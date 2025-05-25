Travis Hunter Weds Leanna De La Fuente In A Private Ceremony
HBCU football icon and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter married his fiancé, Leanna De La Fuente, in a private service on Saturday afternoon in Athens, Tennessee. The couple met in 2022 and were engaged in February 2024 during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Among the wedding guests was rap star Lil Wayne, along side his family and friends, according to Colorado reporter Jeff Hauser. BarberG tailored the all-white suit worn by Hunter.
From the initial videos and photos, it isn't easy to see if his former coach, Deion Sanders, and friend, Shedeur Sanders, attended the nuptials.
Hunter unveiled and gifted his bride a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800 at the reception.
After three years of college, Travis Hunter graduated from the University of Colorado with honors. Lenee finished her undergraduate studies in two years at Kennesaw State University in 2022.
Travis and Leanna share their adventures as a couple on a YouTube channel and perform dance moves on TikTok.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Hunter as the No. 2 overall draft pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April. After getting reps at the Jaguars rookie minicamp, he will play the cornerback and wide receiver positions this season.