archie texted me," Wilson confirmed with HBCU Legends. "I didn't believe it for a second when he reached out. There's no way it's Archie Manning."
"I'm just excited to go down there and be around a whole bunch of athletes and the Mannings themselves. I know a couple of other NFL QBs are going to be down there too. Just just the opportunity, I'm excited for it."
Myles Crawley is battling to remain the Grambling State starting quarterback as new head coach Mickey Joseph takes the reins for the Tigers. We saw flashes of Crawley's talent under Hue Jackson. Last season, the Lithonia, Georgia native completed 197 of 328 passes for 2,303 yards, 16 passing touchdowns, three rushing scores, and eight interceptions.
Hampton's Chris Zellous passed for 1,497 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 2023. He rushed for nine touchdowns and 559 yards as a dual threat for the Pirates. Crawley earned the inaugural Brick City Offensive MVP and was selected as the CAA's Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Grambling State in that game.
The 28th Manning Passing Academy camp will be held in Thibodaux, Louisiana, from June 27 to June 30.