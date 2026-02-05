Three Super Bowl LX Officials Have HBCU Roots

When the ball is kicked off for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8, the spotlight will shine not only on the players but also on three HBCU alumni who are officials entrusted with calling the biggest game in sports.

Umpire Roy Ellison (Savannah State), Line Judge Julian Mapp (Grambling State), and Back Judge Greg Steed (Howard) will take their places on the seven-man officiating crew for Super Bowl LX, a powerful reminder that HBCUs shape the NFL far beyond the sidelines.

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Umpire Roy Ellison (81) talks with Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

ROY ELLISON

Each has an important role in the field operations of the big game. Ellison, as the umpire, will review equipment, count offensive personnel on the field, observe for offensive holding, etc.

Ellison, who has been an umpire for 23 years, comes to Santa Clara with the experience of someone who has done this before, three times before, in fact. With five conference championship games under his belt, his fourth Super Bowl shows the league trusts him to stay calm and in control during the game's wildest moments.

Aug 12, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; NFL line judge referee Julian Mapp during the Arizona Cardinals game against the Oakland Raiders during a preseason game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JULIAN MAPP

Mapp is responsible as the line judge to monitor the lines for offsides/encroachment, count the defensive personnel, and perform related duties.

This Super Bowl is the biggest moment in Mapp's career. The Grambling graduate is in his 17th season and has worked his way up to two conference championship games. Sunday will be his first Super Bowl as an official, another proud moment for a school that produced legends like Doug Williams, James “Shack” Harris, and Buck Buchanan.

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; back judge Greg Steed (12) talks with umpire Roy Ellison (81) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) talk during a time out in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

GREG STEED

Steed, serving as back judge, will count the defensive players on the field, keep track of the game clock, and the Super Bowl television breaks.

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; back judge Greg Steed (12) looks on during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Steed represents Howard University. The respected veteran is in his 23rd season as an official. He has worked three conference championship games and now three Super Bowls as a back judge. Steed is known as one of the NFL’s most trusted officials in the secondary.

Their presence fits into a larger lineage of HBCU pioneers in officiating. Johnny Grier, the first Black NFL referee, worked Super Bowl XXII — the same game where Grambling’s Doug Williams shattered a historic barrier at quarterback.

From playing fields to press boxes, front offices to officiating crews, HBCU influence keeps growing. As Ellison, Mapp, and Steed take the field, they bring more than whistles. They bring the legacy of their schools and show that HBCU excellence belongs on football’s biggest stage.

OFFICIATING CREW

The following seven officials will work Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8:

Referee: Shawn Smith

Umpire: Roy Ellison

Down judge: Dana McKenzie

Field judge: Jason Ledet

Side judge: Eugene Hall

Back judge: Greg Steed

Replay official: Andrew Lambert

