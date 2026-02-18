Tremaine Jackson Is Coaching 'Beyond The Whistle' At The HBCU Legacy Bowl

Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson talked with HBCU Legends before Team Robinson hit the field at Edna Karr’s football stadium. New Orleans was alive with the 2026 Mardi Gras celebration, which brought the city to a halt, but the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl teams still kicked off their practices for Saturday’s big game.

Coach Jackson handled the logistical details while sharing his team’s mindset and how events like the HBCU Legacy Bowl help future pro football stars get noticed.

Adjusting Amid Tradition

“These guys are locked in and ready to perform at a high level on every play,” Jackson said, pointing out their resilience and professionalism despite distractions. He explained that even the best teams have to adapt, especially at all-star games, where changes are needed to keep players focused and committed.

Starting Wednesday, scrimmages will move to Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium for the rest of the week. That’s where the players will compete in the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.

A Dream Realized

For Tremaine Jackson, this event is more than just another postseason game. It represents years of hard work and sweat for the student-athletes hoping to impress pro football scouts.

“It’s a dream come true. A bunch of transfer guys on one team that play at a high level. It’s kind of what we try to put together in Prairie View,” he said with a laugh.

With scouts watching every play, the pressure and excitement are real, but so is the chance to stand out.

More Than a Showcase

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is more than a showcase. It gives overlooked athletes a chance to prove they belong at the next level.

Tuesday’s video of Morgan State linebacker Erick Hunter intercepting a pass from NCCU quarterback Walker Harris during Team Gaither’s practice drills.

On Saturday, those thousands will become millions of viewers, and if an emerging star like Hunter continues to make those plays, some team may actually take a chance on drafting him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Morgan State LB Erick Hunter INT for Team Gaither pic.twitter.com/eGMYCkhSGN — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 17, 2026

How Team Robinson Is Preparing

Coach Jackson explained Team Robinson’s approach: “It’ll be just like a regular practice. We’ll have one-on-one sessions.” Scouts will get to see O-line, D-line, receiver, defensive back, and other position matchups. Besides individual drills, there will be group and team work, so every player can show their skills, movement, and football IQ to league professionals.

This focused approach is critical, because “There’s always somebody that maybe wasn’t on the radar, that needed one more game, one more opportunity… Those guys are certainly here,” Jackson noted.

The Draft Question

For years, draft visibility has been a big issue for HBCU football. Saturday’s game marks five years of the HBCU Legacy Bowl, but the NFL still hasn’t drafted many HBCU players.

We asked Jackson if this year’s talent could finally break through and see more players drafted. “There’s so much talent here, I think somebody’s gonna get noticed. It would not surprise me if one or two of these guys got an opportunity to be drafted just based on the individuals I see here,” he said, sounding hopeful. Futures are on the line.

On Tuesday morning’s Opening Drive radio show, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian reminded listeners that every college program, even powerhouses like Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide, deals with “inferior talent” at certain positions.

The draft, Polian emphasized, is about projection.

This insight might explain why NFL teams have often avoided drafting HBCU and FCS players. Teams worry about using a valuable pick on someone who may not make the 53-man roster.

However, players like Carson Vinson, who was drafted by the Ravens out of Alabama A&M, and Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, who started at Jackson State, show that the bias against HBCU players isn’t justified.

Johnson C Smith WR DeAndre Proctor toe tap snag for Team Gaither. pic.twitter.com/nRymEzw83W — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 17, 2026

Coaching Beyond the Whistle

Beyond the plays and strategies, Prairie View A&M’s head coach sees a bigger purpose in being part of the HBCU Legacy Bowl. “I’m just about building relationships with these guys, man. We’re gonna coach them just like they’re our own,” he said.

Jackson knows that coaching at a showcase event isn’t just about the game. It’s about building bonds and connections that could help in the future. “Good players know good players,” he said, and sometimes a good experience at an all-star event leads to future recruits and lasting trust.

"One of the key things—They get a chance to see how we are. You never know who they might tell in a recruiting phase."

Coach Jackson’s focus on opportunity and mentorship matters to everyone at the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. Whether players are working for national attention or making an impact in practice, leaders like Tremaine Jackson help build a legacy that goes beyond wins and losses. The HBCU path shows that tomorrow’s legends are being made today.

Opportunity is no longer abstract. It’s on the field.