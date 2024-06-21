Archie Manning Speaks On The Significance And History Of The Manning Passing Academy After 28 Years
Archie Manning was described as a "red-haired, freckle-faced country boy who serves the University of Mississippi both as superstar quarterback and resident folk hero" by Sports Illustrated's William Reed back in 1970. Fifty-four years later, we know him as a New Orleans Saints legend and the "Patriarch of the Gulf Coach Region's First Family of Football."
On June 27, the Mannings will host the 28th Manning Passing Academy camp for youth in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Several aspects of the event make it unique and very special. One is the Mannings. Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper will govern the camp. Another is the NFL and college coaches, players, and other sports luminaries who descend on the southeast Louisiana town to help and support the campgoers.
THE IMPORTANCE OF COLLEGE QUARTERBACKS AS CAMP COUNSELORS
Over 100 coaches will guide almost 1,500 campers at this year's Manning Passing Academy. Archie invites talented college quarterbacks nationwide to support the campers every year.
"Our number is about 40 to 45 starting college quarterbacks," Archie Manning told the Saints News Network. "They will serve as camp counselors. "The college kids heard about it, and most of them must feel like it's a good experience, so they want to come."
One quarterback is the 2023 SWAC Newcomer of the Year, Jace Wilson, from Texas Southern University. "I wrote Mannings two seasons ago to participate in the camp and finally received Archie's invitation this year," Wilson told HBCU Legends.
"He wanted to come, and I checked him out. He'd had a good year. I think he was named Newcomer of the Year," Manning commented. "I've always, of course, been kind of partial to the Southeastern Conference. I've tried to kind of take care of some of the small schools in Mississippi and Louisiana. I did that in the early years. But, of course, the camp has kids to come from all over the country. I think last year, we had 47 states and Canada represented with campers."
"We try to make sure the 45 quarterbacks get around and coach all of the different kids on different days and drills. That's a thrill for the kids who would continue to follow the college quarterbacks this Fall. Having the college quarterbacks is a big, big plus for our camp. It makes me feel good when we hear compliments that they had a good time and got a lot out of the experience."
THE HISTORY OF THE MANNING PASSING ACADEMY
The first camp was hosted in 1996 at Tulane University with former Green Wave head coach Buddy Teevens. "We outgrew the field there and went to Southeast Louisiana in Hammond for nine years," Archie said. "We outgrew it and moved to Nicholls State in Thibodaux. They've been wonderful to us. They have a ten-acre field right by their stadium. The intermediate and practice fields enable us to use that, so it works well."
WHAT TO EXPECT THIS YEAR
The Mannings will have six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick as a special guest coach this season. Expect NFL coaches and quarterbacks, Louisiana sports legends, and possibly team owners to be in attendance at the 28th Manning Passing Academy camp.
Archie noted that in the 2024 NFL Draft, NFL teams selected six quarterbacks who had attended the camp.
Although the weather is projected to be in the low 90s, it will be fine for the campers, who will brave the heat and humidity to learn from the game's best. Remarkably, the Mannings and coaches have the heart to willingly instill their knowledge and love for the game into thousands of young football lovers and attendees.
The 28th Manning Passing Academy camp, which will be held in Thibodaux, Louisiana, from June 27 to June 30, will be one of the most significant sports events in the region this summer. If you have an opportunity, be there and support it. It's not every day that Super Bowl champions and Gulf Coast sports legends freely give their time and knowledge to teach and encourage the next generation of football's greats. Kudos to the Archie and the Manning family.