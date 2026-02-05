Three Super Bowl LX Officials Have HBCU Roots
When the ball is kicked off for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8, the spotlight will shine not only on the players but also on three HBCU alumni who are officials entrusted with calling the biggest game in sports.
Umpire Roy Ellison (Savannah State), Line Judge Julian Mapp (Grambling State), and Back Judge Greg Steed (Howard) will take their places on the seven-man officiating crew for Super Bowl LX, a powerful reminder that HBCUs shape the NFL far beyond the sidelines.
ROY ELLISON
Each has an important role in the field operations of the big game. Ellison, as the umpire, will review equipment, count offensive personnel on the field, observe for offensive holding, etc.
Ellison, who has been an umpire for 23 years, comes to Santa Clara with the experience of someone who has done this before, three times before, in fact. With five conference championship games under his belt, his fourth Super Bowl shows the league trusts him to stay calm and in control during the game's wildest moments.
JULIAN MAPP
Mapp is responsible as the line judge to monitor the lines for offsides/encroachment, count the defensive personnel, and perform related duties.
This Super Bowl is the biggest moment in Mapp's career. The Grambling graduate is in his 17th season and has worked his way up to two conference championship games. Sunday will be his first Super Bowl as an official, another proud moment for a school that produced legends like Doug Williams, James “Shack” Harris, and Buck Buchanan.
GREG STEED
Steed, serving as back judge, will count the defensive players on the field, keep track of the game clock, and the Super Bowl television breaks.
Steed represents Howard University. The respected veteran is in his 23rd season as an official. He has worked three conference championship games and now three Super Bowls as a back judge. Steed is known as one of the NFL’s most trusted officials in the secondary.
Their presence fits into a larger lineage of HBCU pioneers in officiating. Johnny Grier, the first Black NFL referee, worked Super Bowl XXII — the same game where Grambling’s Doug Williams shattered a historic barrier at quarterback.
From playing fields to press boxes, front offices to officiating crews, HBCU influence keeps growing. As Ellison, Mapp, and Steed take the field, they bring more than whistles. They bring the legacy of their schools and show that HBCU excellence belongs on football’s biggest stage.
OFFICIATING CREW
The following seven officials will work Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8:
Referee: Shawn Smith
Umpire: Roy Ellison
Down judge: Dana McKenzie
Field judge: Jason Ledet
Side judge: Eugene Hall
Back judge: Greg Steed
Replay official: Andrew Lambert
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
